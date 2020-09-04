Fantasy NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway Driver Rankings
Brian Polking
The 2020 Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend at Darlington Raceway, adding to the intensity of what was already one of the biggest races on the schedule. Sunday night’s Cook Out Southern 500 is also the third race of the season at the egg-shaped track, a strange scenario befitting of one of the strangest seasons in NASCAR history.
On the plus side, three races at the same track in one season means we have a healthy amount of data to base our fantasy selections on this weekend. In addition to looking at the results from the back-to-back races at Darlington in May, I also like to look at results from Homestead, another track with a prominent high groove and significant tire wear.
Typically, I like to lean on the playoff drivers during the final 10 races of the year, but I’m not above taking advantage of the extra data to try to use some middle-tier options in the Driver Group Game. I’d also like to mention that Fantasy Live doesn’t appear to have a spot dedicated for a non-playoff driver this season. They have simply reset all driver allocations to five starts, and everyone is in play.
This is also the time of year that I recommend gearing your strategy to your specific position within your leagues. If you are out front, there is no reason to start rolling the dice on a bunch of sleepers. On the flip side, you probably need to start getting aggressive and creative with some of your choices if you have some ground to make up.
- Kevin Harvick: Harvick made his presence felt during the doubleheader at Darlington earlier this year, leading 159 laps on his way to a win in the opener and leading 10 laps in a third-place finish in the second race. He now has nine straight Top 10s here, notching eight Top 5s in that stretch and leading double-digit laps six times.
- Denny Hamlin: He won the second race of the Darlington doubleheader after finishing fifth in the opener, and Hamlin and Kevin Harvick were the only drivers to record Top 5 finishes in both races. He has eight Top 10s in the last 10 trips to Darlington, and his seven Top 5s and 366 points scored in that span both rank second in the series.
- Martin Truex Jr.: Truex picked up Top 10s in both races at Darlington back in May, leading 16 laps in the second race. He also rolls into Sunday's race on a streak of eight straight finishes of fourth or better, and during that stretch, Truex has posted a 2.88 average finish. I don't expect him to slow down this weekend.
- Kyle Busch: After having some bad luck in the first race at Darlington, Busch bounced back with a second-place effort in the Wednesday race, his third Top 3 effort in the last five races here. He has finished 11th or better in nine of his last 10 Darlington, and his 7.4 average finish in that span is the second best in the series.
- Chase Elliott: Elliott delivered a fourth-place finish in the first leg of the doubleheader in May, and he was positioned to challenge for the win in the second race when he was spun on a late restart while running second. Worst-case scenario, he should show up with a Top 5 car this weekend, and I expect plenty of dominator points as he leads the field to the green.
- Erik Jones: Darlington is easily Jones' best track. He has never finished worse than eighth in five starts here, posting a 5.4 average finish overall and winning the 2019 race. Back in May, he finished eighth in the opening race before leading 27 laps and finishing fifth in the second leg. Jones has to start 30th this weekend, making him a no-brainer play in DFS cash lineups and in Slingshot.
- Brad Keselowski: He led 80 laps before fading to a 13th-place finish in the first race of the doubleheader in May, and he capped the two-race affair with a fourth-place effort. He has now cracked the Top 5 in three of his last four Darlington starts, and he has led multiple laps in eight straight starts here. Keselowski is a Top 5 threat and could be a sneaky addition to DFS lineups.
- Joey Logano: Logano has had an up-and-down career at Darlington, but he does have some upside. He led 19 laps and finished sixth in the second race of May's doubleheader, earning points in booth stages. He has also finished sixth or better in four of his last seven starts here. Logano won't be at the top of my list of options for season-long contests, but he is more than capable of delivering a Top 5.
- Tyler Reddick: He more than proved his worth in first taste of Darlington at the Cup level, finishing seventh and 13th in two races in May. His affinity for running the high line certainly comes in handy here, and Reddick is legitimate Top 10 threat this weekend and my No. 1 Group C option for the DGG.
- Kurt Busch: He finished third and 15th in the two races at Darlington earlier this year, and Busch has finished seventh or better in four of his last five starts here. He should be one of the more dependable Group B options in the Driver Group Game.
- Aric Almirola: Almirola isn't going to make or break your fantasy lineups this weekend, but he should be a high-floor option. He finished 12th and seventh in the two races in May, and he has three Top 15s in four starts here with Stewart-Haas Racing. He should land near the Top 10 again Sunday.
- Alex Bowman: He might be the toughest driver to evaluate this weekend. Bowman led 41 laps and finished second in the first race at Darlington, and he earned points in all four stages of the May doubleheader, finishing fourth or better in three of those. Unfortunately, he has a horrible habit of fading late in races and finishing in the middle of the pack. Still, he starts fourth Sunday, and his potential for stage points and a Top 5 finish is undeniable. If you are looking to be aggressive in your fantasy leagues, Bowman could be a real X-factor.
