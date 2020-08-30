MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Sunday, August 30th

Alright, we have had enough of these wild Sunday mixed slates by now that there's no more ranting or excuses for not figuring them out. Of course, we have mixed slates today. What? You thought we could have consistency for a third day in a row? Nah. Leading off, from Boston, MA it's DraftKings with a 10 game slate that includes the 7-inning first game of a double-header between the Yankees and Mets. DraftKings does not have the Diamondbacks/Giants, Rockies/Padres, Angels/Mariners or Orioles/Blue Jays games on their slate. FanDuel on the other hand, has all of those games except the Yankee-Mets game, because who wants to play a 7 inning game obviously? But, why the other games? Oh, I won't even bother. FanDuel probably is prepping for the next e-drone simulation contest roll out....

Even though neither site has a five figure pitcher on their pool today, this is a DEEP pitching slate and arguably the best one we have had all season -- I kid you not. The challenge though for these arms today is that we of course have day games and warm weather in a lot of spots.