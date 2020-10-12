ALCS & NLCS Preview and Best Bets for Monday, October 12th

Major League Baseball playoff action continues the Tampa Bay Rays looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, with Los Angeles and Atlanta meeting in prime time for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

American League Championship Series

Game 1 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/11 - TB 2 , HOU 1

, HOU 1 Game 2 Houston at Tampa Bay: Mon, 10/12, 4:07 p.m. ET

Game 3 Tampa Bay at Houston: Tues, 10/13 at TBD

Game 4 Tampa Bay at Houston: Wed, 10/14, at TBD

Game 5 Tampa Bay at Houston: Thurs, 10/16 *

Game 6 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sat, 10/17 *

Game 7 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/18 *

* If Necessary - All Games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Houston at Tampa Bay ALCS Game 2 Best Bet

Prior to Game 1 of the NLCS, Tampa Bay and Houston battle in Game 2 of the ALCS. First pitch is slated for 4:07 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego. We cashed our Game 1 moneyline bet as the Rays opened the ALCS with a 2-1 victory. Pitchers were dominant in the series opener as the Rays and Astros had just 15 total hits and 18 combined strikeouts. Lance McCullers Jr. (3-3, ERA 3.93) starts for Houston and Charlie Morton (2-2 ERA 4.47) gets the call for Tampa Bay.

2020 ALCS Game 2 Pick: Houston Astros (+123)

National League Championship Series

Game 1 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Mon, 10/12 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 2 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/13 at TBD

Game 3 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Wed, 10/14 at TBD

Game 4 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Thur, 10/15 at TBD

Game 5 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Fri, 10/16 at TBD *

Game 6 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sat, 10/17 at TBD *

Game 7 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sun, 10/18 at TBD *

* If Necessary - All Games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

The Dodgers return to NLCS for the fifth time over eight seasons. The Braves are back on baseball’s second biggest stage for the first time since 2001. DraftKings Sportsbook bookmakers have listed Los Angeles as the favorite in this best-of seven series that will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. First pitch for Game 1 is at 8:08 p.m. ET on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 4:07 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers Road to the 2020 NLCS

Rock solid, throughout the regular season, Los Angeles posted a 43-17 record and entered the 2020 MLB playoffs as the top overall seed. A model of consistency, the Dodgers longest losing streak was just two games, which happened four times over 60 contests. Los Angeles led the Majors with 349 total runs scored as they averaged 5.81 runs per game. The Dodgers pitching was equally dominant as they led the league with a 3.02 team earned run average.

Entering the MLB playoffs on a 10-2 run, Los Angeles defeated the Milwaukee Brewers (4-2 and 3-0) in their best-of-three NL Wild Card series. Clayton Kershaw was brilliant in the shutout win as he allowed just three hits and posted 13 strikeouts over eight innings. Advancing to the NL Divisional Series, Los Angeles swept San Diego by a 3-0 count. Including a 12-3 win in Game 3, the Dodgers bats were booming as they outscored the Padres by a 23-9 margin.

Atlanta Braves Road to the 2020 NLCS

Loaded with young talent, Atlanta posted a 35-25 record in the regular season and finished first in the NL East Division for a third straight year. The Braves entered the MLB playoffs as the second seed. Just one behind Los Angeles, the Braves were second overall with 348 runs scored over 60 games. That includes a 29-9 route of the Miami Marlins back on September 9. Atlanta scored at least seven runs in 21 of their wins but also allowed at least seven runs in 15 of their losses.

Seemingly hitting a switch, Atlanta pitching has been lights out during the playoffs. Facing No. 7 seed Cincinnati, the Braves didn’t allow a run during a two game sweep of the Reds in their NL Wild Card series. Atlanta won the first game, 1-0 in a 13-inning marathon, and then eliminated Reds with a 5-0 victory in Game 2. Following a 9-5 win in Game 1, Atlanta posted two shutouts (2-0 and 7-0) and swept the Miami Marlins (3-0) in the NL Divisional Series.

2020 NLCS Futures Pick: 6 Total Games (+160)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta at Los Angeles NLCS Game 1 Preview

Due to the shortened 2020 MLB regular season, these teams are meeting for the first time this year. Los Angeles won the 2019 regular season series (4-2) as they outscored Atlanta by a 37-19 combined count over six games. Prior to that, the Dodgers defeated the Braves (3-1) in the 2018 NL Divisional Series playoff round. Los Angeles outscored Atlanta by a 20-8 margin in that series - including a pair of shutouts (6-0 and 3-0) in the first two games.

A top-notch pitching duel is on tap to open the NLCS. Max Fried (7-0 ERA 2.25) gets the call for Atlanta and Walker Buehler (1-0 ERA 3.44) heads to the hill for Los Angeles. Including playoff games, the Braves are 12-1 when Fried starts while the Dodgers are 9-1 when Buehler starts. DraftKings Sportsbook has Los Angeles listed as the favorite in the series opener. I am laying the run line and backing the Dodgers to win Game 1 of the 2020 MLB NLCS.

2020 NLCS Game 1 Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+138)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 8:08 p.m. ET

SI PRO subscribers can get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in. The "Vegas Whispers" MLB information from SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo has gone 79-62 against the spread this season!

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking will be posting game day picks for each contest during the two League Championship Series and the MLB World Series. His record is 1-0 (+67.57) through Sunday, October 11. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of MLB information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!