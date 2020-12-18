UFC Fight Night: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal

#UFCVegas17 MMA Betting Preview

After four consecutive months of putting on fight cards weekly, the UFC will hold its final event of 2020 this Saturday night, capping off what will be a year we will never forget. Not coasting to the finish line by any means, UFC Vegas 17 will be headlined by Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, taking on Geoff “Handz of Steel” Neal, in a fight that has all the makings of an incredible close to 2020.

Building up to the main event will be a stacked undercard, featuring a few former titleholders, coupled with some of the sport's hottest rising prospects.

This week’s entire card will be live and featured on ESPN+, with the prelims kicking off at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed up with the main card beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

UFC PREDICTION BET SUMMARY

Targeted matchups (wagers): 199-86-6 (70%)

Fight card predictions overall: 372-196-11 (65%)

MAIN CARD

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS

#5 STEPHEN THOMPSON 15-4-1 VS #11 GEOFF NEAL 13-2

BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS

#7 JOSE ALDO 28-7 VS #15 MARLON VERA 18-6-1

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS

MICHEL PEREIRA 24-11 VS KHAOS WILLIAMS 11-1

BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS

#3 MARLON MORAES 23-7-1 VS #11 ROB FONT 17-4

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT BOUT 125LBS

#12 GILLIAN ROBERTSON 9-4 VS TAILA SANTOS 16-1

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT 265LBS

MARCIN TYBURA 20-6 VS GREG HARDY 7-2

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS

#12 ANTHONY PETTIS 23-10 VS ALEX MORONO 18-6

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS

#13 SIJARA EUBANKS 6-5 VS #14 PANNIE KIANZAD 13-5

CATCHWEIGHT BOUT 195LBS

DERON WINN 6-2 VS ANTONIO ARROYO 9-3

BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS

AIEMANN ZAHABI 7-2 VS DRAKO RODRIGUEZ 7-1

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT 185LBS

TAFON NCHUKWI 4-0 VS JAMIE PICKETT 11-4

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT 125LBS

JIMMY FLICK 15-5 VS CODY DURDEN 11-2-1

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT 155LBS

CARLTON MINUS 10-2 VS CHRISTOS GIAGOS 17-8

MAIN EVENT PREDICTION

#5 STEPHEN THOMPSON 15-4-1 VS #11 GEOFF NEAL 13-2

What a great main event to close out 2020. Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson is back after a year-plus layoff, and he’ll be staring across the octagon at a red hot Geoff “Handz of Steel” Neal. He looks to build on his seven fight win streak, including two back to back TKO wins against dangerous strikers Mike Perry and Niko Price.

For Thompson, he looks to build off the clinic he put on Vicente Luque back in November of 2019, which righted him off a 1-3-1 skid in his latest run. Thompson, who is somewhat of a gatekeeper at this point, will look to fend off Neal, stopping his run to title talks, and depending upon Neal’s gameplan in the cage, this really could go either way.

Dare I say Vicente Luque painted a picture of what NOT to do against the former 58-0 kickboxer. Thompson is one of the best in the world at striking from a distance, and Luque attempted to play some chess and traded back and forth until it was too late. Neal, who also favors the stand-up game, prefers to land fight changing power shots rather than outworking his opponent like Thompson, and the key will be Neal closing in and pressuring Thompson while leveraging the smaller cage.

Don’t get me wrong, Thompson is pretty elusive in there, but if Neal can close and land those clean power shots he’s known for, or even get the fight to the mat, this fight leans in Neal's favor.

So who wins?

As I bullet below, Neal has scored at least one knockdown due to strikes in 4 of his 6 UFC fights. When looking at Thompson's last six fights of his own, he has been knocked down in 4 of them, resulting in a 0-3-1 record in those recent matchups for the 37-year-old. Neal opened up as a +130 underdog, and the line has flipped as we get closer to fight week. If you were able to get in early, it's a great spot against Thompson. Still, the further this line builds, I'd be eyeing Wonderboy in this spot as an underdog, under the bright lights he’s performed under on several occasions throughout his career.

PREDICTION: NEAL -117

MAIN CARD WAGERS

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS: #5 STEPHEN THOMPSON 15-4-1 VS #11 GEOFF NEAL 13-2

Lots of momentum with Neal as he's riding a seven-fight win streak, including two back to back TKO wins against Mike Perry and Niko Price.

Thompson is very technical on the feet and has gone to a decision in six of his last seven fights.

Neal has scored at least one knockdown due to strikes in four of his six UFC fights.

Thompson has been knocked down in 4 of his last 6 fights, losing 3 of those with the other going to a draw.

Neal has the edge in all striking and grappling statistics except strikes absorbed per minute.

