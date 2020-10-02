UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

We are off of a massively successful UFC 253 card. We cashed on several plays including new champ +230 Jan Blachowicz, as well as Israel Adesanya. This weekend, we head back to Fight Island on Saturday for UFC Fight Island 4: Holm vs. Aldana.

Yes, this card isn’t going to be a showstopper by any means, but as history has shown, these are the fight cards that end up sneaky good. We have a handful of under-the-radar fighters who have made the trek to Abu Dhabi, to join headliners #2 Holly Holm (13-5) and #6 Irene Aldana (12-5) who are slated in somewhat of a possible title eliminator matchup closing out the night. The co-main features heavyweight bangers Yorgan De Castro (6-1) taking on Carlo Felipe (8-1) where it’s a lock they'll be talking trash all while looking to add another knockout to their resumes. The night holds a four-fight main card which will be featured on ESPN, preceded by a seven-fight prelim for the hardcore. Prelims are scheduled to start at 7:30PM ET, and the main card following at 10:30PM ET this week. Seems late, but you know it’s worth the wait, so let’s dive in!