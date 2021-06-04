UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Want even more UFC betting and DFS analysis? SI PRO members get exclusive plays in real-time and have access to our members-only Discord channel.

Join the club and start beating the books with us!

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai

#UFCVegas28 MMA Betting Preview

EVENT DETAILS

DATE : SATURDAY 06/05/21

: SATURDAY 06/05/21 BROADCAST : ESPN+

: ESPN+ VENUE : UFC APEX

: UFC APEX LOCATION : Las Vegas, Nevada

: Las Vegas, Nevada # of MATCHES: 14

MAIN CARD TAKES, PREDICTIONS & BETS

HEAVYWEIGHT (265 LBS): #6 JAIRZINHO ROZENSTRUIK (11-2) VS. #9 AUGUSTO SAKAI (15-2-1)

This exciting main event features two heavyweight strikers with five rounds to work. Sakai will be the bigger of the two, who throws considerably more volume than Rozenstruik, who throws less, but with more pinpoint accuracy and power. Rozenstruik is a proven kickboxer, boasting a record of 76-8, before making the jump to MMA, where he's gone 11-2, only losing to the current champ Francis Ngannou and Cyryl Gane. You throw the Ngannou KO out, and when you look at his other defeat to Gane, and maybe throw in the Overeem miracle, those fights have one thing in common. He was outstruck volume-wise, which also favors Sakai here. Sakai's lone UFC loss was against Alistair Overeem, where he was gassed out and taken down three times before the ref waved it off in the fifth and final round of their match. Sakai has never been completely shut off by strikes, and his output, volume, and pressure on the feet pose problems for any opponent he's faced. With the small cage and the styles in this matchup, although Rozenstruik and his power seem like the way to go, I can't rush to play him with the pressure and volume Sakai will bring. Coupling that with the fact that he’s never been legitimately knocked out, I see a path to victory for both guys. Rozenstruik has never landed a takedown, and Sakai has landed just one. So knowing that the large majority of this fight will more than likely take place mostly on the feet, do you go with the durability and volume over the power with less output? Rozenstruik will not have to worry much about takedowns, giving him the edge the longer the fight goes. We are about to find out.

Prediction: Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Bet: Fight starts round 3 -155

HEAVYWEIGHT (265 LBS): #8 WALT HARRIS (13-9) VS. #11 MARCIN TYBURA (21-6)

Tybura had a huge 2020 (4-0) grinding out a few decisions against some durable guys, and capping off the run with a TKO win over Greg Hardy. Harris dropped two straight but against Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov while also bringing closure to tragedy in his personal life. With the new year off and running, it will be interesting to see if both stay the courses they have gone as they meet up in the co-main here Saturday night. Now Tybura has a suspect chin, and Harris has little to no takedown defense, so the advantage goes to who executes first. Harris always comes out fast and has considerable power, as we saw against Overeem, where he was just a few strikes from finishing him. All 13 of Harris’ wins are via knockout, with 11 coming in the very first round. Tybura, on the other hand, has lost four of his six fights via KO, though he shows durability, only losing once in the first round. In his last fight, he was tagged up pretty good by Greg Hardy, yet was able to weather the storm and make it out of the first round to regroup and regain composure. Harris will gas like Hardy did the longer this one goes, but the difference will be Harris' killer instinct versus Hardy staying back and looking to land combos from a technical standpoint. I like Harris's chance of connecting early here, but as mentioned, the longer it goes, this one turns in Tybura’s favor. In Tybura’s last two UFC losses, he was unable to land a takedown. Keep in mind, before this latest run for Tybura, he had gone 1-4, with three of those defeats coming by way of KO. Harris TKO prop at +275 holds some value.

Prediction: Walt Harris

Bet: Pass

MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 LBS): ROMAN DOLIDZE (8-1) VS. LAUREANO STAROPOLI (9-3)

Dolidze dropped down a weight class and lost to Giles and looks to rebound here against Staropoli. Dolidze was set to take on Di Chirico, though he had to pull due to injury, so Staropoli stepped in here on short notice. Striking-wise, Dolidze isn’t the best, but his accuracy and defense actually should be better in comparison to Staropoli, even with less output. Dolidze will eventually use his size and grapple Staropoli, and if all goes well for him, this should lead to him securing at least two of the three rounds.