BET: NEAL -117

BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS: #7 JOSE ALDO 28-7 VS #15 MARLON VERA 18-6-1

Aldo is riding a three-fight losing streak for the first time in his career.

Vera is very durable and has never been finished.

Significant step up in competition for Vera.

Vera is a known slow starter and has often given up round one.

BET: ALDO (look via DEC +150)

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS: MICHEL PEREIRA 24-11 VS KHAOS WILLIAMS 11-1

Williams is on an 8 fight win streak and coming off 2 straight KO wins in 30 seconds or less.

Williams has won in round 1 in 4 of his last 5 fights.

Pereira has the grappling edge.

Pereira is the more well-rounded fighter but must get this to the mat.

We haven't seen much of a sample of Williams as of yet in the UFC. In his 10 fights before the UFC, he's only fought 2 opponents with winning records.

BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS: #3 MARLON MORAES 23-7-1 VS #11 ROB FONT 17-4

Font has the advantage in all striking and grappling stats except takedown defense. (66% to 50%)

Font will have a 4.5-inch reach advantage.

Moraes has won via 1st round finish in 3 of his last four wins.

Font should have the cardio edge.

Font lands 1.68 more significant strikes per minute on average. Font has outstruck his opponent in all of his wins under the UFC banner. Moraes has never outstruck his UFC opponent by more than 8 total strikes. (Fights very close on the feet)

BET: FONT +127

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT BOUT 125LBS: #12 GILLIAN ROBERTSON 9-4 VS TAILA SANTOS 16-1

Santos has never been finished but has a considerably padded record.

Santos will have a 5-inch reach advantage.

Before her fight against Botelho in October, Robertson had 8 consecutive fights that finished inside the distance.

HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT 265LBS: MARCIN TYBURA 20-6 VS GREG HARDY 7-2

Hardy has yet to be finished.

Tybura has gone to a decision in his last 5 wins.

Tybura has landed 1 or more takedowns in his last 6 UFC wins.

Hardy has been taken down once in his UFC career.

Hardy’s only real path to victory is the TKO. Tybura is the more experienced, well-rounded fighter here and a step-up in competition for Hardy.

I side with Tybura as an underdog and will be monitoring the line up until fight time for a wager.

BET: TYBURA/HARD O1.5 RDS -160

PRELIMS WAGERS

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT 170LBS: #12 ANTHONY PETTIS 23-10 VS ALEX MORONO 18-6

This is the last fight on Pettis’ contract, and he's currently renegotiating. We will get his best effort.

Morono has gone to a decision in 7 of his last 10 fights.

Pettis has the advantage on the mat.

Morono is 0-1 against southpaws.

Pettis revealed he took the Ferguson fight when drunk giving him only 5 weeks' notice to prepare. He’s recently opened up about his newly found sobriety and better behavior outside the cage. As I said, I expect to see his best.

BET: PETTIS -225

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT 135LBS: #13 SIJARA EUBANKS 6-5 VS #14 PANNIE KIANZAD 13-5

Eubanks has never been finished.

Their fights combined have gone to a decision in 15 of the last 16.

Kianzad will have the striking advantage and has a 92% takedown defense.

Eubanks has landed 2 or more takedowns in all 4 of her UFC wins.

If Kianzad can avoid the takedowns, she should win this one on the feet with her jabs and volume. Has to keep range.

CATCHWEIGHT BOUT 195LBS: DERON WINN 6-2 VS ANTONIO ARROYO 9-3

The fight will be at a 195lb catchweight.

Winn has gone to the decision in 3 of his last 4 fights.

Arroyo has been out for over a year, with 5 canceled bouts in the last year.

Arroyo’s first 9 fights all ended in the 1st round.

Arroyo has limited takedown defense (44%), and Winn is a 3x All American wrestler.

MIDDLEWEIGHT BOUT 185LBS: TAFON NCHUKWI 4-0 VS JAMIE PICKETT 11-4

Both are making their UFC debut.

Pickett has 3 fights/chances to earn a contract on DWCS. (1-2)

Nchukwi has won all 4 of his fights via KO/TKO and only has 19 minutes of cage time under his belt.

This will be Nchukwi’s 1st fight at middleweight. He formally has fought at 205, 225, and 265 two times.

Feels like a set-up fight for Nchukwi.

FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT 125LBS: JIMMY FLICK 15-5 VS CODY DURDEN 11-2-1

This is a rebook from 12/5, and Durden withdrew due to an eye issue.

Flick is making his UFC debut.

Durden is dropping down from 135lb for this fight, and his second cut in a month to this weight.

Flick has won via submission in 13 of his 15 wins. Durden has lost via submission just once in 14 fights, but it was to a 13-13 fighter.

