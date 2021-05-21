UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Want even more UFC betting and DFS analysis? SI PRO members get exclusive plays in real-time and have access to our members-only Discord channel.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt

#UFCVegas27 MMA Betting Preview

EVENT DETAILS

DATE : SATURDAY 05/22/21

: SATURDAY 05/22/21 BROADCAST : ESPN+

: ESPN+ VENUE : UFC APEX

: UFC APEX LOCATION : Las Vegas, Nevada

: Las Vegas, Nevada # of MATCHES: 13

MAIN CARD TAKES, PREDICTIONS & BETS

BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS: #3 ROB FONT 18-4 VS #4 CODY GARBRANDT 12-3

This is a low key really good main event. Font has been on a little tear as of late, beating the new Bellator champ Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simon, and finishing Marlon Moraes last December. He’s been very impressive and now will stare across at former champ Cody Garbrandt, who always brings the heat. Garbrandt has a wrestling base but prefers the stand-up game, looking to throw bombs and get into wars. It's his greatest asset, but also the Achilles heel of his fight game, as we saw when he was knocked out in three straight fights. He got back on track with the highlight buzzer-beater KO of Raphael Assuncao last June but has been sidelined since with COVID-19 struggles, though he states he’s healthier than ever. I did some tracking after the Burgos fight last week, and although it's nothing to hang your hat on, it's worth pointing out. Fighters that have had to withdraw due to positive covid tests have gone just 22-30-1 in their next immediate fights after getting cleared. It will be interesting to see how Garbrandt fairs here as his case has been published as one of the worst ones along the way. That aside, stylistically, this one should predominantly take place on the feet, where Font’s combos and straight shots should come out due to Cody's wide haymakers. Font should connect on more shots, and the durability comparison sides with Font, as he’s never been finished by strikes, while we’ve seen Cody KO’d three straight times, and also once as an amateur. Now Font won’t want to go strike for strike with the power of Garbrandt, and I see Font staying composed, establishing the range he needs, without getting sucked into a brawl with Garbrandt. Garbrandt probably will get frustrated eventually and attempt to suck Font off gameplan, but I don’t see Font playing those games.

Prediction: Rob Font

Bet: Rob Font -110, Font/Garbrandt OVER 1.5 rounds -165

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT BOUT 115LBS: #3 YAN XIAONAN 13-1 VS #4 CARLA ESPARZA 17-6

Big fight here, as the winner likely secures a title shot with an impressive showing. Yan will make it seven straight wins since entering the UFC with a victory over Esparza. Yan most recently cruised to a unanimous nod over Claudia Gadelha last November, further validating her spot in title contender talks. The former champ Esparza has got back on track as of late, and after dropping two straight, she's now strung together four straight wins and against some tough foes, including Marina Rodriguez, the Karate Hottie, Alexa Grasso, and Virna Jandiroba. In each of those fights, she went to work with the takedowns, scoring in each of those fights with control while avoiding strikes when on the feet. If she wants to win here, she will need to do the same, as Yan is a beast on the feet, with high volume and some great ability to control the distance, keeping the fight in her favor. Although Yan holds a 75% takedown defense, I believe Esparza should get this one down at some point. As they say, every fight, every round, starts on the feet, and Yan will go to work quick, as her striking is considerably better than Esparza’s, scoring and avoiding takedown shots coming her way.

Prediction: Yan Xiaonan

Bet: Yan Xiaonan -125 (look via DEC +140)

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT 265LBS: JUSTIN TAFA 4-2 VS JARED VANDERAA 11-5

Not a fight I’m trying to get financially involved in, but I won’t miss it. Tafa has to be extremely motivated here for two reasons. One, to rebound after the split decision loss to Carlos Felipe back in January, in a fight where most media scored it for Tafa. Two, former New Zealand fighter Fau Vake is fighting for his life after an assault. I could see Tafa with some post-fight comments after a big win here. Vanderaa has much to prove after getting finished by Sergey Spivak back in February. It was the first KO loss of his career. Saturday night, he’ll be the bigger guy, and Tafa will have a size and grappling edge going against him, but the technical striking from Tafa will score in the eyes of the judges.

Prediction: Justin Tafa, but the fight should be closer than the oddsmakers have it.

