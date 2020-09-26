UFC 253: Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

#UFC253 MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Back to Fight Island we go as the UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on Saturday night for UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa. The headliner features middleweight champ Israel Adesanya putting the title on the line against undefeated challenger Paulo Costa in a fight that promises some serious action. The co-main will be somewhat of a historic moment. Jon Jones has left the light heavyweight title vacant as he moves up a weight class, providing top contenders Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz the opportunity to leave Saturday night as the new champ in one of the most talked-about divisions. Some exciting prelims can get things warmed up, with 11 fights in total scheduled for the event.