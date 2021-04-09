UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Want even more UFC betting and DFS analysis? SI PRO members get exclusive plays in real-time and have access to our members-only Discord channel.

Join the club and start beating the books with us!

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs. HOLLAND

#UFConABC2 MMA Betting Preview

After a week off, the UFC is back this weekend with UFC on ABC 2: Vettori vs. Holland. You read that right; Kevin Holland is back on short notice to the injured Darren Till. He will face Marvin Vettori, who's on the cusp of title contention. He will look to validate his rightful spot and next in line. Simultaneously, Holland will attempt to erase what's fresh in our minds, where he lost a clear decision against gatekeeper Derek Brunson just a short three weeks ago.

MORE MMA: Catching Up with Cat Zingano Ahead of Bellator 256

The card originally slated for 15 fights, now scheduled for 14, with the prelims kicking off on ESPN/ESPN+, followed up with the main card live on ABC.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE : SATURDAY 04/10/21

: SATURDAY 04/10/21 BROADCAST : ABC – Prelims: ESPN+

: ABC – Prelims: ESPN+ VENUE : UFC APEX

: UFC APEX LOCATION : Las Vegas, Nevada

: Las Vegas, Nevada # of MATCHES: 14

MAIN CARD TAKES, PREDICTIONS & BETS

MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE BOUT 185LBS: #6 MARVIN VETTORI 16-3-1 VS #10 KEVIN HOLLAND 21-6

Quick Take

Holland steps up again on short notice to replace an injured Darren Till. In his last fight against Derek Brunson, Holland got outwrestled in a fight where he looked really bad after winning five straight in 2020. In my opinion, Vettori is impressive and has been overlooked a bit since his split decision loss against Israel Adesanya in a fight that really could have gone either way. Since that fight, he’s won four straight, including a dominant decision win against Jack Hermansson back in December. Vettori has everything to lose in this one. At the same time, Holland could quickly get us to forget the Brunson fiasco with a good showing Saturday night. Holland, typically known for his talk, has been posting stuff on social media like “actions speak louder than words, etc." and is looking to make a statement against a guy who really should be next for the title shot. Holland isn't a fan of the five-round fights, and although he has a tank, he does visibly slow as fights go on. He's always dangerous with those big shots he's known for. Still, Vettori is very durable and has never been in any danger on the feet. I expect Vettori to trade on the feet while looking to pounce for takedowns similar to Brunson. Vettori should cruise here, although I believe the -350 price tag is steep.

Prediction: Vettori gets it done, though Holland hangs around long enough to get this into the over rounds.

Bet: Vettori/Holland OVER 2.5 -135

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT 145LBS: #10 ARNOLD ALLEN 16-1 VS #11 SODIQ YUSUFF 11-1

Quick Take

Great co-main event pairing two guys that have yet to lose under the UFC banner (Allen 7-0, Yusuff 4-0). Yusuff has fought tougher opponents along the way and typically throws double the output compared to Allen. Although southpaw, Allen has great movement and can switch stances, keeping his opponents on the defense. Yusuff, though, should be the quicker of the two. If this one goes down, Yusuff is probably the stronger guy and should control Allen from the top, adding up control time and securing rounds. I've been impressed with both, but I see more upside in Yuseff.

Prediction: Sodiq Yusuff earns a hard-fought decision

Bet: Sodiq Yusuff -150

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT 185LBS: SAM ALVEY 33-14-1 VS JULIAN MARQUEZ 8-2

Quick Take

Alvey drops down to 185 for this one after fighting to a draw in his last fight, and before that dropping four straight. He'll be taking on Julian Marquez, who finished Maki Pitolo in the third after being down two rounds in his return fight. Both guys prefer to stand, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Alvey shoot because Marquez gets taken down by a slight breeze. Alvey should be in a decent spot with his counter work and durability in a fight where he should be the more technical striker. Though winning two of his last three, Marquez has been outstruck in all three of those matches. Even with Alvey’s low output, I suspect the recent run's motivation and the need for a strong showing will be apparent in this one.

Prediction: Alvey gets back on track in a tough back and forth matchup.

