UFC Fight Night: Marlon Moraes vs. Cory Sandhagen - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

The UFC keeps on rolling again this weekend with yet another stacked card coming from Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and former title challenger Marlon Moraes squares off against the ever-dangerous Cory Sandhagen. The winner of Saturday night’s main event looks to throw a wrench in bantamweight title plans, and quite possibly do so with something impressive to cap off the night.

Block off your calendar Saturday night, as this card will deliver. All fighters made weight Friday morning, and eight of the 13 matches scheduled, oddsmakers have favored the fight to end inside the distance. As UFC President Dana White says, "Never leave it in the hands of the judges." Well, I’d say expect some of these fighters to do as he suggests live from Fight Island for Saturday’s event.