The Dongers Club - Sun, Aug 23

Steve Renner

SLATE INTRO 

Good Morning. 

Normally I would have some thoughts regarding the prior days slate when there are items which I want to point out or comment on and I certainly have a point to make in reference to nuggets I had laid out there on Friday and yesterday that would have shifted the eyes onto San Diego. But overall it was just one of those days and I'll just reference the phrase we are onto Cincinnati to move onto more important things. 

Like Sunday Baseball ... 

And then I logged into FanDuel dot com.

Their level of incompetence never ceases to amaze me.

FanDuel's slate locks at 12:35

DraftKings' locks at 1:05

FanDuel's slate has 13 games on it. Yes. 13. This is their Main slate. The All Day slate has 14 games on it as it includes the SNB game between the Phils and Braves.

DraftKings has 7 games on it. 

I am on full tilt this morning already due to this, but nothing ran ruin today. You see, not only is it Taysom Hill's birthday, but it's also a Santana, Domingo day!

hellodomingo

PITCHING

Carlos Carrasco

Really hard not to like Carrasco against the Tigers today -- even at home where he's never been as good as he is on the road.

Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will win today after dropping the first two to the Pie-Rats! With Burnes we get someone who can be extremely nasty to opposing righty bats but given that the Pirates aren't heavy on RHB he will need to be better than his 33% K rate against them to have an elite day. This is mostly due to my belief that the Brewers win the game and he pitches a relatively clean 6 innings.

Tyler Mahle

Mahle needs three things. He needs a big ballpark (check). He needs a team that doesn't have LH power (check). He needs an umpire who can be favorable to him (Check). If you are venturing into the insanity house of FanDuel he isn't your play there, but on the 7 game slate at DK I would roll with him. Having not pitched since August 12th, he's probably good for 5 IP tops.

TEAMS TO TARGET

Chicago Cubs & Chicago White Sox

Ian Happ, Anthony Rizzo, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert 

Warm and wind blowing out. This game features not only one of the higher totals on the board but obviously an inter-league game with one offense (White Sox) who is bombing everything and another (Cubs) who we really only trust on day games at home with the wind blowing out -- like today.

OTHER TEAMS TO CONSIDER

Tampa Bay Rays

Meadows, Lowe, Wendle

Tampa draws their whipping boy in Trent Thornton.  It's an automatic Meadows day given that he was off yesterday and Thornton has no clue how to pitch vs Lefties. 

POSITIONAL  BREAKDOWN

CATCHER

  1. Omar Narvaez
  2. Christian Vazquez

FIRST BASE

  1. Carlos Santana
  2. Ryan Mountcastle
  3. Anthony Rizzo ... Cold as ice. No. Colder than ice. This guy is colder than anything you can imagine. I don't know why we don't write him off like Lindor until he leads off.

SECOND BASE

  1. Jason Kipnis
  2. Brandon Lowe
  3. Michael Chavis

THIRD BASE

  1. Yoan Moncada
  2. Hunter Dozier

SHORTSTOP

  1. Xander Bogaerts
  2. Niko Goodrum

OUTFIELD - Mt. Rushmore

There's zero reason for you to play JD Martinez, Nelson Cruz or anyone else above the 5k mark on DK today.  None.  Not when Soler, Robert, Domingo, Franmil, Happ, Schwarber, Meadows and others are all 5k or below.  No reason to go into that top tier today...

  1. Domingo Santana ...  I refuse to play Hernandez-Ramirez-Lindor on the Indians side. This is a game where Skubal walks Santana and then makes a mistake to either Franmil or Domingo.
  2. Ian Happ
  3. Kyle Schwarber
  4. Franmil Reyes

Outfield - Tier 2

  1. Luis Robert
  2. Whit Merrifield
  3. Jorge Soler
  4. J.D. Martinez

Outfield - Value

  1. Christin Stewart
  2. Delino DeShields

THE DONGERS CLUB

  1. Domingo Santana - OF - Indians - Chairman of the Dongers Club
  2. Brandon Lowe - 2B - Rays
  3. Jorge Soler - OF - Royals
  4. Xander Bogaerts - SS - Red Sox
  5. Omar Narvaez - C - Brewers
  6. Ryan Mountcastle - 1B - Orioles
  7. Yoan Moncada - 3B - White Sox
  8. Kyle Schwarber - OF - Cubs
  9. BONUS ................... Max Muncy - FD Only
