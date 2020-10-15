NLCS Game 4 Odds and Best Bet for Thursday, October 15th - Can Clayton Kershaw Deliver?

Los Angeles scored early and often during Game 3 and cut the Atlanta lead to 2-1 in the NLCS. The Dodgers were chalk during the first three games and that trend continues at DraftKings again tonight. Game 4 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. There are several factors that point to this being another high scoring contest.

National League Championship Series

Game 1 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Mon, 10/12 - Braves 5-1

Game 2 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/13 - Braves 8-7

Game 3 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Wed, 10/14 Dodgers 15-3

Game 4 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Thur, 10/15 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 5 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Fri, 10/16 at 9:08 p.m. ET

Game 6 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sat, 10/17 at 4:38 p.m. ET *

Game 7 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sun, 10/18 at 8:15 p.m. ET *

* If Necessary - All Games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Los Angeles at Atlanta NLCS Game 4 Preview and Pick

Heavy underdogs, in the first two games of the NLCS, Atlanta shocked Los Angeles and took a 2-0 series lead with 5-1 and 8-7 victories. After scoring just two runs, during the first 15 innings against the Braves, the Dodgers offense came to life and scored seven runs over the final three innings in Game 2. That momentum carried over to Game 3 as Los Angeles set an MLB playoff record with 11 runs in the first inning and went on to a 15-3 blowout win.

Bryse Wilson is the Game 4 starter for the Braves as they look to move past their Game 3 implosion. Wilson has made just seven career starts, over three seasons with the Braves, and this will be his first playoff appearance. After being scratched prior to Game 2, due to back spasms, Clayton Kershaw heads to the hill for Los Angles and he is making his 28th postseason start. Given his long history of back issues, which dates back to 2017, it’s difficult to calculate how many innings Kershaw will pitch.

Facing an inexperienced pitcher, for a second straight game, the Dodgers offense should produce a lot of runs again tonight. Kershaw leans on first pitch strikes and breaking balls when he’s at his best. Atlanta hitters handle those pitches well so don’t count out the Braves offense. Both teams have used their bullpen a lot during the last two contests so that’s an advantage for two high scoring offenses. Leaning towards a Dodgers win - my Game 4 play is OVER on the game total odds at DraftKings.

2020 NLCS Game 4 Pick: Run Total OVER 9 (-118)

Los Angeles at Atlanta 2020 MLB NLCS Game 3 Odds

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking will be posting game day picks during the two League Championship Series and the MLB World Series. Looking to snap a rough losing streak, he is 1-6 (-532.43) through Wednesday, October 14. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of MLB information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!