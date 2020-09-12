UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

#UFCVegas10 MMA Betting & DFS Preview

With just two more cards until the UFC heads back to Fight Island, the UFC makes the turn and heads down the home stretch with a 13-fight card Saturday night for UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill. With the originally slated headliner Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira being postponed, two of the world's best women’s strawweights step up, as Michelle Waterson takes on Angela Hill. Hill will make history as the first Black woman to headline a UFC card. Tonight's events are scheduled for 12 additional matchups, making up a five-fight main card, preceded with the usual prelim undercard, which looks to make for an exciting night of fights.