Fantasy NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 Driver Rankings

Coming off an absolute mess of a race at Talladega, the second round of the playoffs will come to a close this weekend when the Cup Series visits the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 will wrap up the Round of 12, and while the race is sure to be less chaotic than what we saw last weekend, don't expect a tame race at the Charlotte Roval.

Combining the twists and turns of a road course with straightaways of the traditional oval, the Charlotte Roval has no shortage of danger zones. The Cup Series has only made two previous trips to the track, but both races saw plenty of wrecks. Nine drivers crashed out in the inaugural event in 2018, including Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch. Fewer cars finished in the garage last year, but the race still featured nine cautions, which involved the eventual winner.

With the potential for some higher attrition, Sunday's race is an opportunity to get a little creative with your lineups. Road racing is already a unique discipline that benefits some drivers more than others, and the Roval layout can widen the gap even further.

I definitely recommend taking advantage of these road racing aces in the Driver Group Game, but even in Fantasy Live, this could be an ideal spot to save a start from some of the elite options. Don't forget that we have a couple of mile-and-a-half tracks still to come, and you are going to want to have guys like Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and Ryan Blaney available for those races.

1. Chase Elliott: How good has Elliott been at road courses recently? Well, he drove into the safer barrier at the Charlotte Roval last year and still rebounded to win. He has three straight road course wins overall, and he has four wins and six finishes of sixth or better in the last seven road races. Starting on the front row, Elliott can carry a fantasy roster in any format.

2. Martin Truex Jr.: Truex has cracked the Top 10 in seven of the last eight road course events, winning three times and notching six Top 3 finishes. The lone exception came at the Charlotte Roval in 2018 when he was spun while leading on the last lap. Truex led 10 laps and finished third at the Daytona Roval in August, and anything less than a Top 5 Sunday will be a surprise.

3. Denny Hamlin: He has been the model of consistency at road courses, and Hamlin's 7.3 average finish over the last 10 events is the best in the series. He has three Top 5s in the last four road races, including a runner-up effort at the Daytona Roval earlier this year. Starting from the pole, he should be able to stay at or near the front all afternoon.

4. Kevin Harvick: Harvick isn't a dominant performer at road courses, but he does have seven Top 10s in the last 10 events. He also had a strong run at the Charlotte Roval last year, leading 34 laps and finishing third. I recommend saving him for the 1.5-mile ovals in the coming weeks in most season-long contests, but Harvick should battle for a Top 5 Sunday.

5. Brad Keselowski: He has been a little more hit-and-miss compared to the other top road course options, but Keselowski still ranks fifth in points scored over the last 10 events. He has also been particularly strong at the Charlotte Roval, leading 29 laps in the inaugural race and finishing fifth here last season.

6. Clint Bowyer: Bowyer has always been an underappreciated road course driver, and in the nine races since he joined Stewart-Haas, his 7.2 average finish is the best in the series. He has finished 11th or better in eight of those starts, finishing sixth or better six times. Bowyer has finished third and fourth in two starts at the Charlotte Roval, and he finished sixth at Daytona in August. This is a perfect spot to use him in Fantasy Live and the Driver Group Game.

7. Ryan Blaney: Blaney has been enjoying a strong stretch at the road courses, notching four Top 10s and three Top 5s in the last five races. He won the inaugural event at the Charlotte Roval in 2018 and posted a 5.3 average finish in the three road races last year. Starting outside the Top 20, Blaney is a perfect option for Slingshot Fantasy Auto and DFS contests.

8. Kyle Busch: He is a four-time road course winner, but Busch hasn't been to victory lane all year and hasn't won a road course event since 2015. He does have three Top 5s in the seven races since 2018, but he has crashed out of both events at the Charlotte Roval and did the same at Daytona earlier this year. Busch will be in Hail Mary mode as he tries to win to stay alive in the playoffs, and he will be a high-risk, high-reward option for fantasy owners. I'd only target him as a GPP option at the DFS sites.

9. Kurt Busch: Busch has been one of the steadiest performers at road courses throughout his career, and he has finished inside the Top 15 in nine of the last 10 events, posting a 10.1 average finish in that stretch. Busch probably won't provide Top 5 upside, but his high floor makes him a perfect option in season-long contests for fantasy owners at or near the top of their league standings.

10. Alex Bowman: He has wasted no time establishing himself as a quality road course option. In seven starts, Bowman has compiled a 9.9 average finish and has yet to finish outside the Top 15. He has also delivered at the Charlotte Roval, finishing fourth in 2018 and second in last year's race. Don't hesitate to use him in Fantasy Live this weekend.

11. Joey Logano: He won't qualify as an elite road course option, and Logano's last Top 5 came at Watkins Glen in 2016. He only has three Top 10s in the nine races since, but it worth noting that they came in the two races at the Charlotte Roval and the Daytona Roval this year. Still, I'm saving a driver of Logano's caliber for a track where he can contend for a win, not just a solid finish.

12. Jimmie Johnson: Johnson has become a reliable Top 15 option at the road courses at this stage of his career, but his performance at the roval courses specifically that have my attention. He has finishes of eighth and ninth in two starts at Charlotte, and he finished fourth at the Daytona Roval in August. Rolling off outside the Top 25 Sunday, Johnson is a must-own for cash contests at the DFS sites, and he should be an excellent option for Slingshot Fantasy Auto.

13. Matt DiBenedetto: What an absolute punch in the gut for DiBenedetto last weekend at Talladega, but he should be able to rebound with a solid performance this weekend. He is riding a streak of five straight Top 15s at the road courses, including both races at the Charlotte Roval and the trip to the Daytona Roval in August. I love him as a Group B option in the DGG this weekend.

