Dongers Club - Wed, Sep 2nd

You get a triple dong and you get a triple dong and you ... oh, you are Michael Conforto, you get nothing. That's your recap from a HIGH scoring but productive night last evening. Let's keep rolling.

10 game main slate tonight on both sites locking at 7:05 PM EST.

WEATHER NOTES

Hey look, Nats/Phils rain potentially..... First glance is that it should be fine though.

SECOND GLANCE: LOOKS REALLY BAD

PITCHING

Walker Buehler

Ah yes. Walker at home on a day that ends in a y not named Thursday against a divisional opponent in a year between 2018 and 2036 seems about right. Anyways, the Dodgers ace (you heard me right) gets to face off against a D'Backs lineup which is not a disaster in strikeout terms on paper but also has pretty much no firepower on the road this season. Walker was skipped over his last start due to a little blister, but I really think it was the Dodgers just limiting his innings in this short season when they'll want him locked and ready to go for the playoffs. Play Walker over Max on FD and move on.

Max Scherzer

So I was not going to mention Max because I didn't think it was a slate where I would be able to fit two 10k+ pitchers together on DraftKings. I was wrong. Assuming the lineups tonight are what I expect and some specific value players which I love no matter what their price is are in the lineup then I can get Max and Walker together. Very specifically the value plays on DraftKings are Johan Camargo, Josh Donaldson and Josh Naylor. After that you can easily get a solid lineup built in and for those who are dead set on stacking you can even stack around any of those three as all teams are mentioned below. The Phillies aren't exactly a team I want to pick on because they're not striking out a ton but with Max only $10,400 he's going to get 20+ DK points and since we're locking in Buehler with him then it's not like anyone's gonna beat these two out today.

UPDATE: Pivot off Max (due to weather) for me is Cristian Javier

Spencer Turnbull

Milwaukee is a terrible offense and I wasn't joking when I said we had finished using them after that one night in Minnesota earlier this season. Nothing here is a good play today against a ground ball pitcher like Turnbull who has been very good all season long and is striking out 25% of RH bats he see's which will be a good portion of the Brewers lineup today. I expect the whole world to go with Houser in this game because Milwaukee is favored and nobody expects Detroit to win two in a row. But I do.

Outside The Box

Play Walker and Max together on DraftKings

LINEUPS TO TARGET

Minnesota Twins

Josh Donaldson, Max Kepler

Josh Donaldson is expected back in the Twins lineup tonight and it's coming at a perfect time for them as they really need to kick start their offense. Reynaldo Lopez when he is bad (which is pretty much any day that isn't a Sunday) gets in trouble early by walking lefty batters and then grooving a fastball for hard contact. So around 8:25 PM tonight after Berrios allows 1 run in a 28 pitch first inning you should tune into this game to watch Kepler walk, Donaldson double and Polanco drive him home. Unless of course they don't bat Donaldson second in which case just change the story around to how it needs to fit because he's still gonna be in your lineup tonight.

Cleveland Indians

Carlos Santana, Josh Naylor Francisco Lindor

Let me be very clear here. If you want to ride the BvP of Lindor and Ramirez against Junis then go right ahead, nobody will argue that they're guys who can hit that down and in slider from Junis. However, the guys you no doubt should play from Cleveland today are Carlos Santana (does not strikeout) and Josh Naylor (only hits sliders). Next question.

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr, Johan Camargo

It appears that Boston has nobody left who can throw gas to get batters to strikeout and with a lefty who hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2014 taking the mound today I can see Ronald Acuna's hamstring injury healing faster than Alvin Kamara's back healed up.

Other Teams to look at

White Sox - Berrios is going to be wild enough that there's value in playing any White Sox hitter today. Berrios can be wild and his non breaking pitches can get lit up by the White Sox.

- Berrios is going to be wild enough that there's value in playing any White Sox hitter today. Berrios can be wild and his non breaking pitches can get lit up by the White Sox. Padres - Julio can go full Julio. Love Hosmer and Grisham.

POSITIONAL BREAKDOWN

CATCHER

Jason Castro Travis d'Arnaud

FIRST BASE

All three guys homer

Carlos Santana Freddie Freeman Eric Hosmer

SECOND BASE

Just play Camargo if he is in the lineup, his price on both sites is just too affordable not to take him.

Johan Camargo Jonathan Schoop

THIRD BASE

Josh Donaldson Maikel Franco Austin Riley

SHORTSTOP

Trea Turner - We now resume Trea Turner week 2.0 already in progress Francisco Lindor Willy Adames - Heeey, it's his birthday, how about that.

OUTFIELD - Mt. Rushmore

Eloy Jimenez Josh Naylor Nelson Cruz - Hard to justify him on DK. Like, impossible to justify him there Juan Soto

OUTFIELD - Tier 2

Marcell Ozuna - I have a sneaky feeling that wasn't a one hit wonder game last night after we saw him locked in the day before as well -- but Ozuna to me will hammer RHP better right now because any weak lefty will have him out in front and either pull it foul and then strikeout on a pitch in the dirt or he'll just walk. So the HR comes in his 2nd AB. Trent Grisham Luis Robert Max Kepler

OUTFIELD - Value

Cole Tucker Josh Naylor Nick Markakis Mike Tauchman Aaron Hicks

THE DONGERS CLUB