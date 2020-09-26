SI.com
SI BETS & DFS (PRO)
HomeFootball+Baseball+Basketball+Golf+Hockey+
Search

UFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Casey Olson

#UFC253 MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Back to Fight Island we go as the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on Saturday night for UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa. The headliner features middleweight champ Israel Adesanya putting the title on the line against undefeated challenger Paulo Costa in a fight that promises some serious action. The co-main will be somewhat of a historic moment. Jon Jones has left the light heavyweight title vacant as he moves up a weight class, providing top contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz the opportunity to leave Saturday night as the new champ in one of the most talked-about divisions. Some exciting prelims can get things warmed up, with 11 fights in total scheduled for the event.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
SI Bets & DFS (Fantasy Pro)
Subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO
  • DFS and Gambling Premium for All Major Sports
  • NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAFB, NCAABB, PGA, MMA & NASCAR
  • Vegas Best Bets, Vegas Sharps Inside Info & Line Movements
  • DFS Tools and Q&A from Real $ Winners
  • Real-Time Plays of the Day Alerts
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

MMA+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 3 NFL DFS: Visionary Plays & Sleepers

Visionary Style! Dr. Roto shares his NFL DFS plays, calls and sleepers for Week 3, although this advice can be used for season-long leagues too!

Dr. Roto

American Pharoah Stakes - Horse Racing Best Bets for Saturday, September 26th

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday’s American Pharoah Stakes from Santa Anita, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Frankie Taddeo

NFL DFS Week 3: WR Report

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 3 wide receivers to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

2020 Week 3 College Football: Betting Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo shares where the Vegas Whispers sharps are placing their money on Saturday in College Football, including one released play for FREE!

Frankie Taddeo

MLB DFS: The Dongers Club - Friday, September 25

Preview the final Friday of the MLB DFS regular season with accuracy from th

srenner

Top DraftKings Values, Low Ownership Plays & Stacks for Week 3

https://www.si.com/fantasy/2020/09/25/week-3-dfs-plays

Ben Heisler

NHL Best Bets for Friday, September 25th - Stars vs. Lightning Game 4

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down tonight's Stanley Cup playoff betting action featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars’ Game 4 battle.

Roy Larking

NFL DFS Week 3: RB Report

An in-depth NFL DFS guide to the Week 3 running backs to target and fade when setting your daily lineups.

Shawn Childs

Fantasy NASCAR Driver Rankings: South Point 400

SI Fantasy NASCAR analyst Brian Polking runs through his top driver rankings for this weekend's South Point 400.

Brian Polking

Top MLB DFS Plays for Thursday, September 25th

Check out the top MLB DFS Plays from SI contributor Stephen Marsella, AKA "The Fantasy Bum" for Thursday, September 25th.

Stephen Marsella