Bet: Pass

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT BOUT 115LBS: #5 NINA NUNES 10-6 VS #11 MACKENZIE DERN 10-1

Quick Take

A very committed Mackenzie Dern is talking title contention with a win against a very tough Nina Nunes. Nunes just had a baby six or so months ago and is also getting up there in age. Before the birth of her and Amanda's child, she had some decent wins against some big names before getting controlled on the mat by Tatiana Suarez. Now against Dern, who nobody wants to be on the mat with, she will want to keep it standing where she will want to outstrike via her muay Thai style. Dern is considerably improved on the feet, as we saw in her last fight against Virna Jandiroba, where she surprised a bunch, winning unanimously in a fight predominately on the feet. I like Dern’s chances here.

Prediction: Dern as a dog against a very new mother.

Bet: Mackenzie Dern +120

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS: MIKE PERRY 14-7 VS DANIEL RODRIGUEZ 13-2

Quick Take

Perry looks like he has his ducks in a row coming into this one. I can’t believe I just said that. Fight week, Perry looks like he has his weight under control and is coming in well prepared for the uber dangerous Daniel Rodriguez. Even out of shape, Perry has proven his durability against some decent names like Tim Means, Vicente Luque, Ponzinibbio, etc. Although Dana has vocalized his liking for Perry and the fight he brings, you’d have to think his back is against the wall, especially with another loss in this spot. Rodriguez is a tough out and only has two losses, with one of those in his last fight against Nicolas Dalby. Rodriguez is typically the busier guy in his fights and takes some damage along the way, absorbing over six significant strikes per minute statistically. Not a good mix with a guy like Perry who throws with intent.

Prediction: I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt and ride with Mike Perry.

Bet: Pass

PRELIMS TAKES, PREDICTIONS & BETS

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT 155LBS: JIM MILLER 32-15 VS JOE SOLECKI 10-2

Quick Take

So Miller was set to face Bobby Green in February, but it was scrapped after the weigh-in due to Covid protocol. Here we are just weeks later and another weight cut for the UFC vet. It's not his first rodeo, but the two cuts could play into this one. Miller usually has the grappling edge, but Solecki is no joke on the mat. Solecki, 10 years younger, should be able to wear down the vet as the clock ticks down. As a new father, Solecki is extremely motivated to come into this one.

Prediction: Solecki edges out Miller for the biggest win of his career.

Bet: Pass

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT 155LBS: SCOTT HOLTZMAN 14-4 VS MATEUSZ GAMROT 17-1

Quick Take

Hot Sauce is back after suffering the first KO loss of his career last August against Beneil Dariush. Looking at his fights before that, he's always in the fight and typically grinds his way to the final bell. He's getting up there in age, and in this spot, he's in tough against a very well-rounded Mateusz Gamrot. Gamrot has a style where he won't strike with intent to finish but looks to pick you apart and throw you off to take you down. Although Holtzman has some decent takedown defense, eventually Gamrot will get this one down and control his way to the win.

Prediction: Gamrot grinds a decision.

Bet: Gamrot via DEC +105

WOMEN'S BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS: NORMA DUMONT 5-1 VS ERIN BLANCHFIELD 6-1

Quick Take

Dumont looked like a stud in her last fight. She completely steamrolled Ashlee Evans-Smith, a good rebound from her one-punch KO loss to title challenger Megan Anderson. Blanchfield usually fights at 125 and will be making a move up here, so expect Dumont to be the bigger of the two. Dumont also significantly missed weight coming in at 139.5 in a fight where she already had some size on Blanchfield. Blanchfield is no joke, though, and easily could be 7-0. Her only loss was a debatable split decision loss to Tracy Cortez. She was probably up for a shot at the Invicta strap but took the leap to the UFC instead.

Prediction: Hard to look past Blanchfield taking this one on short notice and the size advantage she will have. She definitely has a shot as a dog, but I’m going to side with Dumont. Don’t get caught speeding.

