MLB Odds and Best Bets for Tuesday, October 13th - NLCS Game 2 and ALCS Game 3

Major League Baseball playoff action rolls on with a doubleheader on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Game 2 of the NLCS is first up as Atlanta and Los Angeles meet at 6:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The Braves own a 1-0 series lead but DraftKings bookmakers have the Dodgers listed as the favorite in Game 2. Tampa Bay leads Houston 2-0 in the ALCS and first pitch for Game 3 is at 8:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego. The Astros are listed as slim moneyline favorites over the Rays at DraftKings.

National League Championship Series

Game 1 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Mon, 10/12 - Braves 5-1

Game 2 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/13 at 6:05 p.m. ET

Game 3 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Wed, 10/14 at 6:05 p.m. ET

Game 4 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Thur, 10/15 at TBD

Game 5 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Fri, 10/16 at TBD ET *

Game 6 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sat, 10/17 at TBD ET *

Game 7 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sun, 10/18 at TBD ET *

* If Necessary - All Games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Atlanta at Los Angeles NLCS Game 2 Preview and Pick

Winning a sixth straight playoff game, Atlanta defeated Los Angeles 5-1 during Game 1 of the NLCS. The Braves opened the scoring with a home run by Freddie Freeman in the top of the first inning. Enrique Hernandez tied the score at 1-1 with a solo blast in bottom of the fifth inning. Austin Riley hit a solo home run, and Marcell Ozuna had an RBI single, before Ozzie Albies blasted a two-run home run to put the game away in the top of the ninth inning.

Atlanta has outscored their opponents by a 29-6 margin during six playoff games. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak by Los Angeles who managed just four hits. Ian Anderson starts Game 2 for Atlanta while Clayton Kershaw heads to the hill for Los Angles. Anderson hasn’t allowed a run and has 17 strikeouts over 11.2 innings pitched during two postseason starts. Kershaw allowed three runs, on nine hits, and posted 19 strikeouts during two playoff wins.

2020 NLCS Game 2 Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+125)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 6:05 p.m. ET

American League Championship Series

Game 1 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/11 - Rays 2-1

Game 2 Houston at Tampa Bay: Mon, 10/12 - Rays 4-2

Game 3 Tampa Bay at Houston: Tue, 10/13 at 8:40 p.m. ET

Game 4 Tampa Bay at Houston: Wed, 10/14 at 8:40 p.m. ET

Game 5 Tampa Bay at Houston: Thur, 10/15 at TBD *

Game 6 Houston at Tampa Bay: Fri, 10/16 at 7 TBD *

Game 7 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sat, 10/17 at TBD *

Tampa Bay at Houston ALCS Game 3 Preview and Pick

Houston is looking to avoid falling into a 3-0 hole when they battle Tampa Bay in Game 3 of the ALCS. Despite being striking out 13 times, and recording just six total hits, the Rays posted a 2-1 victory in Game 1. The Astros had their chances in Game 2 as they recorded ten hits but went 1-8 with runners in scoring position. After a throwing error by José Altuve, with two outs in the first inning, Manuel Margot hit a three-run home run to power the Rays 4-2 victory.

After scoring 33 runs, over four games against Oakland, Houston has scored just three runs against the Rays. The Astros have outhit the Rays by a 19-10 margin but Houston hitters have stranded 38 base runners during the first two games. José Urquidy starts for Houston and Tampa Bay counters with Ryan Yarbrough in Game 3. Teams with a 2-0 lead have won 72 of 85 MLB best-of-seven series. The Rays are now -1000 favorites to win the ALCS at DraftKings.

2020 ALCS Game 3 Pick: Houston Astros (-106)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 8:40 p.m. ET

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking will be posting game day picks for each contest during the two League Championship Series and the MLB World Series. His record is 1-2 (-132.43) through Monday, October 11. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of MLB information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!