MLB Odds and Best Bets for Wednesday, October 14th - NLCS Game 3 and ALCS Game 4

MLB League Championship series continue with a playoff doubleheader on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Game 3 of the NLCS is first up as Atlanta and Los Angeles meet at 6:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. The Braves have a 2-0 lead on the Dodgers but DraftKings bookmakers have Los Angeles listed as chalk for a third straight game.

Tampa Bay leads Houston 3-0 in the ALCS and Game 4 is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego. Attempting to sweep the Astros, and advance to the 2020 MLB World Series, the Rays are posted as favorites at DraftKings.

National League Championship Series

Game 1 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Mon, 10/12 - Braves 5-1

Game 2 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/13 - Braves 8-7

Game 3 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Wed, 10/14 at 6:05 p.m. ET

Game 4 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Thur, 10/15 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 5 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Fri, 10/16 at 9:08 p.m. ET *

Game 6 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sat, 10/17 at 4:38 p.m. ET *

Game 7 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sun, 10/18 at 8:15 p.m. ET *

* If Necessary - All Games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Los Angeles at Atlanta NLCS Game 3 Preview and Pick

Heavy underdogs, during the first two games of the NLCS, Atlanta has raced out to a 2-0 series lead over Los Angeles. Game 1 was a close contest until the Braves scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning and posted a 5-1 victory. Atlanta starter Max Fried held the Dodgers powerful offense to one run and four hits. The Braves bullpen pitched three hitless innings to secure the victory.

A tough break for bettors, Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw was scratched prior to Game 2 due to back spasms. Rookie Tony Gonsolin, who last pitched on September 26, made his first playoff appearance and gave up five runs over 4.1 innings. After the Braves jumped out to 7-0 lead, the Dodgers scored seven runs over the final three innings. it wasn't enough as Atlanta hung on for an 8-7 win.

Julio Urías is the Game 3 starter for the Dodgers and Kyle Wright heads to the hill for the Braves. Urías has allowed four hits, over eight scoreless innings, during two playoff appearances. Wright gave up three hits, over six scoreless innings, in his lone postseason start against Miami. Tempted by the Braves moneyline – my play tonight is the Braves +1.5 with low juice at DraftKings.

2020 NLCS Game 3 Pick: Atlanta Braves +1.5 (-105)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 6:05 p.m. ET

American League Championship Series

Game 1 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/11 - Rays 2-1

Game 2 Houston at Tampa Bay: Mon, 10/12 - Rays 4-2

Game 3 Tampa Bay at Houston: Tue, 10/13 – Rays 5-2

Game 4 Tampa Bay at Houston: Wed, 10/14 at 8:40 p.m. ET

Game 5 Tampa Bay at Houston: Thur, 10/15 at 5:07 p.m. ET *

Game 6 Houston at Tampa Bay: Fri, 10/16 at 6:07 p.m. ET *

Game 7 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sat, 10/17 at 8:37 p.m. ET *

* If Necessary - All Games at Petco Park in San Diego, California

Tampa Bay at Houston NLCS Game 4 Preview and Pick

Clutch hitting and solid pitching, plus incredible defense, have led to Tampa Bay owning a 3-0 lead over Houston in the ALCS. The Astros outhit the Rays 9-6 in Game 1 but went 2-8 with runners in scoring position and lost 2-1 in the series opener. A throwing error by José Altuve, with two outs in the first inning, led to three unearned runs and Tampa Bay took a 2-0 series lead with a 4-2 win in Game 2.

Altuve hit a first inning home run to give the Astros a 1-0 lead in Game 3. Tampa Bay answered with five runs in the sixth and took a 3-0 series lead with a 5-2 victory. Another Altuve throwing error aided the Rays big inning. A lack of clutch hitting hurt Houston again as they went 1-8 with runners in scoring position. Astros hitters are 4-24 with runners in scoring position during the first three games.

Zack Greinke starts Game 4 for Houston and Tyler Glasnow gets the call for Tampa Bay. Greinke has allowed five runs, on seven hits over 8.2 innings, during two playoff starts. Glasnow has allowed six runs, on nine hits over 13.1 innings, plus he has 20 strikeouts during three playoff starts. The total runs have gone up during each of the first three games (3, 6, 7) and I expect that trend will continue tonight.

2020 ALCS Game 4 Pick: Run Total OVER 8 (-109)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 8:08 p.m. ET

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking will be posting game day picks for each contest during the two League Championship Series and the MLB World Series. On a rough run - his record is 1-4 (-332.43) through Tuesday, October 13. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of MLB information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!