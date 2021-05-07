UFC Fight Night: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Want even more UFC betting and DFS analysis? SI PRO members get exclusive plays in real-time and have access to our members-only Discord channel.

Join the club and start beating the books with us!

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson

#UFCVegas26 MMA Betting Preview

After TJ Dillashaw suffered a nasty cut while training for Saturday’s main event, his anticipated return fight against Cory Sandhagen will have to be put on ice for the time being. Additionally, Diego Sanchez, who was slated in the co-main event slot for his upcoming retirement fight, was cut from the organization just a week before the fight, resulting in a short-notice replacement for Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. Never fear though, the card as a whole marches on, and the ladies take center stage in the main event as #6 Marina Rodriguez takes on #9 Michelle Waterson in the night’s headliner. We have 12 fights in total, with the prelims live on ESPN+, followed up with a six-fight main card that will air on ESPN.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE : SATURDAY 05/08/21

: SATURDAY 05/08/21 BROADCAST : ESPN – Prelims: ESPN+

: ESPN – Prelims: ESPN+ VENUE : UFC APEX

: UFC APEX LOCATION : Las Vegas, Nevada

: Las Vegas, Nevada # of MATCHES: 12

MAIN CARD TAKES, PREDICTIONS & BETS

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT BOUT 125LBS: #6 MARINA RODRIGUEZ 13-1-2 VS #9 MICHELLE WATERSON 18-8

Quick Take

Striker vs. grappler matchup. I'm not sure how long the Karate Hottie can hang with the striking of Marina Rodriguez. I suspect the two will stand and trade out of the shoots, with Waterson eventually becoming overwhelmed with the striking. Watch for Waterson to eventually look to take this one down to the mat, but she will have some issues. This fight is at 125lb, and Waterson previously fought at strawweight and even atomweight before moving to 115. Although Rodriguez has also fought at 115lb, she will be the much bigger fighter in there, and in the clinch, she should still have her way with the fan favorite. Rodriguez will continue to walk her down across the five rounds and just might get her out of there late.

Prediction: Marina Rodriguez out strikes the Karate Hottie.

Bet: Marina Rodriguez -205 (Confidence: A)

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS: #15 DONALD CERRONE 36-15 VS ALEX MORONO 18-7

Quick Take

Morono steps in on short notice to replace Diego Sanchez here. Morono has lost two of his last three, and I’d say probably the biggest win was against Max Griffin. He’s a pretty durable guy, tough to get out of there, and usually can take his opponents into the later rounds. His skill set reminds me of the starting point of a build your character in a video game. He's well-rounded but average. Cerrone is in a big spot here. He lost four straight and then had his last fight overturned to a no-contest against Niko Price, originally a draw. With a loss, Cerrone and the UFC have some serious decisions to make career-wise, but I'm seeing him get back on track here. This looks like a great matchup for Cerrone. Cerrone’s footwork and ability to mix in those nasty kicks will score against Morono, who has mediocre footwork in there. Morono also doesn’t counter much, so when Cowboy is pouring on the output, it will just add up. Morono will press the fight, but Cowboy should control where this one goes.

Prediction: Cowboy gets it done.

Bet: Pass

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS: #9 NEIL MAGNY 24-8 VS #10 GEOFF NEAL 13-3

Quick Take

This fight is a rebooking after they were originally slated to go last August, but Neal had some health issues which led to him withdrawing. Both guys are coming off losses, and a win here can get either right back in the mix against a top-five opponent. In Magny’s last fight, we saw Chiesa take him down at will and just dominate him. Neal got outworked by Wonderboy on the feet, though he showed a ton of heart and landed some great shots late in the fight, knowing he needed a finish. His durability and power should be enough to hang with Magny, who for once will be facing a guy who will probably strike more than he does. Another thing not faring well for Magny is he will be forced to keep this one on the feet, as Neal is tough to take down, holding a 92% takedown defense rate.

