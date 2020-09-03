SI.com
MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Thursday, September 3

srenner

The MLB schedule is trying to throw us a Zack Greinke eephus pitch today, but I am prepared. Let's first walk through what the challenge is on this fine Thursday. We have a total of eight games today, and they are as follows

Game
Time
FD Early
FD Main
DK Main

Cubs vs Pirates

1:05

YES

Rangers vs Astros

2:10

YES

Nationals vs Phillies

4:05

YES

YES

Yankees vs Mets

4:10

YES

YES

Padres vs Angels

7:10

YES

YES

Blue Jays vs Red Sox

7:30

YES

YES

White Sox vs Royals

8:05

YES

YES

D'Backs vs Dodgers

9:40

YES

YES

So we can technically play every game today, including the Pittsburgh Pirates against Alec Mills. Why do I highlight the Pirates? J.T. Brubaker.

I am going to break down the six games on the DraftKings main slate for this article.

WEATHER NOTES

  • Cubs/Pirates on FD early is the only game with some light rain.

PITCHING

Clayton Kershaw

Arizona is a bad offense, and Kershaw is about as steady as they come in this spot.

Mike Clevinger

The main reason I like Sunshine today is the location and the game time. These mid-day games in Anaheim have historically been beneficial for pitchers, and we saw that already once this year with Greinke -- and I expect it to benefit both Clevinger and Heaney today. Otherwise, I really wouldn't want Sunshine making his first appearance with the Padres against a team that isn't a horrible strikeout lineup. They have virtually no LH bats, and Clevinger probably does want to make a nice first impression.

Taijuan Walker (DK Only)

I am not a Taijuan Walker believer anymore. I was a big fan of his back in the day in Arizona, but that was long ago, and I long wrote him off as you all know -- because we stacked against him earlier this year and he was very good. But he's started to decline, and now going to Toronto, he's getting to face a bad Boston lineup even though it's in a decent hitters park right now. Why in the world is Walker only $4,800 on DraftKings tonight? I don't love him here, but I was also projecting him to be around $8,000 on DraftKings. The Blue Jays should win this game, and there's no reason to think Walker doesn't have a full pitch count tonight, so either play him or stack Boston.

Dylan Cease

While Danny Duffy has been good against the White Sox, a lot of that has come in Chicago for whatever reason, and I greatly trust the White Sox bats over the Royals bats right now.

Outside The Box

Your pivot on DraftKings today has to be looking at coming off Kershaw or Walker because that is the likely 80%-80% combination today due to their pricing. I would pivot one but not both in a lineup because both are in really good spots today.

If you are pivoting off Kershaw, you are doing it with not Arizona hitters but more with another SP1.

If you are pivoting off Walker, you are doing it thinking he gets lit up by Boston and should immediately plug in Raffy Devers.

LINEUPS TO TARGET

Toronto Blue Jays

Vlad Jr, Teoscar Hernandez

It's impossible to write off Toronto going into Boston against the Red Sox terrible pitching staff. While Martin Perez might be the best pitcher Boston has left to roll out there consistently, he's not someone that should be facing the Toronto Blue Jays with any confidence. Teoscar Hernandez has been a Fenway masher and is one Jay we know for certain will be in the lineup and not swapped out. Toronto has added lots of bats like Vogelbach and Villar to their lineup, which give them the flexibility to swap guys in and out as Tampa does -- but Vlad Jr and Teoscar Hernandez are locked in for me today.

Philadelphia vs. Washington

Jay Bruce, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Juan Soto

Quick, without looking, when is the last time that Bryce Harper homered? August 22nd. He has not homered at home since August 11th. I expect both things to change today in his first AB. The Nationals side is the really hard one to figure out because I have been dead convinced that Trea Turner was going to hit a two-run HR this week in Philadelphia. After his four-hit game on Monday, he has gone 0-7 in the last two games as the Nationals offense went ice cold, scoring 0 runs the last two days. They're good enough to hit Eflin, and I think you gotta look at this as a nice game stack spot.

LA Dodgers

Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts

Oh, look, another shortstop that I am in love with today. At this rate, the Mets will start Billy Hamilton at shortstop, and he's going to go 3-5 with six stolen bases on this slate. Back to the Dodgers, they're facing Luke Weaver, who has completely run out of his time as a relevant Major League pitcher. I'll take the Dodgers here to go off against the Arizona Diamondbacks depleted bullpen now. This is a better spot than the Padres-Angels game.

Teams I am not on

  • White Sox-Royals: 5-3 type game
  • Padres-Angles: I don't like offense in 4 PM Anaheim games.

POSITIONAL BREAKDOWN

CATCHER

You are only using catchers on DK, so outside of Realmuto, you'll likely want to pay down.

  1. Wilson Ramos
  2. Danny Jansen

FIRST BASE

  1. Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.
  2. Luke Voit

SECOND BASE

  1. Jonathan Villar
  2. Jurickson Profar

THIRD BASE

  1. Asdrubal Cabrera
  2. Rafael Devers

SHORTSTOP

Who needs a shortstop today? Get your shortstops today.

  1. Trea Turner
  2. Tim Anderson
  3. Didi Gregorius
  4. Corey Seager

OUTFIELD - Mt. Rushmore

  1. Bruce, Jay
  2. Teoscar Hernandez
  3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr
  4. Harper, Bryce

OUTFIELD - Tier 2

  1. Juan Soto
  2. Randal Grichuk
  3. Eloy Jimenez

OUTFIELD - Value

  1. Aaron Hicks
  2. AJ Pollock
  3. Jake Marisnick

THE DONGERS CLUB

  1. Teoscar Hernandez - OF - Blue Jays - Chairman of the Dongers Club
  2. Jay Bruce - OF - Phillies
  3. Tim Anderson - SS - White Sox
  4. Wilson Ramos - C - Mets
  5. Luke Voit - 1B - Yankees
  6. Jonathan Villar - 2B - Blue Jays
  7. AJ Pollock - OF - Dodgers
  8. Rafael Devers - 3B - Red Sox
  9. BONUS - Trea Turner - SS - Nationals
