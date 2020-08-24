SLATE INTRODUCTION

We kick things off on Monday with the main slate featuring all new series and that is my favorite kind of Monday. Seven games on both sites, as we have site synchronicity and the slates lock at 7:10 PM EST on both sites.

WEATHER

Cool in Texas so the Rangers likely open the roof...

No word on Arizona roof, doesn't matter to me today it can only help.

Wind blowing out to right ~9 MPH in Cleveland.

And elsewhere ...

Jesus Luzardo

DraftKings continues to have a flaw in their "algo" related to games in Texas. They still think this is an extreme hitters park and the Rangers are a good offense. Neither is true and considering Luzardo is in the top elite tier of talent in MLB, he should in no way be overlooked today.

His last start was downright filthy as he was on regular rest and came out for the 7th inning finishing with 7 K, 2 BB and only four hits allowed. Yeah the roof is probably open tonight in Texas, but it's going to be open because it's relatively cool in the Dallas area.

Make up for your sins yesterday and get some Jesus tonight.

Trevor Bauer

Bauer wins over Flaherty because he's actually pitched this month. And Milwaukee against RHP? Not good Bob, not good.

The assurance we always get with Bauer is that no matter what, you can rely on this guy to go out and throw as many pitches as the manager will allow him to throw and that's normally well into the 100's. The times we ignore Bauer are when he is facing a team who doesn't strike out at all and can draw lots of walks against him or when it's a team who has seen him three or four times. So yeah, Milwaukee has seen him, but quite honestly half the Brewers lineup couldn't tell you what they ate for breakfast three days ago, let alone what Bauer's gonna throw at them today.

I am tempted to force a way to get Bauer in on FanDuel at his $12,000 price tag, because nobody else will pay for him with some of the other options today. But alas, that feels foolish the more I look. He's a DK play.

Outside the Box

It's very hard for me to consider anyone outside of the two guys above today. Especially on FanDuel, where you can only roster one pitcher and the discount on Luzardo there is very extreme.

Casey Mize

The Cubs offense is about to have a fairly good week, believe it or not. They're going into Detroit and then going into Cincinnati and ice-cold hitters like Contreras, Baez and Rizzo are going to have fairly good weeks. But tonight is the one night we can avoid them, possibly with Mize on DraftKings if you want to get very aggressive on paying up for some hitting. Mize will make a mistake or two but the real measurement tonight on him is going to be walks. He has fantastic command and what the Cubs lefties make a living on is being patient in their approaches at the plate. I can see them trying to be very patient and falling behind 0-2 which leads to a bunch of strikeouts for Mize if his great command is on.

I will also not be shocked if at the end of the day you see Mize put up a great score on DK through five innings and then the Cubs wind up putting up 6-7 runs off the Tigers bullpen and horrific defense. So my outside of the box play today? Lock in Mize and Contreras together into the same lineup on DK because you are playing Casey for the strikeouts. This also just assumes Rizzo tries to lean into a pitch because he's a giant "bag" who has no prayer otherwise.

Guys I am not on who grade out well, doesn't mean I hate them though ...

Mostly not on these guys because it's a deep pitching slate.

Alec Mills - Will be better tonight as he has been good against bad teams -- but a few spots to navigate through.

Jack Flaherty - Has pitched one inning this entire month. I know it's the Royals but it is 90+ degrees in St. Louis today and I bet he only pitches four innings.

Brad Keller - Has been fantastic but now has no Salvy catching him and just does not get enough strikeouts to warrant using.

Framber Valdez - I expect Houston to win but he has the worst K match-up on the board against the Angels.

So yesterday, someone might have wrote an article talking about the Vegas run totals in the Wrigley Field game. Wasn't me. But if they did, I want you to remind them that their statistical analysis banking on implied run totals is about as useless as air yards and nobody likes air yards.

Minnesota Twins

Eddie Rosario, Max Kepler, Jake Cave

LiC (lefties in Cleveland) season with the kings of LiC. Kepler and Rosario going into Minnesota. This might be the ole Tyler Flowers-Chris Sale theory too and NONE of you have any clue what I am talking about so just ride with it.

You see, the theory was that Flowers and Sale, who used to be on the same team had such a cosmic connection that after they were separated... if Sale was pitching and Flowers was playing elsewhere, Flowers would homer. This continued once Flowers actually got to face Sale and he ended up taking him deep EVERY SINGLE TIME.

Soooo, fast forward to the Twins and you are wondering what the ever-loving heck does this have to do with the Twins against Civale? Nothing. But guess who the Twins have murdered in Cleveland. I mean, MUR-DERED. Just about every Indians pitcher. But there's one specifically, and he is pitching today. So yeah, the cosmic universe is going to roll out some LiC today.

It also doesn't hurt that Rosario, Kepler and Cave are all playing very well lately.

Arizona and Colorado

Christian Walker (ARI), Nolan Arenado (COL), Nick Ahmed (ARI), The Marte's (ARI)

These teams make runs and make money whenever they meet up. Neither pitching staff has great history against the other hitters and we've got Blackmon ready to snap out of his slump which the whole world saw coming a mile away + Nolan Arenado coming in after a day off in L.A. yesterday to get the mind right. This is an angry goats situation and Nolan at 5% hitting 2 doubles and a homer tonight will be a great way to cap off the slate.

However, after all that waxing poetic about the Rockies waking up, it's the D'Backs bats which have been colder than ice cold. Coming back into their hitter friendly park where they are comfortable and drawing Ryan Castellani. Castellani has made three starts which have gone better than most anticipated but they were all against AL West teams and now he gets his introduction to the fun that is Rockies-Diamondbacks games.

CATCHER

Alex Avila ... LiC Willson Contreras ... For those who don't know he is my slump buster pick for this week. Curt Casali Cam Gallagher ... Nothing more than a DK punt on a #CatcherMonday

FIRST BASE

Christian Walker is a must for me today, but if you wanna game stack Twins-Indians and attack Maeda off his epic start last week then roll with Slamtana.

Christian Walker Carlos Santana Jeimer Candelario

SECOND BASE

Holy cow, this position doesn't stink for once.

Ketel Marte Mike Moose Tacos ... You know we're having Taco's tomorrow for sure. Luis Arraez

THIRD BASE

1. Nolan Arenado

SHORTSTOP

Nick Ahmed Trevor Story Paul DeJong

For those of you who want to keep playing Francisco Lindor ... your time is coming .... Just wait.

OUTFIELD - Mt. Rusmore

Eddie Rosario Max Kepler David Peralta Kyle Tucker ... Playing extremely well and Sandoval is a rare reverse splits LHP.

OUTFIELD - Tier 2

Starling Marte Charlie Blackmon Nicholas Castellanos Jorge Soler

OUTFIELD - Value

Kole Calhoun Tyler Naquin

The Dongers Club

Eddie Rosario - OF - Minnesota Twins - Chairman of the Dongers Club

The Rest of the Club

Max Kepler - OF - Twins Christian Walker - 1B - Diamondbacks Alex Avila - C - Twins Nolan Arenado - 3B - Rockies Nick Ahmed - SS - Diamondbacks Kyle Tucker - OF - Astros Jason Kipnis - 2B - Cubs

BONUS