Bet: Pass

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT 155LBS: JOHN MAKDESSI 17-7 VS IGNACIO BAHAMONDES 11-3

Quick Take

Makdessi is typically the fighter pressing and landing against his opponent. Not here. Bahamondes will be the more aggressive guy. His ability to switch stances and mix in the kicks probably will frazzle the UFC vet. Makdessi has never looked to take the fight to the mat in his UFC career, and I believe the trend continues, which will only play into Bahamondes' favor stylistically.

Prediction: Bahamondes outstrikes the striker.

Bet: Ignacio Bahamondes -190

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT 265LBS: YORGAN DE CASTRO 6-2 VS JARJIS DANHO 5-1-1

Quick Take

De Castro looks to get things back on track after dropping two straight fights where he visibly slowed later in the rounds. If he wants to get back into the win column, this is the spot here, as he’s facing Jarjis Danjo, who’s making his return after five years away from the cage. Danho is 0-1-1 in the UFC and only has six fights overall in his career. Danho is kind of a one-trick pony--closes and holds his opponent against the cage, which happens to be what we saw cause De Castro his losses. This could be an ugly one where the loser leaves the org.

Prediction: De Castro but not at these odds. Tough to back a guy who's been inactive as long as Danho has.

Bet: Pass

BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS: HUNTER AZURE 9-1 VS JACK SHORE 13-0

Quick Take

This should be an awesome fight. Jack Shore puts his 25-0 streak on the line (13-0 pro, 12-0 amateur) against a guy who himself has just one defeat in Hunter Azure. Azure was winning the fight against Brian Kelleher until he got clipped in the second round, resulting in a KO loss. Azure will be the more powerful striker and has some solid wrestling that will definitely need to be on display against a guy like Shore, who will see work for the takedowns bell to bell.

Prediction: Even if Shore isn’t able to keep Azure on the mat, I believe multiple takedowns will keep his undefeated record intact by night’s end.

Bet: Pass

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT 145LBS: LUIS SALDANA 14-6 VS JORDAN GRIFFIN 18-8

Quick Take

Saldana comes in 14-6, with all his wins via finish. He has some decent stand-up, but submission defense is suspect. Additionally, he hasn't really faced or beat anyone along the way. Griffin is a step up, but Griffin himself hasn’t impressed during his UFC run coming into this one as well. Griffin is an explosive striker, but Saldana should be the more technical of the two on the feet in this spot. Saldana will have to avoid the takedowns, which will eventually be coming his way after Griffin poses some issues on the feet.

Prediction: I'm going to side with the more technical guy on the feet here, and quite possibly, we could see Saldana snagging his first career decision victory against a very tough opponent in Griffin.

Bet: Pass

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT 205LBS: DA-UN JUNG 13-2-1 VS WILLIAM KNIGHT 9-1

Quick Take

Jung has looked impressive in his short UFC run, racking up two finishes and most recently a split draw against Sam Alvey. He’s a volume striker and looks to get off first with combos while always looking to close. Jung will definitely look to keep it standing, but I expect Knight, if/when in trouble, to close and get this one down to the mat. Knight has also looked fantastic since entering the UFC, and I believe his path here mirror’s what he did against Aleksa Camur last September. In that fight, he was content to trade on the feet and land four takedowns securing a clear decision win. Knight was originally slated to fight Alonzo Menifield, but the fight was scrapped and rebooked due to Covid. The rebooking was also scrapped, moving Knight to this spot. Although Jung will have a five-inch height advantage, along with five inches of reach in his favor, Knight should be able to close and get this one down.

Prediction: William Knight leverages some grappling and gets it done.

Bet: William Knight +120

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS: IMPA KASANGANAY 8-1 VS SASHA PALATNIKOV 6-2

Quick Take

I could be way off, but I’m not sure Impa is a 3:1 favorite here. Palatnikov has some solid footwork and striking. Those not familiar with him saw just that in his fight last November against Louis Costs. Palatnikov handed him a beatdown, eventually earning a 3rd round TKO. Impa is dropping down a weight class and looking to rebound after highlight-reel KO loss to Buckley via spinning back kick. Impa is extremely athletic and is known for his cardio and ability to typically outwork his opponents. He has no wins via KO and just a 25% finish rate and is still green in the fight game. Palatnikov should be able to out-style him on the feet or make this one ugly enough to potentially outwork Impa on the way to a hard-fought decision. Impa will need to land some takedowns and control from the top in this spot to get the win.