Flick has been KO’d 4 times in 5 losses.

I was on Durden's last booking as a dog, but the eye issue and second cut against a guy that will attempt to smother you with submissions for 15 minutes is tough to look past.

BET: FLICK/DURDEN U2.5 -185

LIGHTWEIGHT BOUT 155LBS: CARLTON MINUS 10-2 VS CHRISTOS GIAGOS 17-8

Giagos steps in on 2 days' notice.

Another short notice fight for Minus, who lost his UFC debut on 9 days notice.

Minus will have a 4-inch reach advantage.

Minus has gone to a decision in 4 of his last 5 fights. Giagos in 7 of his last 8.

Fight just added, so watch for a GIAGOS via DEC prop to hit the board.

BET CONFIDENCE RANKING

PETTIS -225 GIAGOS via DEC prop FLICK/DURDEN U2.5 -185 NEAL -117 TYBURA/HARD O1.5 RDS -160 ALDO (look via DEC +150) FONT +127

FULL CARD PREDICTIONS

GEOFF NEAL defeats STEPHEN THOMPSON

JOSE ALDO defeats MARLON VERA

MICHEL PEREIRA defeats KHAOS WILLIAMS

ROB FONT defeats MARLON MORAES

GILLIAN ROBERTSON defeats TAILA SANTOS

MARCIN TYBURA defeats GREG HARDY

ANTHONY PETTIS defeats ALEX MORONO

PANNIE KIANZAD defeats SIJARA EUBANKS

ANTONIO ARROYO defeats DERON WINN

TAFON NCHUKWI defeats JAMIE PICKETT

JIMMY FLICK defeats CODY DURDEN

CHRISTOS GIAGOS defeats CARLTON MINUS

UFC Fight Night DFS Plays & Strategies

Choose active fighters . Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min.

. Coupling an active fighter on his/her way to a unanimous decision will give you key points for your team. Just like any other DFS traditional sport, you want the active, offensive player that scores. Key metrics here are SLpM and TD AVG/15min. Play the heavyweights . The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance.

. The approximate overall finish rate in the UFC is 54%. Most weight divisions range from 40%-60%, while the heavyweights push a 75% finish rate. You will receive bonus points for finishes inside the distance. Try always to include the main event or title fights . Five round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner.

. Five round fights mean more time to rack up points if you pick the right fighter. In some cases, even if you have the loser, the points can be more than a three-round winner. Don't get excited and rush a pick based on stats; consider sample size . Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find.

. Some fighters have limited fights compared to their opponents when looking at metrics. Stats could be exaggerated. Do your research. Watch for spots with debuting fighters as well. Always check the records of the opponents they faced on their way to the UFC. Always pull fight tape as well. You’d be surprised at what you will find. Review methods of victory. I supply the finish rates within this article, and as you dive in more, you can compare method of victory to method of loss for the matchups. For example, you can find matchups where Fighter A has a high % of submission victories matched up with Fighter B, with a high % of submission losses.

As mentioned in the tip sheet above, here’s my MMA DFS Heat Chart for UFC Vegas 17. As you can see, the chart is ranked based on fight finish odds. Fight finishes are where the points are in MMA DFS. Take a glance at the stack, and we will break down the individual matchups below.

Two key offensive metrics are strikes and takedowns. They get off on their opponents; watch your points rack up quickly. Here's my Offensive Output Meter for the card. With this chart, you can compare historical fighter averages in these two key metrics as I rank all fighters participating Saturday.

UFC 256 DFS Recommendations

Fighters that typically press the action, land takedowns, and/or high finish rates matched up against those that get finished, roster. (see my charts above)

Fights projected to NOT go to a decision:

Nchukwi /Pickett -300

/Pickett -300 Pereira /Williams -260

/Williams -260 Flick /Durden -260

/Durden -260 Tybura /Hardy -180

/Hardy -180 Neal /Thompson -155

/Thompson -155 Arroyo /Rodriguez -120

/Rodriguez -120 Moraes/Font -105

As usual, take a look at the main event with five rounds to score. Both fighters have upside, Thompson with his consistent output, and Neal with the chance for a finish. I’d recommend rostering multiple lineups this week with a share of both.

Top-tier fighters to build around include Nchukwi, Pettis, Arroyo

Mid-tier fighter considerations are Pereira, Flick, Aldo, Neal.

Live dogs are Thompson, Robertson, Tybura, Font, Kianzad

This is a DFS week where the optimal lineup should have salary space. Multi lineup play is encouraged.

Good luck everyone! I hope to see some of you cashing after Saturday night! Thanks for all the amazing comments, and I appreciate the follows. If you haven’t done so already, jump on Twitter and find me at @Y2CASEY. Stay cashin’.