Fantasy NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 Quick Picks

For just the third time, the Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway to try to tackle the track's road course layout. Known as the Roval, the course combines the winding portions of a road course with a straightaway from the traditional mile-and-a-half oval. Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 will also be the cut-off race in the Round of 12, so certain drivers could desperate as they try to keep their hopes alive, adding excitement to what can already be a wild race.

As just the second road course event of 2020, we don't have a lot of data from this season to go one when building lineups. Fortunately, the only other road race this year took place at the Daytona Roval. We also have past road course events, including both races at the Charlotte Roval, to use as guides.

Since pit strategy and track position play a big part of road racing, stage points can be a little tougher to predict at road courses. The ability for drivers to pit under green without losing a lap causes many of the frontrunners to forgo stage points and pit just before the end of stages, rather than during the caution for the stage break.

Throw in the potential for some higher attrition, and some bad weather as is the case today, and this isn't a bad spot to save some starts from the options in the season-long contests. It also helps that several mid-tier drivers happen to excel at road racing in general. You can post a big score at the Roval without burning up any starts from guys like Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski, and with a couple of 1.5-mile tracks and a the championship race still to come, I suggest taking advantage.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Chase Elliott

Not only is he the defending winner at the Charlotte Roval, but Elliott has won the last three road course events, and he has four wins and six finishes of sixth or better in the last seven road races. Starting from the front row, Elliott is positioned to be the car to beat this weekend.

Alex Bowman

He has never finished outside the Top 15 at a road course, posting a 9.9 average finish in seven starts. He has also cracked the Top 5 in both races at the Charlotte Roval, finishing fourth in 2018 and second last season. Bowman gives me a shot at a Top 5 while allowing me to save a start from one of the championship favorites.

Clint Bowyer

Road racing has always been one of his specialties, and joining Stewart-Haas Racing has only helped matters. Bowyer has a 7.2 average finish in nine road course events with SHR, finishing 11th or better eight times and sixth or better six times. He has cracked the Top 5 in both races at the Charlotte Roval, and this is one track where he has as much upside as a the typical top options.

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex has three wins and six Top 3 finishes in the last eight road course events, and his only finish outside the Top 10 in that stretch came at the Charlotte Roval in 2018 when he was spun from the lead on the final lap. After a third-place run at the Daytona Roval this summer, anything less than a Top 5 Sunday will be a surprise.

Jimmie Johnson

I don't love that Johnson has to start back in 30th, but he has been better at road courses in recent years, especially at the rovals. He has finished in the Top 10 in both races at the Charlotte Roval, nearly winning the 2018 event, and he finished fourth at the Daytona Roval over the summer.

Garage Driver – Kurt Busch

While he hasn't been as dominant at road courses in recent years, Busch has still managed a 10.1 average finish and nine Top 15s in the last 10 races. Rolling off 10th on Sunday, he should be a safe bet for a solid finish and a perfect insurance policy to have on my bench in case any of my starters have issues.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Chase Elliott (A)

I went chalk with my Group A pick last week, and Denny Hamlin delivered a win at Talladega. I am going with the chalk pick again Sunday and locking in Elliott as he goes for his fourth straight road course win and second win in a row at the Charlotte Roval.

Alex Bowman (B)

Bowman has quietly been one of the better road course options. He has cracked the Top 15 in all seven starts, posting a 9.9 average finish and notching finishes of fourth and second in the races at the Charlotte Roval. Rolling off in the Top 5, Bowman has a chance to pile up a lot of stage points and contend for another strong finish. Kurt Busch is a high-floor alternative, and Matt DiBenedetto is my favorite Group B sleeper.

Clint Bowyer (B)

He has been an excellent road course racer throughout his career, and he has been even better since joining Stewart-Haas Racing. His 7.2 average finish in his nine races with SHR is tops in the series, and he has eight finishes of 11th or better and six finishes of sixth or better in that span. Bowyer is also one of just two drivers with Top 5 finishes in both races at the Charlotte Roval. This an ideal spot to maximize his value.

Michael McDowell (C)

Yes, using McDowell will allow me to save a start from Tyler Reddick or one of the other top rookies, but this pick is more about rostering the best road racer in this tier. He has a 16.3 average finish over the last 10 road course events, finishing 12th at the Charlotte Roval last year and 10th at the Daytona road course in August.

Fantasy Racing Online Slingshot Fantasy Auto

Chase Elliott ($12,600)

While my overall lineup is geared towards place differential points, I am going to anchor it with Elliott. He starts on the front row, and he has won three consecutive road course events, logging four wins six finishes of sixth or better in the last seven road races. Between stage points, laps led and the potential win, I expect Elliott to easily eclipse 100 total points.

Ryan Blaney ($11,100)

Blaney picked up a win in the inaugural race at the Charlotte Roval, and he posted a 5.3 average finish in the three road course events last season. Starting in 24th, 30-plus place differential points and 100-plus total points seem like his floor. If you want to go with a more aggressive option, Martin Truex Jr. starts in the Top 10 and hasn't been far behind Chase Elliott in terms of road course dominance.

Jimmie Johnson ($9,800)

He has to start back in 30th Sunday, but Johnson has cracked the Top 10 in both races at the Charlotte Roval, and he finished fourth at the Daytona road course earlier this year, chipping in eight stage point. Johnson has a legitimate shot at 40-plus differential points this weekend.

Michael McDowell ($7,500)

McDowell will roll off 31st this weekend, and he has the road racing skills to take advantage of all those differential points. He has a 16.3 average finish in the last 10 road course events, finishing 18th or better eight times in that span. McDowell gained 10 spots and finished 12th at the Charlotte Roval last year, and he moved up 20 spots and finished 10th at the Daytona Roval in August. He has 100-point upside.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($7,300)

He is by no means a road racing ace, but Stenhouse is starting dead last in 38th on Sunday, and he has managed decent results at the road courses recently. He has finished 21st or better in seven of the last eight races, finishing 17th at Charlotte last year and 16th at the Daytona Roval this summer. If he can just finish around 20th, he is looking at 80plus total points. Christopher Bell is another option with nothing but upside in the place differential category, and Matt DiBenedetto is an intriguing mid-pack starter based on his recent road course numbers.

NASCAR guru Brian Polking has been committed to producing Fantasy NASCAR coverage for nearly a decade and written countless articles for his devoted audience who swear by his advice year after year. This article is free, but Brian also provides a premium service which is an integral part of SI Fantasy Pro. Hit the button below to learn more about the advantage you'll gain across from our DFS & gambling experts.