Prediction: Roman Dolidze

Bet: Pass

WELTERWEIGHT (170 LBS): SANTIAGO PONZINIBBIO (27-4) VS. MIGUEL BAEZA (10-0)

This is a big step up for Baeza after impressing in his first three UFC fights, winning all via finish, including a TKO of fan-favorite Matt Brown. Now undefeated at 10-0, Baeza will look across at Ponzinibbio, who had won seven straight, including a knockout win over Neil Magny. After that run, he came back after two years away and got crushed by Jingliang Li inside of one round, which makes many wonder if we will ever see the Ponzinibio of old. I will be surprised if we see this one go to the scorecards. Both guys are finishers, and stylistically, I expect to see them look to land first, with both loading up counters with intent. It should be a close one, but I'm going to side with the more durable of the two.

Prediction: Miguel Baeza

Bet: Miguel Baeza -117

MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 LBS): DUSKO TODOROVIC (10-1) VS. GREGORY RODRIGUES (9-3)

Dusko likes to defend incoming strikes with his face. Although he suffered just his first defeat back in January, we’ve now seen him come out and get tagged up quite a bit during this UFC stint. He keeps his chin high, and that could be a problem here with a composed, rangy fighter like Rodrigues. Rodrigues just recently won the LFA title and got the UFC the very next day. What a story it would be if he gets through this one. I’m not sure if I’m ready to fade Dusko quite yet, though. His awkward angles have finished several proven durable guys and had yet to lose via KO until they faced him. Both fighters' chins are suspect, and someone is getting dropped.

Prediction: Dusko Todorovic (probably via finish)

Bet: Fight won’t start round 3 -160

MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 LBS): TOM BREESE (12-3) VS. ANTONIO ARROYO (9-4)

Tough to back Breese, who went on that little run where his fights continued to get canceled, and now he’s lost two of his last three. They’ve set him up here against Antonio Arroyo, who is 0-2 in the UFC after winning a shot on DWCS. Not much invested in this one. Breese's last two wins were inside one round, so he didn't get going in there, so it will be interesting to see how he does the longer this one goes. Arroyo is a good striker but has a padded record, only defeating three guys with winning records. Breese is on the right side but tread lightly. This one's a mystery.

Prediction: Tom Breese

Bet: Pass

PRELIMS TAKES, PREDICTIONS & BETS

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 LBS): MONTANA DE LA ROSA (11-6-1) VS. ARIANE LIPSKI (13-6)

When this one hits the ground, I think we will see a visible edge in favor of De La Rosa. Lipski is a solid striker and will land, but De La Rosa will eventually get this one to the mat, probably on more than one occasion, and get to work with control. Lipski has never been submitted, so it will be interesting to see if De La Rosa can lock something in. I don't think this is a route, but I do like the De La Rosa side.

Prediction: Montana De La Rosa

Bet: Pair De La Rosa with Mason Jones

HEAVYWEIGHT (265 LBS): TANNER BOSER (19-7-1) VS. ILIR LATIFI (14-8)

I’m not sure about the line on this one. I see this as a much closer fight with Latifi having a chance to get it done. Boser is the true heavyweight here, while Latifi has bounced around between heavy and light heavy. Regardless, Latifi went out and took down the next heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis on three occasions and arguably won the fight, although they gave Lewis the nod. He’ll have no walk in the park here against a very durable Tanner Boser, and his game plan should be very obvious. Takedowns. Boser has only had to defend two takedown shots in his UFC career, and I expect Latifi getting to work here and eventually getting this one down. He'll have to fend off the leg kicks, which Boser is well known for, and once he closes, I believe he'll be able to close.

Prediction: Ilir Latifi grinds out a close one.

Bet: Ilir Latifi +160

WELTERWEIGHT (170 LBS): FRANCISCO TRINALDO (26-7) VS. MUSLIM SALIKHOV (17-2)

Trinaldo is making his 23rd walk to the Octagon this weekend, and the guy is just uber tough to put away. In 33 fights, he's never been knocked out and only finished via submission on three occasions. At almost 43 years old, Trinaldo’s trigger won’t be quite as quick as Salikhov, who, although typically has lower output, is very accurate and technically one of the best. Salikhov, the former kickboxer before making a move to MMA, held a record of 185 – 13 and had 76 wins via knockout while only being knocked out on one occasion. That's 218 combined combat sports matches and only knocked out once? Wow! This fight may be close at times, but I see Salikhov scoring more across the 15 minutes.

