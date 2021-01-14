NHL DFS Breakdown: The Point Shot - Thursday, January 14th

After an exciting first night in the NHL, we're back with a loaded 10-game slate as we embark on an NHL season that is sure to see some twists, turns, and plenty of back-to-back's for teams as COVID has already made an impact on this NHL season. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. EST!

Key Skaters

Jack Eichel, BUF (DK $7,800)

It's no secret that Eichel has long been a favorite of mine and he's a very DFS-friendly player on what looks to be an improved Buffalo Sabres team. Eichel is coming off a career-high 36 goals in just 68 games last season while averaging 3.38 shots on goal per game.

With the newly-acquired Taylor Hall (DK $6,200) skating on the top line alongside Eichel there will ideally be more sustained offensive pressure and thus more offensive chances for Eichel with the former Hart Trophy winner skating alongside him.

Connor McDavid, EDM (DK $8,500)

Under the circumstances, last night was a major let down from McDavid and the Canucks, but we've come used to this reality over the years with the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid did not make it onto the scoresheet last night in a matchup that he historically has flourished in.

I like the idea of running it back with McDavid as a core piece tonight with, what I feel will be a multi-point effort against the Canucks on the back to back.

Mark Stone, VGK (DK $6,000)

The Golden Knights are one of the front-running Stanley Cup contenders going into this season and tonight they are very affordable, starting with new captain, Mark Stone. Vegas is in position as a popular late-night hammer facing the Anaheim Ducks who figure to be one of the teams near the bottom when all is said and done.

Stone has been one of the more underrated players in the league for a while but since coming to Vegas he's made his presence felt with 26 goals and 74 points in 83 games as a Golden Knight. He's on the ice in most any situation, including the top power-play unit and should be closer to a $7,000 player in this matchup.

Favorite Line Stacks

*Note: Lines are subject to change depending on morning skate lines. Revert to the chat and/or look for updates here for any impact they may have.

Vegas Golden Knights

First Line: Pacioretty - Stephenson - Stone

As I mentioned above on Stone, most of the Golden Knights are underpriced and that extends to Pacioretty (DK $6,900) and Stephenson (DK $3,700). With Stephenson, unfortunately, there isn't any power-play correlation but he played a role at even strength with these two strong wingers last season.

In 28 games at 5v5 as a trio, the Knights' top line had a 4.09 xG per 60 mark, the highest mark in the NHL.

Anaheim's penalty kill was sixth-worst in the league last season while Vegas' power-play ninth best making Pacioretty and Stone that much more enticing. If wanting to pay up and get top power-play exposure consider adding defenseman Shea Theodore (DK $6,400) who had 16 power-play points last season.

New York Islanders

First Line: Lee - Barzal - Eberle

It's nice to see the Rangers and Islanders rivalry becoming a thing again as both teams are competitive again. With that said, the top line for the Islanders can give the Rangers, who are a little weak defensively, some trouble and have in the past in this matchup.

This trio combined for 10 points (three goals) in four games against the Rangers last season. Lee, Barzal, and Eberle correlate on the top power-play unit as well and are very affordable at a collective salary of $18,100.

Carolina Hurricanes

Correlation/Powerplay: Aho - Teravainen - Hamilton

Few defensemen make more of an impact on the offensive end than Dougie Hamilton does for Carolina. Hamilton led all defensemen in shots per 60 (8.98), was sixth in total points per 60 (1.54), and was second in scoring chances per 60 (5.76) at 5v5. Hamilton also had 12 power-play points in 47 games as he correlates on the man advantage Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

Aho had 17 points on the power-play while Teravainen had 21 points with the man advantage. Both have been productive for an extended period of time skating on the same even strength line as well and this is a great matchup against a porous Detroit defense.

Others to Consider

Vancouver Canucks: Correlation/Powerplay: Pettersson - Boeser - Hughes

These three were dynamic combining for two goals (Boeser) and five total points and that was at even strength. Were could expect more chances from them tonight on the second of a back-to-back and possibly more power opportunities as they were 0-2 last night.

Boston Bruins Second Line: DeBrusk - Krejci - Kase

The Bruins' top line is usually the funnel for offense in Boston but with David Pastrnak out indefinitely, the second line, which bring with it a lot of the same traits that the typical top line would bring, just to a lesser degree, could play a pivotal role. With so many games condensed this season, the experience of Krejci with the scoring ability of DeBrusk and Kase will play a role. All three bring solid value to build around and should have scoring chances tonight.

Top Positional Plays

*Note: Last two listed at each position are value plays.

Center

Leon Draisaitl, EDM (DK $8,200)

Dylan Larkin, DET (DK $6,500)

Matt Duchene, NSH (DK $4,400)

Jack Hughes, NJ (DK $3,600)

Vincent Trocheck, CAR (DK $4,000)

Wing

Alex Ovechkin, WAS (DK $8,500)

Artemi Panarin, NYR (DK $7,800)

Patrik Laine, WPG (DK $5,600)

Alexis Lafreniere, NYR ($3,700)

Alexander Texier, CBJ (DK $2,900)

Defense

Dougie Hamilton, CAR (DK $7,000)

Darnell Nurse, EDM (DK $5,300)

Seth Jones, CBJ ($5,200)

Quinn Hughes, VAN (DK $4,800)

Matt Grzelcyk, BOS (DK $3,300)

Travis Hamonic, VAN (DK $3,100)

Top Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG (DK $7,800)

Hellebuyck is the defending Vezina trophy winner as the top goaltender in the NHL and he had the numbers to back it up. From a DFS perspective, it's worth noting that Helly saw the most shots and made the most saves of any goaltender in the league seeing close to 32 shots per game. In nine career games against the Flames Helly has a 1.97 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

MacKenzie Blackwood, NJD (DK $7,000)

There are two goalies on the value rack to consider tonight if we're shooting strictly for upside with some bust potential. One is John Gibson (DK $6,800) for the Ducks against the Golden Knights and the other is Blackwood against the Bruins. Blackwood showed well in his first season as the starter for the Devils last season and he saw 31 shots per game. The Bruins are without their best player in David Pastrnak which will undoubtedly play a role on their offense. We could see Blackwood approach the 35-save bonus here and steal a win against an undermanned Bruins team but there is certainly risk here.

Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ (DK $7,400)