Fantasy NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway Driver Rankings

The first round of the 2020 Cup Series playoffs will come to a close this weekend, ending in dramatic fashion. Bristol Motor Speedway, the high-banked, half-mile short track known for its bumping and banging, will host Saturday's Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

While I don't expect the finish to be as wild as what we saw in the regular-season finale at Daytona, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a playoff driver who is currently outside of the cut line try a Hail Mary to steal a stage win or race win to advance to the Round of 12.

The playoff element definitely adds a wrinkle we need to consider when building Fantasy NASCAR lineups. Still, in general, a short track like Bristol will feature more attrition, which means more opportunities to go against the grain with some of our picks.

Whether you are looking to save starts from the top options in the Driver Group Game or trying to gain ground on your competition in your season-long leagues, Saturday night's race is a golden opportunity. Not only do certain mid-tier drivers excel at short tracks, particularly Bristol, but you can almost bank on a couple of sleeper drivers picking up solid finishes.