MLB DFS: Dongers Club for Monday, August 31

Only seven games on the Monday slate -- sadly there is no Cardinals vs Reds game to include here. This is a perfect spot for the Cardinals to finally get right and good chance the entire series plays out and we get no part of it. The other major highlight today is that it is Matt Adams' birthday (sarcasm). Only one inter-league game tonight (Atlanta at Boston).

WEATHER NOTES

Washington at Philadelphia - Rain coming in as the game progresses on but ... well, no, I am not going to predict weather involving a Phillies and Nationals game....

Cleveland at Kansas City - Same dice

I am paying up for pitching today the hitting feels very flat....

Shane Bieber

We started the season off with a bang back on Opening Day when Bieber mowed down a bad Royals lineup at home. He'll travel to KC where they are better offensively and come into this game having been better in recent form but it's still not a reason to really stray away from Bieber tonight.

Gerrit Cole

The temptation on Cole is that he is a little cheaper than Bieber, but they're still in the same price tier and thus Cole has to be looked at a notch below Bieber. Cole is facing a better team and one that the Yankees have really struggled to find a way to beat of late. While I gotta think he has a solid outing, it's not realistic to expect him to blow away Bieber tonight, so he is second tier. If you wanna ride the value train on DK for hitting then get VERY bold and pair them both together.

Brad Keller

Keller will give you 6 innings and not blow up. For $6900 on DK if you get the right SP1 out of Bieber-Cole-Giolito (don't go Giolito please) then you'll gladly take his 6 IP, 5 Hits, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 strikeout performance today. Cleveland has a couple hitters who are hitting well and Carlos Santana is a favorite play of mine but realistically he's the guy who walks twice.

Outside The Box / DK Value

Trevor Williams

I suspect a lot of ownership on Suter in this game but Williams faces an equally bad lineup and his weakness has mostly been against RH bats taking him deep with hard contact. Keston Hiura would be a problem spot for him but at his price he has potential to do well.

So today is a clear slate where you pick a game and ride it or you completely ignore writing it up as a tout. Hey, that's my job. So yeah, there's some special one off bats I think we gotta look at long and hard, but specifically these two games stand out to me the most.

Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

I asked a trivia question above and almost everyone who I asked the question too before has said "Nick Markakis". The truth is, it was Markakis who caught my eye and forced me to go look up the stat for today -- but no, he isn't the guy with 18 HR in Fenway Park. Nonetheless, the Boston bullpen pitching staff to be a target from now until September 30th and we can do far worse than stacking Atlanta here.

White Sox at Twins

MIN: Max Kepler

CHW: Edwin Encarnacion, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez

Would have been Yasmani Grandal day against Rich Hill -- but alas we cannot have nice things. Edwin Encarnacion because he has gotten loose finally and has murdered Twins/Target Field. Eloy because by law I am required to pick one of Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert and likely get it wrong. Meanwhile, Lucas Giolito, comes off a dominant performance and should likely give up 3-5 ER tonight because that's Baseball. Minnesota's been far better offensively at home and has Max Kepler back at lead off today which is the best play from this game to be honest.

Game that should bring you pause ...

Washington at Philadelphia

The Nationals are dead. Their season is over. Yes, they have a couple lefties who should murder Howard today, but he's starting to get comfortable pitching in the big leagues and likely has a really good outing in him soon. Soto, Thames and even Trea Turner are logical plays but then I look at the game and say this ... Philly wins. So if Philly wins, then how? I cannot really get a good pulse on who from the Phils is going to do damage. Rhys and Didi profile well against Fedde but guys like Harper and even Realmuto to me aren't worth paying up for. So it's McCutchen who is playing well of late or bust in this lineup today and I kinda see this game going under. Which is a scary thought when you consider the bullpens involved.

CATCHER

I cannot believe the White Sox... You aren't starting Grandal vs Rich Hill???? Fail!

James McCann Tyler Flowers

FIRST BASE

Jose Abre / Edwin Encarnacion ... Abreu better vs Hill than E5 but E5 deadly in Target. Eric Thames Carlos Santana ... There are a few strong batter in ballpark spots this week and Santana leads them off with his 18 career home runs in Kauffman Stadium and a BA over .350 in his long history of being a visitor into Kansas City. Drawing Brad Keller isn't a terrible bonus here either.

SECOND BASE

Keston Hiura - RH bats are hitting Williams harder than lefties. Hiura has proven that with 2 HR against him and while expensive on DK, is a bargain on FD. Ryan McMahon Nick Madrigal - Value

THIRD BASE

Very much a value position in your lineups that do not involve full blind 5 man stacks.

Austin Riley - Value Asdrubal Cabrera Bobby Dalbec - Extreme Value on DK

SHORTSTOP

Loaded as always these days.

Tim Anderson Fernando Tatis Jr ... Feels like a Tatis 2x HR in Coors day Trea Turner Orlando Arcia - Value

OUTFIELD - Mt. Rushmore

Juan Soto ... Quickly working his way into the shredding Ryan Braun record books for best road hitter in Philly. Soto has 8 homers in his short time as a visiting nemesis to the Phils + he's getting Spencer Howard and basically the only way I see Soto not scoring any points tonight is if there's some electrical failure in Philadelphia which causes them to postpone the game and even in that scenario he'd probably still go 3-4 with 2 homers off the Phinatic in a simulated game. Charlie Blackmon .. So the Padres will almost certainly have new catchers for their pitchers tonight. While I like both catchers they got, I gotta think Blackmon continues his domination of Garrett Richards Nick Markakis Eloy Jimenez

OUTFIELD - Tier 2

Andrew McCutchen ... Locked in right now Franmil Reyes Luis Robert

OUTFIELD - Value

Romany Quinn Sam Hilliard Michael A. Taylor

Charlie Blackmon - OF - Rockies - Chairman of the Dongers Club Tyler Flowers - C - Braves Juan Soto - OF - Nationals Franmil Reyes - OF - Indians Nick Madrigal - 2B - White Sox Austin Riley - 3B - Braves Fernando Tatis Jr - SS - Padres Edwin - 1B - White Sox

BONUS ................. Max Kepler - OF - Twins