14. Erik Jones: Neither trip to the Charlotte Roval has ended well for Jones, but he has been solid at road courses overall, finishing 11th or better in six of his nine starts and logging a couple of Top 5s. He has some sleeper potential for Fantasy Live.

15. Michael McDowell: McDowell has a background in road racing, and it has allowed him to deliver solid results despite mediocre equipment. He has a 16.3 average finish in the last 10 events, and he has finished 21st or better in nine of them. McDowell has been particularly strong at the rovals, finishing 18th and 12th in the two Charlotte races and 10th at Daytona in August. He is my favorite Group C option in the Driver Group Game and starting deep in the field; I love him for DFS contests and Slingshot Fantasy Auto.

16. William Byron: He shows potential as a legitimate threat at road courses, and Byron led 20-plus laps in two of the three races last year, leading 23 laps and finishing sixth at the Charlotte Roval. He followed that performance up with a Top 10 effort at the Daytona Roval in August. If you are looking to be aggressive to gain ground in the Driver Group Game, keep Byron in mind as a Group B sleeper.

17. Chris Buescher: He's quietly developed into one of the steadier road course performers, and Buescher will be trying for his 10th straight Top 20 this weekend. He has a 14.6 average finish during the streak, and he finished fifth at the Daytona Roval back in August. Buescher is a legitimate Group B sleeper in the DGG, and starting just outside the Top 20, I love him as a GPP option for DFS contests.

18. Aric Almirola: Road courses remain some of his worst tracks, but the move to Stewart-Haas Racing has at least increased his ceiling. Almirola has four Top 15s, including a couple of Top 10s, in seven starts in the No. 10. He has also finished 19th or worse in two of his three starts at the rovals, finishing 24th at the Daytona course this year. The risk probably won't be worth the reward with Almirola this weekend.

19. Christopher Bell: Bell ended up 21st in his road course debut earlier this year at Daytona, but he posted an average running position of 15th and spent 40 of the 65 laps inside the Top 15. He will have to start well outside the Top 30 this weekend after his early wreck at Talladega, so Bell should make a quality option for cash games at the DFS sites, and he has a lot of upside in the Slingshot contest, as well.

20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: He is by no means a road course ringer, but Stenhouse has been a steady performer. He has finished 21st or better in seven of his last eight starts, finishing 17th or better in his last three. More importantly, for fantasy purposes, Stenhouse will start last this weekend, giving him a ton of place differential upside. It would be best to consider him for the Slingshot contest, and you will want some exposure at the DFS sites.

21. Tyler Reddick: His road course debut was a respectable one, and Reddick started and finished 19th at the Daytona Roval, posting an average running position of 23rd. He should be able to battle for another Top 20 on Sunday, but starting just outside the Top 15, he will be hard-pressed not to lose some points in the place differential category. Reddick is no more than a DFS lottery ticket.

22. Ryan Newman: He's been a middle-of-the-road performer at road courses recently, posting a 19.3 average finish and one Top 10 in his last 10 starts. Newman finished 19th at the Daytona Roval in August, and another Top 20 is probably his ceiling this weekend. You should be able to find a better midrange option.

23. Cole Custer: His first road course starts at the Cup level came at Daytona in August, and Custer spent most of his time running outside the Top 20, bringing the No. 41 Ford home in the 22nd spot. I expect a similar performance from him on Sunday, so even though he starts outside the Top 25, there isn't a lot of fantasy upside with Custer.

24. Austin Dillon: Dillon's career numbers at road courses leave a lot to be desired. He has a 24.5 average finish in 14 starts, and he is still looking for a Top 15 finish. To make matters worse, he will start in the Top 10 Sunday, all but ensuring that he finishes with a negative place differential. I'm avoiding Dillon in all fantasy formats.

25. Matt Kenseth: Kenseth became a better road racer later in his career, but the discipline was never his specialty, and he struggled at the Daytona Roval in August. I don't expect much to change when he makes his first start at Charlotte Roval this weekend. Slated to start just outside the Top 20, he doesn't have enough place differential upside to even be worth a roll of the dice in DFS contests.

26. Ryan Preece: He was able to crack the Top 25 in his only starts at both the Charlotte and Daytona road courses, but a Top 20 starting spot hurts Preece's fantasy upside. Without the place differential category working in his favor, I don't see using him in any format this weekend.

27. Ty Dillon: Dillon is never going to be confused for a road racing ace, but the does have a knack for taking advantage of the higher-than-normal attrition we have seen at the roval courses. He has finishes of 22nd and 15th in the two Charlotte events, and he finished 20th at the Daytona Roval earlier this year. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, his strong run at Talladega will give him a Top 20 starting spot this weekend, killing his value at the DFS sites.

28. Bubba Wallace: He has made strides in several areas this season, but road courses are simply not Wallace's strong suit. He has a 27.6 average finish in seven career starts, and he has never finished better than 24th. Regardless of the format, you can find a better fantasy option.

29. John Hunter Nemechek: Nemechek struggled in his lone road course start at the Cup level to date, posting an average running position of 27th before crashing and finishing 35th at the Daytona Roval. Throw in a lack of place differential upside this weekend, and I don't see the rookie having value in any fantasy format.

30. Daniel Suarez: He was a borderline Top 15 option at the road courses while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing, but Suarez finished a forgettable 27th at the Daytona Roval earlier this year in his first road course start in the No. 96. At best, he is a DFS lottery ticket in GPP contests.

NASCAR guru Brian Polking has been committed to producing Fantasy NASCAR coverage for nearly a decade and written countless articles for his devoted audience who swear by his advice year after year.