Bet: Pass

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT 145LBS: #3 FELICIA SPENCER 8-2 VS NORMA DUMONT 5-1

Dumont has struggled to make weight down at 135, so she moves up to 145 to face Felicia Spencer here in this spot. Spencer has just two losses, and they are against Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. The impressive thing is both of those fights went to the final bell. Spencer has a proven heart and isn't easy to put away, and once she settles into fights, she typically takes over and gets you in trouble as she looks to finish. Dumont cruised against Ashlee Evans-Smith in her last fight, where she missed weight to the point the fight had to be moved to a catchweight, but other than that, she hasn't beat anyone. It is my understanding the UFC gave her some fighter pay upfront to get to Las Vegas. If the financial situation isn't enough pressure, wait till Spencer presses and secures top control.

Prediction: Felicia Spencer

Bet: Pass

FLYWEIGHT BOUT 125LBS: #11 DAVID DVORAK 19-3 VS JUANCAMILO RONDEROS 4-0

Raelian Paiva was pulled at the very last minute from this fight against David Dvorak. He stated, “I was cutting weight yesterday, and I was fine, I was really fine, and I remember leaving the sauna to do some towels, and then I had a strong headache and pain in the chest, and then I don't remember anything anymore," Paiva said. "I only remember waking up at the hospital.” The morning of weigh-ins, newcomer Juancamilo Ronderos steps in as a very late replacement. Ronderos comes in 4-0 as a pro, coupled with an unblemished record as an amateur, going 8-0. He has two wins via submission as a pro, and his last fight was a split decision victory over former UFC fighter Eric Shelton.

Prediction: Dvorak wins, but props to the Ronderos for answering the call. He has nothing to lose in this spot after accepting on hours' notice, other than the 0 on his record.

Bet: Pass

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT 185LBS: #7 JACK HERMANSSON 21-6 VS #10 EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN 11-1

This should be the co-main, but they have it kicking off the main card. I believe this fight will show us if Shahbazyan belongs in discussion with the top guys in the division or if he's a tier down. The guy has some amazing power and had put together 11 in a row, winning nine via TKO/KO until he ran into Derek Brunson last August. Brunson dominated him with takedowns until gassing him out and finishing him in the 3rd round. I truly believe it was more than Brunson that beat him that night. It was the 23-year-old's first main event spot, and the build-up with media and fight week media obligations can be a lot for an up and comer, who the org is moving along quicker than most. That could be a big reason why this fight is down on the card here; who knows. Hermansson will be the toughest test to date for Shahbazyan, in my opinion. Hermansson has a well-rounded skill set and can finish you standing or on the mat and isn't afraid to follow you where you want to take it. Hermansson is coming off a letdown against Marvin Vettori last December, where he ultimately lost a unanimous decision to Vettori, based on volume on the feet across five rounds. Shahbazyan will not only bring similar volume but also proven power. With only three rounds to go in this one, I expect fireworks and early with both guys previously training for five in their last fights. This will be Shahbazyan’s fight early and Hermansson’s late.

Prediction: I like Edmen Shahbazyan’s chances here.

Bet: Hermansson/Shahbazyan UNDER 2.5 -165

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT 145LBS: RICARDO RAMOS 14-3 VS BILL ALGEO 14-5

I believe this is a rescheduled fight, so these two have been prepping for each other for a few now. Algeo should be better in the stand-up outside of leg kicks, not technically, but based on the fact that he'll be relentless in pressing forward and punching volume. Algeo’s opponents usually have no issues taking him down, and in his last three fights, he was taken down 12 times. This will be key here in this matchup, and I believe Ramos will follow those that preceded him here with the proven game plan. Tie him up in the clinch and secure the takedown. Rinse and repeat.

Prediction: Ricardo Ramos

Bet: Pass

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT 265LBS: BEN ROTHWELL 38-13 VS CHRIS BARNETT 21-6

So Rothwell has been rebooked three times in the last couple of weeks for this card, and who knows if Barnett will make the weight? His last fight was a super heavyweight (300lbs), and he's known to walk around up in that area. We will see. All I know is that we have a highlights compilation for Barnett out there, and the large majority of it is walkouts, staredowns, and dance moves, rather than fighting. His wide frame has his punches telegraphed, and he typically relies on his taekwondo kicks. Rothwell will tower over the 5’ 9” Barnett, and I expect this one to be a walk in the park for Rothwell, and once he gets going, he should be able to finish Barnett from the top with some ground and pound.

Prediction: I almost see this as a letdown spot if Rothwell can't finish Barnett.

