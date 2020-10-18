NLCS Game 7 Betting Preview – Who Wins Game 7 between the Braves and Dodgers?

Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Rays who punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the ALCS yesterday. Who the Rays play will be decided when Atlanta and Los Angeles meet in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday, October 18, 2020. First pitch is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. For the seventh time in this series, the Dodgers are listed as chalk at DraftKings Sportsbook.

National League Championship Series

Game 1 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Mon, 10/12 - Braves 5-1

Game 2 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/13 - Braves 8-7

Game 3 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Wed, 10/14 - Dodgers 15-3

Game 4 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Thur, 10/15 - Braves 10-2

Game 5 Los Angeles at Atlanta: Fri, 10/16 - Dodgers 7-3

Game 6 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sat, 10/17 - Dodgers 3-1

Game 7 Atlanta at Los Angeles: Sun, 10/18 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles at Atlanta NLCS Game 7 Preview and Pick

With a berth in the 2020 MLB World Series on the line - Los Angeles and Atlanta play one match for all the marbles tonight. Atlanta raced out to a 2-0 NLCS lead with 5-1 and 8-7 victories during the first two contests. The Dodgers roared back with a 15-3 win in Game 3 but fell behind 3-1 in the series after the Braves posted a 10-2 victory in Game 4. Staving off elimination, in back-to-back contests, Los Angeles forced Game 7 with 7-3 and 3-1 victories.

Separated by one run, as the two highest scoring teams during the regular season, the Braves and Dodgers have averaged 10.8 total runs per game through the first six contests. That has OVER bets posting a 4-2 record on game total wagers. Chalk throughout the series, Los Angeles is 3-3 as run line favorites. The Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 during Game 7 of the 2018 NLCS so they are familiar with this pressure packed situation.

There are solid player stacks on both sides for anyone playing Game 7 DFS contests at DraftKings. Freddie Freeman, Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies have been the leaders on offense for Atlanta. Corey Seager, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger form a high-end stack for those backing the Dodgers. Seager in particular should be locked in as a starter as he is 9-24 with 5 home runs, 11 RBI and 8 runs scored over six games against the Braves.

Rookie Ian Anderson, who hasn’t allowed a run over 15.2 innings during three playoff starts, is the Game 7 starter for Atlanta. Anderson held Los Angeles to one hit, struck out five and walked five in the Braves 8-7 Game 2 victory. Dustin May gets the start for the Dodgers but he will have a short leash as Los Angeles is expected to lean heavily on their bullpen. May gave up two runs (one earned) and three hits over the first two innings of the Dodgers 7-3 Game 5 victory.

Two runs or more decided four of the first six games and Los Angeles won three of those contests. Extensive playoff experience, a slight better offense, plus a loaded bullpen, makes Los Angeles my play tonight. I am laying the run line at DraftKings and betting on the Dodgers advancing to the World Series.

2020 NLCS Game 7 Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+133)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 8:15 p.m. ET

Are you looking for premium picks from a broad range of sporting events? SI PRO subscribers can get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in. The "Vegas Whispers” MLB information from SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo has gone 79-62 against the spread this season!

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking will be posting game day picks for each contest during the two League Championship Series and the MLB World Series. His record is 2-9 (-747.68) through Saturday, October 18. While all picks are carefully researched – predicting the future is not always easy. Bettors are encouraged to explore a variety of MLB information prior to placing any wagers. Bet smart and good luck!