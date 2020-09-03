MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Thursday, September 3
srenner
The MLB schedule is trying to throw us a Zack Greinke eephus pitch today, but I am prepared. Let's first walk through what the challenge is on this fine Thursday. We have a total of eight games today, and they are as follows
Game
Time
FD Early
FD Main
DK Main
Cubs vs Pirates
1:05
YES
Rangers vs Astros
2:10
YES
Nationals vs Phillies
4:05
YES
YES
Yankees vs Mets
4:10
YES
YES
Padres vs Angels
7:10
YES
YES
Blue Jays vs Red Sox
7:30
YES
YES
White Sox vs Royals
8:05
YES
YES
D'Backs vs Dodgers
9:40
YES
YES
So we can technically play every game today, including the Pittsburgh Pirates against Alec Mills. Why do I highlight the Pirates? J.T. Brubaker.
I am going to break down the six games on the DraftKings main slate for this article.
WEATHER NOTES
- Cubs/Pirates on FD early is the only game with some light rain.
PITCHING
Clayton Kershaw
Arizona is a bad offense, and Kershaw is about as steady as they come in this spot.
Mike Clevinger
The main reason I like Sunshine today is the location and the game time. These mid-day games in Anaheim have historically been beneficial for pitchers, and we saw that already once this year with Greinke -- and I expect it to benefit both Clevinger and Heaney today. Otherwise, I really wouldn't want Sunshine making his first appearance with the Padres against a team that isn't a horrible strikeout lineup. They have virtually no LH bats, and Clevinger probably does want to make a nice first impression.
Taijuan Walker (DK Only)
I am not a Taijuan Walker believer anymore. I was a big fan of his back in the day in Arizona, but that was long ago, and I long wrote him off as you all know -- because we stacked against him earlier this year and he was very good. But he's started to decline, and now going to Toronto, he's getting to face a bad Boston lineup even though it's in a decent hitters park right now. Why in the world is Walker only $4,800 on DraftKings tonight? I don't love him here, but I was also projecting him to be around $8,000 on DraftKings. The Blue Jays should win this game, and there's no reason to think Walker doesn't have a full pitch count tonight, so either play him or stack Boston.
Dylan Cease
While Danny Duffy has been good against the White Sox, a lot of that has come in Chicago for whatever reason, and I greatly trust the White Sox bats over the Royals bats right now.
Outside The Box
Your pivot on DraftKings today has to be looking at coming off Kershaw or Walker because that is the likely 80%-80% combination today due to their pricing. I would pivot one but not both in a lineup because both are in really good spots today.
If you are pivoting off Kershaw, you are doing it with not Arizona hitters but more with another SP1.
If you are pivoting off Walker, you are doing it thinking he gets lit up by Boston and should immediately plug in Raffy Devers.
LINEUPS TO TARGET
Toronto Blue Jays
Vlad Jr, Teoscar Hernandez
It's impossible to write off Toronto going into Boston against the Red Sox terrible pitching staff. While Martin Perez might be the best pitcher Boston has left to roll out there consistently, he's not someone that should be facing the Toronto Blue Jays with any confidence. Teoscar Hernandez has been a Fenway masher and is one Jay we know for certain will be in the lineup and not swapped out. Toronto has added lots of bats like Vogelbach and Villar to their lineup, which give them the flexibility to swap guys in and out as Tampa does -- but Vlad Jr and Teoscar Hernandez are locked in for me today.
Philadelphia vs. Washington
Jay Bruce, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Juan Soto
Quick, without looking, when is the last time that Bryce Harper homered? August 22nd. He has not homered at home since August 11th. I expect both things to change today in his first AB. The Nationals side is the really hard one to figure out because I have been dead convinced that Trea Turner was going to hit a two-run HR this week in Philadelphia. After his four-hit game on Monday, he has gone 0-7 in the last two games as the Nationals offense went ice cold, scoring 0 runs the last two days. They're good enough to hit Eflin, and I think you gotta look at this as a nice game stack spot.
LA Dodgers
Corey Seager, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts
Oh, look, another shortstop that I am in love with today. At this rate, the Mets will start Billy Hamilton at shortstop, and he's going to go 3-5 with six stolen bases on this slate. Back to the Dodgers, they're facing Luke Weaver, who has completely run out of his time as a relevant Major League pitcher. I'll take the Dodgers here to go off against the Arizona Diamondbacks depleted bullpen now. This is a better spot than the Padres-Angels game.
Teams I am not on
- White Sox-Royals: 5-3 type game
- Padres-Angles: I don't like offense in 4 PM Anaheim games.
POSITIONAL BREAKDOWN
CATCHER
You are only using catchers on DK, so outside of Realmuto, you'll likely want to pay down.
- Wilson Ramos
- Danny Jansen
FIRST BASE
- Vladimir Guerrero, Jr.
- Luke Voit
SECOND BASE
- Jonathan Villar
- Jurickson Profar
THIRD BASE
- Asdrubal Cabrera
- Rafael Devers
SHORTSTOP
Who needs a shortstop today? Get your shortstops today.
- Trea Turner
- Tim Anderson
- Didi Gregorius
- Corey Seager
OUTFIELD - Mt. Rushmore
- Bruce, Jay
- Teoscar Hernandez
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr
- Harper, Bryce
OUTFIELD - Tier 2
- Juan Soto
- Randal Grichuk
- Eloy Jimenez
OUTFIELD - Value
- Aaron Hicks
- AJ Pollock
- Jake Marisnick
THE DONGERS CLUB
- Teoscar Hernandez - OF - Blue Jays - Chairman of the Dongers Club
- Jay Bruce - OF - Phillies
- Tim Anderson - SS - White Sox
- Wilson Ramos - C - Mets
- Luke Voit - 1B - Yankees
- Jonathan Villar - 2B - Blue Jays
- AJ Pollock - OF - Dodgers
- Rafael Devers - 3B - Red Sox
- BONUS - Trea Turner - SS - Nationals