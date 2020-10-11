ALCS Game 1 Preview, Odds and Best Bets for Houston vs. Tampa Bay

Major League Baseball playoff action continues with Houston and Tampa Bay battling in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros are playing in the ALCS for a fourth straight season and they are 2-1 during the previous three series. Tampa Bay defeated Boston (4-3) during their lone ALCS appearance way back in 2008.

This is a rematch of the 2019 AL Divisional Series won 3-2 by the Astros. Two or more runs decided all five games during that series. Bookmakers at DraftKings have Tampa Bay is listed as the favorite to win this best-of seven series. First pitch for Game 1 of the ALCS is at 7:37 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 11, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

American League Championship Series

Game 1 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/11 at 7:37 p.m. ET

Game 2 Houston at Tampa Bay: Mon, 10/12 at 4:07 p.m. ET

Game 3 Tampa Bay at Houston: Tue, 10/13 at TBD

Game 4 Tampa Bay at Houston: Wed, 10/14 at TBD

Game 5 Tampa Bay at Houston: Thur, 10/15 at TBD *

Game 6 Houston at Tampa Bay: Fri, 10/16 at 7 TBD *

Game 7 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sat, 10/17 at TBD *

* If Necessary - All Games at Petco Park in San Diego, California

Houston Astros Road to the 2020 ALCS

"Self-inflicted" and "tumultuous" are the best ways to describe the road to the 2020 ALCS for Houston. After being exposed, for cheating during games in 2017 and 2018, the Astros entered the 2020 MLB season with a bullseye on their back. While they escaped the wrath of angry fans, since games were played in empty stadiums, Houston stumbled to a 29-31 record. That snapped a three-year run of AL West Division titles as the ‘Stros finished second behind the Oakland Athletics.

Entering the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, Houston defeated No. 3 Minnesota (4-1 and 3-1) in their best-of-three AL Wild-Card series. Strong pitching led the way for the Astros as the Twins managed just seven hits over 18 innings. Meeting No. 2 Oakland, the Astros offense exploded and they defeated the Athletics by a 3-1 margin in the AL Divisional Series. Houston outscored the Athletics by a 33-22 combined count during the four game set to advance to the ALCS.

Tampa Bay Rays Road to the 2020 ALCS

Stumbling out of the starting gate, Tampa Bay (40-20) opened the regular season with a 6-8 record. The Rays got hot after that though and closed the season with a 34-12 winning run. That earned the Rays the top seed in the American League playoffs. Tampa Bay averaged 4.81 runs per game on offense, which was 12th overall, and finished third with a 3.56 team ERA. The Rays bullpen led the league with 23 saves and has added two more in the postseason.

Tampa Bay faced No. 8 seed Toronto in the AL Wild-Card Series and swept the Blue Jays with 3-1 and 8-2 victories. That set up a best-of-five AL Divisional Series showdown with the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers posted a 9-3 win in Game 1 and the Rays responded with 7-5 and 8-4 wins in the next two contests. The Yankees tied the series with a 5-1 victory in Game 4. Tampa Bay hit a pair of home runs and advanced to the ALCS with 2-1 Game 5 win.

2020 ALCS Futures Bet: 6 Total Games (+200)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston at Tampa Bay ALCS Game 1 Preview

Due to the shortened MLB schedule, the Rays and Astros did not meet during the regular season. That leaves the 2019 ALDS as the last time these teams played each other. Houston won the first two games (6-2 and 3-1) as Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole shut down the Rays offense. Tampa Bay evened the series with a pair of wins (10-4 and 4-1) to force Game 5. Cole allowed two hits, over eight innings, and the Astros won the series with a 6-1 Game 5 victory.

Houston has a much different pitching staff this year after Cole signed with the Yankees and Verlander is out for the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Famber Valdez (5-3 ERA 3.57) starts Game 1 for the Astros and Blake Snell (4-2 ERA 3.24) heads to the hill for the Rays. DraftKings Sportsbook has Tampa Bay listed as the favorite in the series opener. While both teams are on a solid postseason run – the Rays moneyline is my Game 1 play.

2020 ALCS Game 1 Pick: Tampa Bay Rays (-148)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 7:37 p.m. ET

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking will be posting game day picks for each contest during the two League Championship Series and the MLB World Series. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of MLB information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!