Fantasy NASCAR: Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Quick Picks

The 2020 Cup Series playoffs have arrived, and the postseason will begin with a trip to NASCAR's original superspeedway, Darlington Raceway. Sunday night's Cook Out Southern 500 is already one of the crown jewel events of the sport, and adding the pressure of the playoffs will only add to the intensity.

Thanks to COVID-19, this weekend will also mark the third race of Darlington's season, an unprecedented occurrence in the modern era. Of course, three races at the same track within the same season can have its advantages from a Fantasy NASCAR standpoint. Information is our best friend when it comes to identifying the best picks, and we already have two races' worth of data from Darlington, plus a race at Homestead, another track with a prominent high line.

Setting lineups for Fantasy Live will also be a little easier because it resets a bit for the playoffs. We will have five allocations for every driver for the final ten races, and unlike the last couple of years, we won't have to dedicate a spot to a non-playoff driver. With plenty of starts for every driver, I plan to be liberal using big names throughout the playoffs, hoping to gobble up as many stage points as possible to maximize my point totals.

We don't have the same luxury in the Driver Group Game. Driver allocations do not reset, and budgeting starts down the stretch only becomes more difficult. For this contest, I recommend basing your strategy on your position within your league(s). We already know which drivers should perform well, so this is a good opportunity to save starts from stronger options. However, you can choose to save them with either high-floor options or high-upside options. I plan to go with the latter, but I also included some safer alternatives.

For Slingshot Fantasy Auto, I ended up going with a balanced approach that leans heavily on the place differential category. I think a top-heavy lineup with guys like Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott could also be effective, but several drivers are starting outside the Top 20 with Top 15 and Top 10 upside. I feel this strategy offers a much higher floor while still giving me the potential for a big point total.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Kevin Harvick

Harvick clobbered the competition in Darlington's first race, and he came back with a third-place finish in the second half of the back-to-back. He is also riding a streak of nine straight Top 10s at the track, notching eight Top 5s and scoring the most points of any driver in that stretch. He may have a bit of a tough time winning Stage 1 from the No. 8 starting spot, but Harvick should be one of the main players for the win.

Denny Hamlin

He has been one of the dominant drivers of 2020, and Darlington has historically been one of his best tracks. Hamlin has seven Top 5s and the second most points over the last ten races here, and he finished fifth and first in the two races in May, earning points in every stage. Hamlin is a strong bet to win Stage 1 and potentially sweep the bonus categories starting on the front row.

Martin Truex, Jr.

Truex finished sixth and 10th in Darlington's two races back in May, and he rolls into this weekend's race on a ridiculous tear. He has reeled off eight straight finishes of fourth or better, posting a 2.88 average finish in that span. Rolling off from the No. 6 starting spot, I expect Truex to be in the Top 5 all night long.

Chase Elliott

Starting on the pole gives Elliott an inside track to plenty of stage points, and he showed in May that he could be a major player at Darlington. After finishing fourth in the first race, and he was battling Denny Hamlin for the lead on a late restart when Kyle Busch dumped him. I think his floor is a Top 5 finish and 10-plus stage points.

Alex Bowman

I didn't go out on a limb with many of my picks this weekend, but I will roll the dice on Bowman. His habit of fading late in races is beyond frustrating, but he starts fourth, and he showed a ton of speed at Darlington in May. He was the runner-up in the first race at the track, and he earned points in every stage, piling up a total of 34 between the two races.

Garage Driver – Erik Jones

His Darlington resume stacks up with any driver in the series, and in five starts, Jones has a 5.4 average finish. His worst finish at the track is eighth, and he won the Southern 500 a year ago. Yes, I think starting 30th will cap his stage point potential, but history says Jones will come away with a strong finish. I like him as an insurance policy in case one of my starters has issues.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Denny Hamlin (A)

I think Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick are also strong plays, but Hamlin starts on the front row and has a better Darlington resume than Elliott. He was one of two drivers to finish in the Top 5 in both races at the track in May, winning the second race. I think he and Harvick will battle for the win, and I think Hamlin's track position gives him a slight edge in terms of stage points.

Alex Bowman (B)

Bowman is one of the most frustrating fantasy options, but his upside this weekend is undeniable, and I want to try to make a push over the final ten races. He was the runner-up in Darlington's first race, and he earned points in all four races across the two races, finishing fourth or better in three of them. Starting in Row 2, a bunch of stage points are well within reach. His teammate, William Byron, is another high-upside play that I would consider, and Aric Almirola should have no problem cracking the Top 15.

Clint Bowyer (B)

Sticking with my aggressive strategy, I am going to take a chance on Bowyer's upside. Yes, he finished 22nd in the second race at Darlington in May, but he led 71 laps and won both stages of that race before an ill-timed caution during pit stops caused his night to unravel. Starting in the Top 10, there is serious potential for a Top 5 finish and plenty of stage points. Erik Jones offers a safer floor, but starting 30th, I think his stage point upside is limited.

Tyler Reddick (C)

Reddick's starts are precious, but I feel like he is head and shoulders above the other Group C options this weekend. He finished seventh and 13th in the two Darlington races in May, and he notched a Top 5 at Homestead, another track that requires a driver to ride the wall. I'm fully expecting a Top 10 run out of Reddick Sunday, and a Top 5 finish wouldn't surprise me.

Fantasy Racing Online Slingshot Fantasy Auto

Kevin Harvick ($13,200)

Denny Hamlin is another strong option to anchor a lineup, but Harvick has a little more place differential upside from the No. 8 spot. He also finished first and third in Darlington's two races in May, and he eight Top 5s in the last nine races here. Harvick should contend for the win while also providing double-digit stage points and differential points.

Erik Jones ($10,700)

According to Motorsports Analytics, trouble at Daytona has Jones starting 30th, but he is one of the best passers in the series, and Darlington is his best track on the schedule. He has never finished worse than eighth in five starts here, posting a 5.4 average finish and winning last year's Southern 500. He is a must-own option this weekend.

Tyler Reddick ($9,000)

His love for the high line is well known, and Reddick delivered finishes of seventh and 13th at Darlington in May. He also finished fourth at Homestead, another track with a prominent high groove. Rolling off 24th, a Top 10 finish, 30-plus differential points, and 100-plus total points could be on tap.

Jimmie Johnson ($8,800)

Johnson will roll off 22nd Sunday, and in addition to having some place differential points to work with, I think he could be a sleeper Top 5 threat. He was leading the first race at Darlington this year when he wrecked trying to put Chris Buescher a lap down. He then finished eighth in the second race at the track despite starting back in 37th. I love his upside in this format.

Ryan Newman ($8,200)

While Newman might not have Top 10 upside, he offers a solid floor and a ton of place differential upside. He will start 31st, but he cracked the Top 15 in both Darlington races in May and has seven Top 15s in the last nine races at the track.

For access to all of Brian Polking's awesome NASCAR content, you'll need a subscription to SI Fantasy Pro. That also includes expert insights across gambling & DFS across multiple sports.