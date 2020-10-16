UFC Fight Night: Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Back at it again, the UFC brings yet another Fight Island event this Saturday, live from Abu Dhabi, and is headlined with a title eliminator between #2 Brian Ortega (14-1) taking on #4 Chan Sung Jung (16-5), who is most well-known as "The Korean Zombie." The two dangerous fighters have a much-anticipated score to settle, as the fight was originally slated about a year ago, with Ortega pulling out with a torn ACL. While awaiting the rebooking, the two chirped at each other for months, further building what we are about to see Saturday night.

The card as a whole is scheduled for 11 bouts, with the entire event available on ESPN+ kicking off with the prelims at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7:00 p.m. ET.