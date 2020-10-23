UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Two champs touched down on Fight Island, and just one will leave after Saturday night. UFC 254 will feature undefeated 155lb champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, taking on interim champion Justin Gaethje to determine just who is the best 155lb fighter in the world. It's refreshing to have a build-up such as this that is purely just about the fight, rather than some drama outside the cage between the two combatants. This will be an opportunity of a lifetime for Gaethje, while Khabib looks to continue his path towards his late father’s goal of him reaching 30-0.

The card as a whole looks fantastic, with 10 of the 12 scheduled fights projected to end inside the distance. Expect some fireworks on this final card on the island before we head back to Las Vegas and the Apex next week, for Anderson Silva's retirement fight, along with another stacked card.