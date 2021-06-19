Fantasy NASCAR: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway Driver Rankings

The Cup Series will head to Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, and if you can't remember the last time you heard Nashville mentioned in NASCAR circles, there is a reason. The 1.333-mile, concrete oval hasn't been a part of the Truck or XFINITY schedules since 2011, and Sunday's Ally 400 will be the first time in history that the track has hosted a Cup Series event.

Needless to say, we are dealing with a limited set of information when it comes to what to expect this weekend at Nashville. In terms of length, the track is similar to Darlington, but the concrete surface causes Dover to also be mentioned among potential comparisons. With no more than 14 degrees of banking, flatter tracks like Phoenix and Richmond have also been thrown about by Cup Series teams.

In addition to the layout of the track itself, it is also important to keep in mind that the 750-horsepower package will be in use this weekend. The tire situation is also interesting. A test at Nashville with the initial compound revealed heavy tire wear. As a result, Goodyear has brought a much more durable tire than originally planned in order to ensure a safe race. It remains to be seen if we still see any sort of aggressive tire falloff, but my guess is that the safer compound will skew things in the other direction.

When building my rankings for the Ally 400, I put a lot of emphasis on the week-to-week speed of each driver, especially the speed they have shown at the intermediate ovals throughout the year. However, I also took a look at how each driver has performed at the other tracks that have used the 750-horsepower package.

In many cases, the same drivers have been successful in both areas, but there are a few who seem to have a little more muscle with the 750-horsepower package. Taking advantage of these drivers could give you an edge on the competition this weekend.