Prediction: Neal hands Magny his first two-fight losing streak since 2013.

Bet: Pass

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT 265LBS: MAURICE GREENE 9-5 VS MARCOS ROGERIO DE LIMA 17-7-1

Quick Take

Tough to back either of these guys but extra tough to back Greene. Greene won three straight after entering the UFC, but against guys like Junior Albini and Jeff Hughes. Since then, he's dropped three of four, with his only win there coming against a very undersized Gian Villante, in a fight Greene was losing. de Lima will look to brawl here and look to get inside of Greene's 82-inch reach and look to land some big shots. You can visibly see when Green is hurt, and if it happens again here, de Lima will pounce.

Prediction: de Lima

Bet: Pass

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT 155LBS: #12 DIEGO FERREIRA 17-3 VS #14 GREGOR GILLESPIE 13-1

Quick Take

Gillespie is back after a lengthy layoff, but you must believe he's ready. He was slated to fight in March, but his fight was called after weigh-ins due to Covid protocols. He's rebooked here in a tougher fight against Diego Ferreira. We all know Gillispie is a takedown machine, but while on the mat, he’s never faced a finisher like Ferreira. Although Gillespie will land takedowns, he has to watch for the attempts. Ferreira can steal this fight, but I just believe the wrestling will be the difference-maker across three rounds.

Prediction: Gillespie in a close fight.

Bet: Pass

PRELIMS TAKES, PREDICTIONS & BETS

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT BOUT 115LBS: #11 AMANDA RIBAS 10-2 VS #12 ANGELA HILL 13-9

Quick Take

Ribas looks to bounce back after losing via TKO just four months ago against headliner Marina Rodriguez. Hill got back on track against Ashley Yoder in March after losing two very debatable split decisions against Waterson and Gadelha. Ribas has a suspect chin, and it will be in check here against Hill, whose speed and low kicks mixed in will pose some problems for Ribas to get the takedowns. Ribas is 10-2, and everyone thought she was the next big thing when she beat Mackenzie Dern but since beat Randa Markos and Paige VanZant, who both just aren't at the level of Hill. Ribas doesn't get hit much, but when she does, she is very uncomfortable, if not finished. Hill will touch her up, but as we know, she has to avoid getting into a predicament on the ground if it goes there, and I think she can. Her grappling and takedown defense is so much better than it once was. Let's see if the rise of Ribas was a fraud or if she can get back on track with her winning ways against a very tough out in Angela Hill.

Prediction: Angela Hill (do we put a small play on via TKO at +800?)

Bet: Angela Hill +150 (Confidence: C+)

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT 265LBS: BEN ROTHWELL 38-13 VS PHILIPE LINS 14-5

Quick Take

Lins won the million-dollar prize over in PFL in 2018, taking the heavyweight tournament, then packed his belt and bag full of money and signed with the UFC. Not sure if the commas in the bank account or just a run of tough luck, but he hasn’t fared well since joining the UFC, going 0-2, most recently getting knocked out by Tanner Boser in less than three minutes. No favors here and probably a pink slip on the line, as he takes on the 15 fight UFC vet Ben Rothwell, who makes his 52nd professional walk against Lins. Rothwell will be a tough matchup for Lins, and Big Ben hasn’t been finished since 2013, and while he’ll have considerable size on Lins, Rothwell will have a guy in front of him who won’t move. Lins isn’t the most defensive guy and statistically absorbs more than he throws. Let's just say if Tanner Boser can knock him out, so can a motivated Rothwell.

Prediction: Ben Rothwell via strikes.