Bet: Pass straight up, but parlay worthy. I’m on Rothwell via TKO/KO +120

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS: COURT MCGEE 19-10 VS CLAUDIO SILVA 14-2

I remember Court posting a pic of him signing this contract with his kids back in April, and since it looks like he's been a machine in the gym and in great shape. Silva suffered his first loss in 13 years last October against James Krause, and although he’s not crazy active, he does have some decent wins, including a decision over Leon Edwards. McGee has lost three straight, but against Sean Brady, Dhiego Lima, and most recently against Carlos Condit in a fight where he lacked some serious fight IQ and didn't go for a single takedown. He held his own in all three of those fights. That said, though, McGee should have the better stand-up and hang with Silva on the mat. He's never been submitted, and that happens to be Silva’s strong suit. McGee is two years younger than Silva, but both are on the tail ends of their careers. McGee has only been finished once in 29 fights, and his durability should get this one into the over rounds.

Prediction: Court McGee edges out a close decision.

Bet: Pass

FLYWEIGHT BOUT 125LBS: BRUNO SILVA 11-5-2 VS VICTOR RODRIGUEZ 7-3

Bruno Silva is coming in on short notice, replacing Denys Bondar, who pulled out due to injury. Although Silva is a decent favorite, the line could be wider with a full camp. Silva dropped JP Buys three times before finishing him in the second round in his last fight, and I’d probably say Rodriguez is another step down in competition compared to Buys. Rodriguez is dropping down a weight class after losing via head kick to Adrian Yanez last October. This will be his first fight at 125, after fighting at 135, and most of his fights at 145. It will be interesting to monitor the weight cut. Anyhow, Silva should be better everywhere. He has good power on the feet and has landed takedowns in each of his four UFC fights. Rodriguez is 10 fights into his professional career and has only beaten two guys with winning records, including a 2-1 record in there. He also has a suspect chin and has been finished twice by lower-level guys and dropped by others. I’m just not quite sure he's UFC-caliber at this point.

Prediction: Bruno Silva and probably via finish

Bet: Pass straight up, but parlay worthy. I do like Bruno Silva via ITD -120

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT 145LBS: JOSH CULIBAO 8-1-1 VS YILAN SHA 19-6

Culibao is winless in his first two UFC fights, and this could be a pink slip with a loss here against the #4 ranked lightweight fighter out in the regional China rankings, Yilan Sha. Culibao won eight straight, earning his UFC call, and since lost his debut, and followed that up with a split draw against Charles Jourdain last October. In that fight, he was a sizable dog and made a good fight out of it, and in this spot, the roles are reversed as we see Culibao -250 in some spots. Yilan has a padded record, and against anyone decent, he’s been finished for the most part. He struggles on the mat, and although Culibao isn’t known for taking fights down, it might be in his best interest here. Yilan has been fighting up a class, so it will be interesting to see how much size (if any) he has on Culibao after the rehydration.

Prediction: Although Culibao should cruise, I can’t lay the wood.

Bet: Pass

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT 155LBS: YANCY MEDEIROS 15-7 VS DAMIR HADZOVIC 13-6

This is the last fight on Yancy’s contract, and you’d have to think he's out to do everything he can to make a statement with hopes to resign. It's not ideal for heading out into free agency off a loss or, should I say, four straight losses in his case. Yancy has taken his fight camp back home to Hawaii, training with Max Holloway and crew, rather than with the Diaz brothers this go around. In reality, both of these guys have their backs against the wall here, and Hadzovic is also on a skid, dropping his last two and his last fight losing in just 44 seconds via submission. A better spot for Hadzovic here as Yancy prefers to go to war on foot. In his UFC career, across 14 fights, he’s only landed one takedown. Yancy will have a reach advantage and should be the more technical striker. He has much more experience against some bigger names compared to Hadzovic. Yancy has been fairly durable for the most part, and although he may get touched up, I suspect he will stay at bay and work a much more composed game plan than what we've seen in the past.

Prediction: Yancy Medeiros edges out a close one.