- Clint Bowyer: Bowyer might be the most intriguing fantasy play this weekend. His overall Darlington record leaves a lot to be desired, but his results from May's doubleheader are misleading. Yes, he finished 22nd in the second race, but he also led 71 laps and swept both stages before being trapped a lap down when a caution came out during green flag stops. Bowyer could be a sleeping giant this weekend, but he is a high-risk, high-reward option in all formats.
- Matt DiBenedetto: He snuck into the playoffs, and while DiBenedetto probably won't be around long, he should be a solid fantasy play in the postseason opener. He finished 14th and ninth in the two races here in May, and he finished eighth in the 2019 Darlington race while driving the No. 95 machine. I'd have no problem using him in the Driver Group Game this weekend.
- William Byron: Fresh off his first career Cup win, Byron could be a sneaky Group B sleeper in the Driver Group Game this weekend. He was running in the Top 5 in the first race at Darlington when he crashed, and he finished 12-th in the second leg of the May doubleheader. Plus, starting third should help his chances of earning some stage points this weekend.
- Jimmie Johnson: His crash while leading at Darlington back in May was one of the more inexplicable moments of the regular season, but Johnson did rebound to finish eighth in the second race of the back-to-back. Rolling off from the middle of the pack this Sunday, he should be a solid addition to cash lineups at the DFS sites.
- Ryan Blaney: Blaney has had as much week-to-week speed as any driver in the field this season, but his record at Darlington leaves a lot to be desired. His best finish in seven attempts is 13th, and he finished 16th and 21st in the two races here in May. I don’t plan on using him in season-long contests.
- Ryan Newman: He cracked the Top 15 in both races at Darlington earlier this year, and Newman has seven Top 15s in his last nine starts at the track. Scheduled to start 31st Sunday, I recommend targeting him for Slingshot and for DFS contests to take advantage of his place differential upside.
- Austin Dillon: Dillon has quietly put up serviceable numbers at Darlington, posting a 13.2 average finish in eight starts and finishing 12th or better five times. His 12th-place starting spot limits his place differential upside, but he could be worth a look in GPP contests or as a Group B sleeper for the DGG.
- Christopher Bell: It was a mixed bag for Bell in his Darlington debut as he followed a 24th-place run in the first race with an 11th-place effort the second time around. Inconsistency has been the story of his rookie season, making him a GPP-only option for me on Sunday when he starts just outside the Top 20.
- Bubba Wallace: Wallace finished 21st and 16th during the Darlington double dip, but starting inside the Top 20 on Sunday, he isn’t in a great spot from a place differential standpoint. Wallace has some potential as a Group C option for the Driver Group Game, but he has limited fantasy appeal overall.
- Matt Kenseth: It was a tale of two races for Kenseth back in May when he finished 10th in the opener and 30th in the Wednesday night race. He is far from a safe pick this weekend, but since he starts back in 26th, he could be worth a flier for Slingshot or for DFS contests.
- Cole Custer: His Darlington initiation did not go well, and Custer came away from May’s doubleheader with finishes of 22nd and 31st. The good news is that Stewart-Haas Racing showed plenty of speed at the track as an organization, but Custer is still a roll-of-the-dice, GPP-only play in my book.
- Chris Buescher: Buescher opened his Darlington career with four straight finishes of 17th or better, but he struggled here back in May, finishing 32nd and 23rd. He does have a little differential upside from the 20th spot, but it is just not enough to make the risk worth the reward.
- Ty Dillon: While he doesn’t offer much upside, Dillon has delivered steady results at Darlington. He has an 18.4 average finish in five starts, finishing 21-st or better in all of them. Starting 25th Sunday, he should be a decent low-priced play for DFS contests.
- Ryan Preece: Preece had an engine issue in the second race of May’s doubleheader, but he finished 22-nd and 20-th in his other two Darlington starts. Perhaps more importantly, he has to start way back in 35th on Sunday. I’d at least throw him in a couple of DFS lineups this weekend.
- John Hunter Nemechek: He delivered a surprise Top 10 in his Darlington debut, but the rookie ended up 35th in the second race at the track after an early spin. The bigger issue for Nemechek’s fantasy value this weekend is that he will start inside the Top 20. At best, he likely breaks even in terms of place differential. I think you need to look elsewhere for cap relief for DFS contests.
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr: His Darlington numbers aren’t pretty, and in nine starts, he owns a 25.9 average finish. He has never cracked the Top 10 here, and he has finished 25th or worse in four of the last five races. Even from the 29th starting spot, I don’t see using Stenhouse this weekend.
- Michael McDowell: McDowell had two respectable showings at Darlington in May, coming home 23rd and 17th. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, a solid showing last weekend has him starting inside the Top 20 this weekend, limiting his place differential upside and his overall value.
- Corey LaJoie: He finished 31st and 24th in the doubleheader here earlier this season, and the best-case scenario for LaJoie this weekend is probably another Top 25. I think you can find better sources of cap relief.