Bet: Ben Rothwell -110 (Confidence: A-)

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT 185LBS: PHILLIP HAWES 10-2 VS KYLE DAUKAUS 10-1

Quick Take

Sneaky good fight here. Daukaus got back on track last November with a decisive win against Dustin Stoltzfus after dropping a good back and forth scrap against Brendan Allen in his UFC debut. It's no secret Daukaus will look to get this one down to the mat, as he's landed two or more takedowns in each of his fights, always looking for the submission. Hawes is more of just a bully on the ground, looking to just control, but doesn't go for subs on his end. Hawes is a tank on the feet and will look to do quick work with a finish of Daukaus via strikes, though we’ve never seen Daukaus finished. Either way, I don’t see this one going the distance.

Prediction: Daukaus weathers the storm and eventually gets the submission via choke

Bet: Hawes/Daukaus U2.5 rounds -151 (Confidence: B)

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT 145LBS: MIKE TRIZANO 8-1 VS L’UDOVIT KLEIN 17-2

Quick Take

Klein had a monster UFC debut where he won via head kick followed up by punches in just over a minute last September, which stretched his winning streak to eight coming into this one. He'll get a bump up in competition here as he faces Mike Trizano, who’s 2-1 in the UFC, but 8-1 overall, with his only defeat against the 17-1 Grant Dawson, who’s on a massive roll himself. Trizano hasn’t fought since May of 2019, as he had an ankle injury coming into his last scheduled fight back in February of 2020. Klein is always super flashy and busy on the feet, with the ability to mix kicks in with the strikes. Stylistically, I think Klein takes this one, as Trizano has been matched up with guys who like to grapple, and here he will be fending off some speed and angles I’m not sure he can keep up with.

Prediction: Klein with a good shot at a finish.

Bet: Klein via ITD +125 (Confidence: B)

FLYWEIGHT BOUT 125LBS: RYAN BENOIT 10-7 VS ZARRUKH ADASHEV 3-3

Quick Take

Don’t let the 3-3 fool you. Adashev should be able to hang here against the UFC vet Ryan Benoit. I expect this to be a busy night with the large majority on the feet. The southpaw vs. orthodox matchup with a guy who has some knockout power (Benoit) facing the speed and technical advantage we will see from Adashev. This could be a decent dog spot, as Benoit has a trend of fighting comparably to his opponent (output-wise) round-by-round. I do like his chances to land some power shots against the southpaw stance, coupled with his durability. Benoit has never been finished by strikes, which happens to be Adashev’s strong suit.

Prediction: Ryan Benoit

Bet: Pass

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT 185LBS: TAFON NCHUKWI 5-0 VS JUNYONG PARK 12-4

Quick Take

This is one you won’t want to miss. “Da Don” Tafon Nchukwi has a lot of hype early on in his career. He’s 5-0, and most were let down in his last fight where he didn't make it five straight KO finishes in his career and rather took Jamie Pickett all three rounds on his way to a clear decision. His opponent, Junyong Park, you probably most recently remember his rag dolling of John Phillips, where the fight somehow went to a decision, after Park controlled from the top for over 13 of the 15 minutes and landed a record-breaking number of ground strikes along the way. In that fight, the game plan was fairly obvious, as Phillips struggles with the takedowns, but in this spot, Nchukwi should be able to weather the attempts. I think the difference in this fight will be Park’s striking defense, and it causes him some issues the longer the fight goes.

Prediction: Nchukwi with a possible late stoppage.

Bet: Pass

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS: CHRISTIAN AGUILERA 14-7 VS CARLSTON HARRIS 15-4

Quick Take

Although 33 and making his UFC debut, Harris is the rightful favorite in this spot. He’s 19 fights into his pro career and has wins against UFC fighters Wellington Turman and Michel Pereira. Additionally, he most recently tapped out Dagestani fighter Saygid Izagakhmaev who entered the match 17-1. Harris should have some reach advantage against Aguilera, and along the way, should be able to mix up some combos as he looks to get this one to the ground. Harris is pretty solid from the top and has a gas tank to go three easy if it gets there. Aguilera is making his third walk since joining the UFC and is currently 1-1 in the org, winning his debut via TKO and most recently getting submitted by the undefeated Sean Brady. Aguilera does pack some power, with 11 of his 14 wins coming by way of TKO/KO, but he tends to gas along the way. As long as Harris can avoid the big shots, he should be able to do enough on the feet to score, leading to him eventually getting this one to the mat where he can out grapple Aguilera.