Prediction: Muslim Salikhov makes it five straight wins.

Bet: Trinaldo/Salikhov OVER 2.5 rounds -165

FEATHERWEIGHT (145 LBS): MAKWAN AMIRKHANI (16-5) VS. KAMUELA KIRK (11-4)

Amirkhani just hasn’t been able to crack into that top tier. He’s looked solid up until he takes on a top 15 opponent but can't get that big win. Anyone that goes the distance against Edson Barboza, as he did in his last match, deserves a ton of respect. That said, he is absolutely in a must-win spot against a debuting, short-notice opponent, that being Kamuela Kirk. Amirkhani is an excellent chain wrestler and is a freak in the scrambles. Kirk won't be afraid to mix it up on the mat here, which will make this one interesting. While on the feet, I actually could see him landing more. He’s good with the pressure and mixes up body shots with inside kicks. Both guys have submission skillsets, and only Amirkhani has been finished via the method just one time, and it was over 10 years ago. Interesting to point out that Kirk has never won via decision which makes you wonder about his lack of urgency when down in fights.

Prediction: Makwan Amirkhani

Bet: Amirkhani/Kirk OVER 1.5 ROUNDS -165

LIGHTWEIGHT (155 LBS): ALAN PATRICK (15-3) VS. MASON JONES (10-1)

Mason Jones looked solid in his last outing, even in a losing effort. His UFC debut was posted as a +250 underdog against Mike Davis, and he ended up outlanding Davis while throwing over 300 strikes across the three rounds. He was not phased at all under the bright lights in his debut. Jones was a double champ over at Cage Warriors and strung together ten straight wins with seven via finish before getting the call. It's tough to pick against Jones here, especially against a 37-year-old vet coming in off two losses, where Patrick was significantly outstruck. Jones will put it on him too, quite possibly pulling off a TKO while snagging his first UFC win.

Prediction: Mason Jones, lean TKO.

Bet: Pair Jones with Montana De La Rosa

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 LBS): MANON FIOROT (6-1) VS. TABATHA RICCI (5-0)

So we backed Fiorot early at a great number in her UFC debut back in January, and she went on to win via KO against Victoria Leonardo inside of two rounds. She had a step up in competition for this event, but Maryna Moroz had to withdraw, so in steps Tabatha Ricci on very short notice. Ricci is 5-0 and ranked top 50 or so over in the Brazil regional scene. She's recently been on a little run over at LFA, winning her last two via finish. Fiorot has won her last four via knockout and has won six straight after dropping her debut via split decision. She has some hands and can combo up shots on the feet. Fiorot will look to close, bully her opponent, and land top control for ground and pound. Oddsmakers have Fiorot as a 5:1 favorite for a good reason.

Prediction: Manon Fiorot

Bet: Pass or round robin with the parlay noted above.

FEATHERWEIGHT (145 LBS): SEAN WOODSON (7-1) VS. YOUSSEF ZALAL (10-4)

Once a talked-about, up-and-coming prospect, Youssef Zalal now finds himself with his back against the wall after dropping two straight fights. Here he faces Sean Woodsen, who is also coming in off a loss, which was the first of his young career. Woodson will be the bigger fighter of the two and constantly peppering shots utilizing the length advantage he usually possesses here at 145lb. The small cage should work in his favor, but don't be surprised if you see some sneaky transitions from Zalal, who has some skills up or down, wherever this one goes. Zalal doesn’t pack much power, while Woodson doesn’t have that killer instinct, so expect a back and forth tango, with Woodson punching out more volume, while Zalal attempts to score from inside.

Prediction: Sean Woodson in a fight more than likely making the final bell.

Bet: Pass

LIGHTWEIGHT (155 LBS): CLAUDIO PUELLES (9-2) VS. JORDAN LEAVITT (8-0)

When we don't see Leavitt make a Dirty Dancing move, he’s finishing the opposition, just as we saw against Matt Wiman last December, when he won via a nasty KO slam in just over 20 seconds. The 25-year-old Puelles hasn’t been very active, only fighting twice in the last four years or so against a lower tier of fighters. Puelles will be the bigger of the two, but he doesn't take damage very well on the feet, so expect him to grapple. Leavitt is a fighter who will sacrifice a position to get the advantage wherever the fight goes eventually. A very awkward fighter, and with Puelles' only path to victory being a submission, I see Leavitt notching another win with his unorthodox style to kick off the card.

