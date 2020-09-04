Fantasy NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Driver Rankings

The 2020 Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend at Darlington Raceway, adding to the intensity of what was already one of the biggest races on the schedule. Sunday night’s Cook Out Southern 500 is also the third race of the season at the egg-shaped track, a strange scenario befitting of one of the strangest seasons in NASCAR history.

On the plus side, three races at the same track in one season means we have a healthy amount of data to base our fantasy selections on this weekend. In addition to looking at the results from the back-to-back races at Darlington in May, I also like to look at results from Homestead, another track with a prominent high groove and significant tire wear.

Typically, I like to lean on the playoff drivers during the final 10 races of the year, but I’m not above taking advantage of the extra data to try to use some middle-tier options in the Driver Group Game. I’d also like to mention that Fantasy Live doesn’t appear to have a spot dedicated for a non-playoff driver this season. They have simply reset all driver allocations to five starts, and everyone is in play.

This is also the time of year that I recommend gearing your strategy to your specific position within your leagues. If you are out front, there is no reason to start rolling the dice on a bunch of sleepers. On the flip side, you probably need to start getting aggressive and creative with some of your choices if you have some ground to make up.

Editor's Note: For access to Brian's Quick Picks for Sunday night's race when they are released, become a member at SI Fantasy PLUS for all your season-long fantasy needs at EVERY SPORT for less than $15/month.

For Brian's DFS plays, join our SI Fantasy PRO community for DFS and betting insight across every sport for less than $20/month. And did we mention that includes our Optimizer as well?