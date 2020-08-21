UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

After dropping two straight, and three of his last four fights, Frankie Edgar is back and looking for a resurgence of his legendary career. Welcoming him to the bantamweight division is fifth-ranked Pedro Munhoz, who won three straight before dropping a decision last June to next title contender Aljamain Sterling, will be looking to get back into the win column himself.

The card is scheduled for 11 fights, and what has become a staple in the pandemic, we've had a few last-minute matchup adjustments this week. No change of venue as the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will host the event yet again. Fights will get crackin' with the prelims starting at 5:30 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with the main card following at 8:30 pm ET. Expect this under the radar card to deliver for fight fans by night’s end this Saturday.