Prediction: I expect a really good fight that could go either way. Out of sheer disrespect via the odds next to Palatnikov’s name, I’m going to ride with the underdog.

Bet: Palatnikov +240

Parlay considerations

Gamrot/Vettori -124

Add Bahamondes +173

THE GUPPY SPECIAL

Now, this is no "whale play," and actually, it's completely the opposite. This one is for pure entertainment purposes only. Many of you know that I've run the board a handful of times as I've thrown out predictions, and one of these week's we will hit one of these "guppies."

Use this play to round your balance off at your book, nothing serious, just entertainment purposes only.

This week's Guppy Special (odds from DraftKings):

Vettori

Yusuff

Dern

Bahamondes

Dumont

Gamrot

Knight

Solecki

Parlay pays +3836

FULL CARD PREDICTIONS

MARVIN VETTORI defeats KEVIN HOLLAND

SODIQ YUSUFF defeats ARNOLD ALLEN

SAM ALVEY defeats JULIAN MARQUEZ

MACKENZIE DERN defeats NINA ANSAROFF

MIKE PERRY defeats DANIEL RODRIGUEZ

JOE SOLECKI defeats JIM MILLER

MATEUSZ GAMROT defeats SCOTT HOLTZMAN

NORMA DUMONT defeats ERIN BLANCHFIELD

IGNACIO BAHAMONDES defeats JOHN MAKDESSI

MORGAN DE CASTRO defeats JARJIS DANHO

JACK SHORE defeats HUNTER AZURE

LUIS SALDANA defeats JORDAN GRIFFIN

WILLIAM KNIGHT defeats DA-UN JUNG

SASHA PALATNIKOV defeats IMPA KASANGANAY

UFC PREDICTION BET SUMMARY

2021 Fight card predictions overall: 72-51-3 (59%)

2021 Targeted matchups (wagers): 42-42-1 (50%)

DFS PLAYS & STRATEGIES

Choose active fighters . Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min.

. Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min. Play the heavyweights . The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance.

. The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance. Try to always include the main event or title fights . Five-round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner.

. Five-round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner. Don't get excited and rush a pick based on stats; consider sample size . Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find.

. Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find. Review methods of victory. I supply the finish rates within this article. As you dive in, you can compare method of victory to method of loss for the matchups. For example, you can find matchups where Fighter A has a high % of submission victories matched up with Fighter B, with a high % of submission losses.

As mentioned in the tip sheet above, here’s my MMA DFS Heat Chart for UFC on ABC 2. As you can see, the chart is ranked based on fight finish odds. Fight finishes are where the points are in MMA DFS. Take a quick glance at the stack, and we will break down the individual matchups below.

Two key offensive metrics are strikes and takedowns. They get off on their opponents; watch your points rack up quickly. Here's my Offensive Output Meter for the card. With this chart, you can compare historical fighter averages in these two key metrics as I rank all fighters participating Saturday.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT DFS RECOMMENDATIONS

Roster fighters with high finish rates that press the action and land takedowns matched up against those that get finished. (See my charts above.)

Fights projected to NOT go to a decision

De Castro /Danho -325

/Danho -325

Rodriguez/ Perry -130

-130

Miller/ Solecki -110

-110

Marquez/ Alvey -145

-145

Jung/ Knight -185

-185

Vettori/Holland -165

The five-round main event five rounds is in play. I really like Vettori’s upside, control, and ability to score here with takedowns against a guy that just doesn't go away.

Top-tier fighters to build around include: Vettori, Solecki, Gamrot

Mid-tier fighter considerations are: Bahamondes, Yusuff, Saldana

Live Dogs that could score: Knight, Dern, Perry, Alvey, Palatnikov

Good luck, everyone. I hope to see some of you cashing after Saturday night! Follow me on Twitter @Y2CASEY