Bet: Pass

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT 155LBS: RAFAEL ALVES 19-9 VS DAMIR ISMAGULOV 22-1

Ismagulov kicks off the card and is the biggest favorite on the slate. At 22-1, his lone loss came back in 2015 via decision and since has rattled off 17 straight wins, including going 3-0 nowhere in the UFC. He pretty much dominated each of his UFC opponents, yet all went to a decision. In this spot, he takes on Rafael Alves, who missed weight by 12 pounds for his fight against Pat Sabbatini, resulting in a scrapped fight, and dare I say, a "punishment" spot here against Ismagulov. Alves stated he missed weight due to some bad salmon he had eaten, but now he’s changing his story and stating he learned his wife had a miscarriage and had hidden it from him. This sucked the motivation out of him to fight on that night. All that aside, Alves is 19-9 and has won his last five fights. Win or lose, 23 of his 28 fights have ended inside the distance, and he’s never lost via decision, as he’s been finished in all nine of his defeats. You have to question the fighting mentality of Alves. The biggest question is if Ismagulov can finish him or if he'll cruise and outpoint him. I expect Alves to come out hot as Ismagulov stays composed and does his thing, and as the fight goes longer, Alves will fade.

Prediction: Damir Ismagulov via decision or late finish.

Bet: Pass or add him to a parlay

THE GUPPY SPECIAL

Now, this is no "whale play," and actually, it's completely the opposite. This one is for pure entertainment purposes only. Many of you know that I've run the board a handful of times as I've thrown out predictions, and one of these week's we will hit one of these "guppies."

Use this play to round your balance off at your book, nothing serious, just entertainment purposes only.

This week's Guppy Special (odds from DraftKings):

Rothwell

Ismagulov

B Silva

Spencer

Xiaonan

Font

Parlay pays +923

FULL CARD PREDICTIONS

ROB FONT defeats CODY GARBRANDT

YAN XIAONAN defeats CARLA ESPARZA

JUSTIN TAFA defeats JARED VANDERAA

FELICIA SPENCER defeats NORMA DUMONT

DAVID DVORAK defeats JUANCAMILO RONDEROS

EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN defeats JACK HERMANSSON

RICARDO RAMOS defeats BILL ALGEO

BEN ROTHWELL defeats CHRIS BARNETT

COURT MCGEE defeats CLAUDIO SILVA

BRUNO SILVA defeats VICTOR RODRIGUEZ

JOSH CULIBAO defeats YILAN SHA

YANCY MEDEIROS defeats DAMIR HADZOVIC

DAMIR ISMAGULOV defeats RAFAEL ALVES

UFC PREDICTION BET SUMMARY

2021 predictions: 106-84-4 (56%)

2021 wagers: 59-59-2 (50%)

Overall record

Predictions: 487-283-15 (63%)

Wagers: 269-146-8 (65%)

DFS PLAYS & STRATEGIES

Choose active fighters . Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min.

. Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min. Play the heavyweights . The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance.

. The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance. Try always to include the main event or title fights . Five-round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner.

. Five-round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner. Don't get excited and rush a pick based on stats; consider sample size . Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find.

. Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find. Review methods of victory. I supply the finish rates within this article, and as you dive in, you can compare method of victory to method of loss for the matchups. For example, you can find matchups where Fighter A has a high % of submission victories matched up with Fighter B, with a high % of submission losses.

Here's my MMA DFS Heat Chart for UFC Fight Night, as mentioned in the tip sheet above. As you can see, the chart is ranked based on fight finish odds. Fight finishes are where the points are in MMA DFS. Take a glance at the stack, and we will break down the individual matchups below.

Two key offensive metrics are strikes and takedowns. They get off on their opponents; watch your points rack up quickly. Here's my Offensive Output Meter for the card. With this chart, you can compare historical fighter averages in these two key metrics as I rank all fighters participating Saturday.

UFC DFS RECOMMENDATIONS

Fighters that typically press the action, land takedowns, and/or high finish rates matched up against those that get finished, roster. (see my charts above)

Fights projected to NOT go to a decision:

Garbrandt/ Font -280

-280

Vanderaa/ Tafa -275

-275

Shahbazyan /Hermansson -240

/Hermansson -240

Rothwell /Barnett -205

/Barnett -205

B Silva /Rodriguez -205

/Rodriguez -205

Hadzovic/Medeiros -115

For the main event, both are in play, with Garbrandt’s ability to finish and Font's volume and ability. I side with Font, but both prices will catch eyes.

Top-tier fighters to build around include: B Silva, Rothwell, Ismagulov

Mid-tier fighter considerations are: Font, Xiaonan, Spencer

Live dogs that could score: Shahbazyan, Ramos, Medeiros

Good luck, everyone. I hope to see some of you cashing after Saturday night! Follow me on Twitter @Y2CASEY

