MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Tuesday, Sept 1

Probably my biggest Touting feat this entire season has been something that's really gone unnoticed. It's something that I have done a little bit in the past but have made sure to have a routine with this year. No, I am not talking about eating properly or anything good like that. I'm referring to my Sunday night look ahead for the upcoming MLB week. A lot of folks out there in the Fantasy Baseball world deal with FAAB for their leagues and with DFS I've become a really lazy seasonal player but Sunday nights are a great time to look ahead at what's coming up for seasonal AND for Daily purposes. Each week I have randomly talked to myself on Twitter with some tweets about guys who are slumping and have a good projected week ahead. And I just wanna share that my lord my forecasting with the look ahead player/team of the week has been absolutely on fire. Unfortunately the player/team I picked this week isn't ON THE MAIN SLATES as the St. Louis Cardinals and specifically Paul Grand Slam DeJong woke up in Cincinnati yesterday and once again are not on tonight' slate. At any rate, I did say it would be Trea Turner week 2.0 and that guy has been absolutely on fire ever since I said welcome to the season -- so let's assume Paul DeJong might continue it when the weekend comes up. I say this now and had you listened to me last week (or even if I listened to myself) then we all would have had Schwarber and Heyward last Sunday.

On to September.

Holy hell, what happened to the summer? I can't wait to go to a Baseball game and I'm pretty much locked into doing nothing next summer but traveling around the country and going to random Baseball games. This is assuming I can convince my wife that we should no doubt be spending 4 days and 3 nights in Cleveland next June to watch the Jarred Kelenic and the Mariners play the Indians. I'm sure she'll be all in for that...

Yes, I know football is coming and yes there is even College Football starting up too. No changes to the MLB schedule in September. Every. Single. Day. However, Sunday's will be MUCH lighter simply due to the sites likely dropping all contests. If they completely remove tournaments then I'll just tell you to refer to the Dashboard for top plays on Sunday's.

11 game main slate tonight on both sites locking at 7:05 PM EST.

Here are your interleague games today, keep riding it till it dies

Mets at Orioles

Braves at Red Sox

Tigers at Brewers

No Interleague game out West because the Padres and Angels are off until tomorrow which should be a juicy series.

WEATHER NOTES

Roof will be closed in Milwaukee

All. Games. Play.

This is an ugly set of choices today.

Framber Valdez

One guy can kill him today so long as he pitches as he has all season long and that is Joey Gallo. So I'll gladly take the risk of one bad AB to Gallo for the upside that Valdez has against the Rangers lineup. Lock and move on.

Aaron Nola

The Nationals have two guys who are hitting consistently right now and one of them - Juan Soto - is up to 10 home runs in just 17 games played at Philadelphia. He's murdered the Phils in Citizens Bank Park and Trea Turner is white hot. But after those two it's a bunch of garbage and Nola's not the type of pitcher that Turner and Soto hit well so they can have their fun on the Phils pen in the 8th and 9th after Nola has gone 7 and struck out 9 like he normally does in home games.

Outside The Box

Masahiro Tanaka

There are too many traps in my mind on this slate including one I'll list below. Tanaka can be valuable at his $7600 price when he is on and despite facing a hot Rays team I see this as the night when the Yankees finally break the Rays streak against them and they won't do it with their offense right now. Praying that Sanchez isn't catching for sure but takes a risk on Tanaka tonight when nobody else will on DK.

Guys I am not on:

Jon Lester ... It's. A. Trap!!

New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Dominic Smith

This is an extremely good park shift for the Mets going from Citi Field into Camden Yards. Robinson Cano loved hitting here from his Yankee/Mariner days and might have the energy to pop one out but the entire Mets lineup is priced extremely favorable to roll out 4 or 5 of them today on DraftKings. I am really looking at Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto as they are the best Mets hitters overall given price, position, lineup order and the fact that Wojciechowski has far worse splits for HR upside against lefties.

Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna, Freddie Freeman

Ryan Weber relies on getting a bunch of ground balls and rarely gets swinging strikes. I would think this is a Freddie Freeman 4 hit game with 3 singles and a solo HR tonight but the top play here is Marcell Ozuna. He just missed a HR last night and should feast on Weber today. I don't mind Acuna either but guys with these hamstring injuries are a little dicey to trust.

Other Teams to look at

CUBS - Mostly the lefties (LiPNC). Schwarber, Happ, Rizzo but also look at Contreras if you sense this is a 10 run Cub game.

- Mostly the lefties (LiPNC). Schwarber, Happ, Rizzo but also look at Contreras if you sense this is a 10 run Cub game. ASTROS - They've been kinda quiet but are a chalky team today. Look at the bottom of the order for value plays. Correa the main "Regular" guy I like.

CATCHER

Wilson Ramos Yasmani Grandal

FIRST BASE

Deep position... Why oh why is Brandon Belt, one of the hottest hitters in the game, only $4200 in Coors Field tonight?

Edwin Encarnacion Freddie Freeman Anthony Rizzo ... Yeah yeah, Rizzo in PNC. Whatever. Brandon Belt

SECOND BASE

Robinson Cano Jonathan Schoop That's it .... That's the list ...

THIRD BASE

You know it's bad when 2B is far better than 3B.

Yoan Moncada Isaac Parades Evan Longoria Nolan

SHORTSTOP

Tim Anderson Carlos Correa Kevin Newman

OUTFIELD - Mt. Rushmore

Michael Conforto Dominic Smith Juan Soto Marcell Ozuna

OUTFIELD - Tier 2

Brandin Nimmo Mike Yastzemski / Alex Dickerson Anthony Santander Nelson Cruz

OUTFIELD - Value

AJ Pollock Tyler Naquin Alex Gordon Kole Calhoun