Prediction: Carlston Harris wins his UFC debut.

Bet: Carlston Harris -150 (Confidence: B-)

Parlay considerations

Rodriguez/Klein +103

THE GUPPY SPECIAL

Now, this is no "whale play," and actually, it's completely the opposite. This one is for pure entertainment purposes only. Many of you know that I've run the board a handful of times as I've thrown out predictions, and one of these week's we will hit one of these "guppies."

Use this play to round your balance off at your book, nothing serious, just entertainment purposes only.

This week's Guppy Special (odds from DraftKings):

Rodriguez

Cerrone

Neal

de Lima

Gillespie

Hill

Rothwell

Klein

Harris

Parlay pays +8290

FULL CARD PREDICTIONS

MARINA RODRIGUEZ defeats MICHELLE WATERSON

DONALD CERRONE defeats ALEX MORONO

GEOFF NEAL defeats NEIL MAGNY

MARCOS ROGERIO DE LIMA defeats MAURICE GREENE

GREGOR GILLESPIE defeats DIEGO FERREIRA

ANGELA HILL defeats AMANDA RIBAS

BEN ROTHWELL defeats PHILIPE LINS

KYLE DAUKAUS defeats PHILLIP HAWES

L’UDOVIT KLEIN defeats MIKE TRIZANO

RYAN BENOIT defeats ZARRUKH ADASHEV

TAFON NCHUKWI defeats JUNYONG PARK

CARLSTON HARRIS defeats CHRISTIAN AGUILERA

UFC PREDICTION BET SUMMARY

2021 Fight card predictions overall: 100-69-4 (59%)

2021 Targeted matchups (wagers): 56-52-2 (52%)

DFS PLAYS & STRATEGIES

Choose active fighters . Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min.

. Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min. Play the heavyweights . The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance.

. The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance. Try always to include the main event or title fights . Five-round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner.

. Five-round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner. Don't get excited and rush a pick based on stats; consider sample size . Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find.

. Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find. Review methods of victory. I supply the finish rates within this article, and as you dive in, you can compare method of victory to method of loss for the matchups. For example, you can find matchups where Fighter A has a high % of submission victories matched up with Fighter B, with a high % of submission losses.

As mentioned in the tip sheet above, here’s my MMA DFS Heat Chart for UFC Vegas 26. As you can see, the chart is ranked based on fight finish odds. Fight finishes are where the points are in MMA DFS. Take a glance at the stack, and we will break down the individual matchups below.

Two key offensive metrics are strikes and takedowns. They get off on their opponents; watch your points rack up quickly. Here's my Offensive Output Meter for the card. With this chart, you can compare historical fighter averages in these two key metrics as I rank all fighters participating Saturday.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT DFS RECOMMENDATIONS

Fighters that typically press the action, land takedowns, and/or high finish rates matched up against those that get finished, roster. (see my charts above)

Fights projected to NOT go to a decision:

de Lima /Greene -410

/Greene -410

Park/ Nchukwi -110

-110

Harris /Aguilera -165

/Aguilera -165

Klein /Trizano -130

/Trizano -130

Daukaus/Hawes -240

The main event with those five rounds is in play. Rodriguez should put on a striking clinic, and if she's unable to finish the fight, her volume across the five rounds should reach value based on the $9200 DraftKings price tag.

Top Tier fighters to build around include: Rodriguez, de Lima, Klein

Mid Tier fighter considerations are: Harris, Daukaus, Gillespie (takedowns), Cerrone

Live Dogs that could score: Hill, Adashev

Good luck, everyone. I hope to see some of you cashing after Saturday night! Follow me on Twitter @Y2CASEY

MORE MMA: