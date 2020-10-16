MLB Odds and Best Bet for Friday, October 16th – Will Tampa Bay Advance to the World Series in the ALCS?

Inching closer to the MLB World Series, American League Championship Series action continues on Friday, October 15th. Tampa Bay is looking to advance to the World Series with a win against Houston. The Astros have won two straight and trail the Rays 3-2 in the ALCS. DraftKings bookmakers list the Rays as the favorite in Game 6. First pitch is slated for 6:07 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Will Houston stave off elimination for the third time over three games?

American League Championship Series

Game 1 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/11 - Rays 2-1

Game 2 Houston at Tampa Bay: Mon, 10/12 - Rays 4-2

Game 3 Tampa Bay at Houston: Tue, 10/13 - Rays 5-2

Game 4 Tampa Bay at Houston: Wed, 10/14 - Astros 4-3

Game 5 Tampa Bay at Houston: Thur, 10/15 - Astros 4-3

Game 6 Houston at Tampa Bay: Fri, 10/16 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Game 7 Houston at Tampa Bay: Sat, 10/17 at 8:37 p.m. ET *

* If Necessary - All Games at Petco Park in San Diego, California

Houston at Tampa Bay NLCS Game 6 Preview and Pick

Fighting back, after falling behind 3-0 to Tampa Bay, Houston is looking to win three straight and force Game 7 in the ALCS. The Astros staved off elimination with a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay in Game 4. George Springer (3-4, 2 RBI) and José Altuve (2-4, 2 RBI) powered the Houston offense. Springer hit the Astros fourth first inning home run of the series to open Game 5. Carlos Correa crushed a walk-off dinger in the bottom of the ninth and Houston posted a 4-3 victory.

Both Game 1 starters are back for Game 6 as Famber Valdez gets the call Houston and Blake Snell heads to the hill for Tampa Bay. Valdez allowed two runs, on four hits over six innings, and struck out eight in the first meeting. Snell allowed a first inning home run by José Altuve but settled in and gave up six hits over five innings during the Rays 2-1 victory in the series opener. Houston used seven bullpen pitchers last night so the Astros need a strong outing from Valdez.

The Game 5 loss was the first time Tampa Bay has dropped two straight during the playoffs. The Rays haven’t lost three straight contests over their last 28 games. I picked this series to end in six games with a futures wager at DraftKings prior to Game 1. While tempted to hedge that bet, with the Astros plus moneyline, I am letting it ride as I feel Tampa Bay will win Game 6. Instead, I am laying the run line and betting on the Rays advancing to the 2020 MLB World Series.

2020 ALCS Game 6 Pick: Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+155)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 6:07 p.m. ET

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking will be posting game day picks during the two League Championship Series and the MLB World Series. His record is 2-6 (-447.68) through Thursday, October 15. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of MLB information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!