Prediction: Jordan Leavitt

Bet: Pass

BET RECAP

Rozenstruik/Sakai: Fight starts round 3: -155

Miguel Baeza -117

Todorovic/Rodrigues: Fight won’t start round 3: -160

Ilir Latifi +160

Trinaldo/Salikhov OVER 2.5 rounds -165

Amirkhani/Kirk OVER 1.5 ROUNDS -165

PARLAY

De La Rosa/Jones -125

Add Fiorot +113

FULL CARD PREDICTIONS

JAIRZINHO ROZENSTRUIK defeats AUGUSTO SAKAI

WALT HARRIS defeats MARCIN TYBURA

ROMAN DOLIDZE defeats LAUREANO STAROPOLI

MIGUEL BAEZA defeats SANTIAGO PONZINIBBIO

DUSKO TODOROVIC defeats GREGORY RODRIGUES

TOM BREESE defeats ANTONIO ARROYO

MONTANA DE LA ROSA defeats ARIANE LIPSKI

ILIR LATIFA defeats TANNER BOSER

MUSLIM SALIKHOV defeats FRANCISCO RINALDO

MARWAN AMIRKHANI defeats KAMUELA KIRK

MASON JONES defeats ALAN PATRICK

MANON FIOROT defeats TABATHA RICCI

SEAN WOODSEN defeats YOUSSEF ZALAL

JORDAN LEAVITT defeats CLAUDIO PUELLES

UFC PREDICTION BET SUMMARY

2021 predictions: 114-88-4 (56%)

2021 wagers: 62-63-2 (49%)

Overall record on SI

Predictions: 495-287-15 (63%)

Wagers: 272-150-8 (65%)

DFS PLAYS & STRATEGIES

Choose active fighters . Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min.

. Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min. Play the heavyweights . The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance.

. The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance. Try always to include the main event or title fights . Five-round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner.

. Five-round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner. Don't get excited and rush a pick based on stats; consider sample size . Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find.

. Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find. Review methods of victory. I supply the finish rates within this article, and as you dive in more, you can compare method of victory to method of loss for the matchups. For example, you can find matchups where Fighter A has a high % of submission victories matched up with Fighter B, with a high % of submission losses.

Here's my MMA DFS Heat Chart for UFC Fight Night, as mentioned in the tip sheet above. As you can see, the chart is ranked based on fight finish odds. Fight finishes are where the points are in MMA DFS. Take a glance at the stack, and we will break down the individual matchups below.

Two key offensive metrics are strikes and takedowns. They get off on their opponents; watch your points rack up quickly. Here's my Offensive Output Meter for the card. With this chart, you can compare historical fighter averages in these two key metrics as I rank all fighters participating Saturday.

UFC DFS RECOMMENDATIONS

Fighters that typically press the action, land takedowns, and/or high finish rates matched up against those that get finished, roster. (see my charts above)

Fights projected to NOT go to a decision:

Sakai/ Rozenstruik -225

-225

Tybura/ Harris -160

-160

Baeza /Ponzinibbio -195

/Ponzinibbio -195

Todorovic /Rodrigues -270

/Rodrigues -270

Arroyo/ Breese -170

-170

Latifi /Boser -110

/Boser -110

Kirk/ Amirkhani -188

-188

Patrick/ Jones -155

-155

Fiorot /Ricci -195

/Ricci -195

Puelles/Leavitt -170

For the main event, both are in play, with Sakai’s volume and Rozenstruik’s ability to finish. Plus, add that we have 10 fights likely ending inside the distance; there are plenty more spots out there to attack.

Top-tier fighters to build around include: Jones, De La Rosa

Mid-tier fighter considerations are: Fiorot, Leavitt, Baeza

Live dogs that could score: Rozenstruik, Harris

Good luck, everyone. I hope to see some of you cashing after Saturday night! Follow me on Twitter @Y2CASEY

MORE MMA: