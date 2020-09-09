Fantasy NASCAR: Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Driver Rankings
Brian Polking
The 2020 Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend with a trip to Richmond Raceway. The low-banked, 0.75-mile short track will host Saturday night's Federated Auto Parts 400, the second of three races in the postseason opening round.
This weekend's race is also just the third short track event of the season, although when comparing Richmond to other tracks, I prefer to look at low-banked ovals, especially smaller, flatter tracks like Phoenix and New Hampshire.
Both short tracks and flat tracks often allow you to get a little more creative with your Fantasy NASCAR lineups, and Richmond falls into both categories. It combines the potential for high attrition of a short track with the importance of track position that is a staple of flat tracks, giving drivers multiple avenues for stealing solid finishes.
With that in mind, I definitely recommend using Saturday's race as a chance to save some allocations from the top options in the Driver Group Game, especially in the Group B tier. This is also the type of track where you may want to roll the dice on some sleepers in your GPP lineups at the DFS sites.
Last year, for example, we saw Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer pick up Top 5s at Richmond while Paul Menard logged a Top 10. Bubba Wallace had a Top 12 effort, and Front Row Motorsports teammates David Ragan and Matt Tifft managed to crack the Top 20.
Yes, I am still expecting many of the playoff drivers to run well, but I don't think you need to go with a chalk lineup to have success. In fact, I don't think you will want to go with a chalk lineup if you want to take down any of the big DFS contests this weekend.
- Martin Truex Jr.: Truex has been an absolute force at Richmond in recent years. He swept both races at the track last season, and he has led more than 100 laps in six of the last seven races here, leading more than 160 laps four times. He should be able to carry a lineup in any format this weekend.
- Denny Hamlin: The Virginia native has had plenty of dominant performances at his home-state track over the years. He cracked the Top 5 in both races here in 2019, and he has eight finishes of sixth or better in the last nine races. Hamlin has been fast all year, and it should be business as usual at one of his best tracks.
- Kevin Harvick: He hasn't led many laps at Richmond recently, but Harvick does lead all drivers with seven Top 5s and 394 points scored in the last ten races here. He has cracked the Top 15 in every race in that span, compiling a 6.4 average finish. Harvick isn't my top dominator for DFS contests, but he should be an excellent option in the season-long formats.
- Kyle Busch: The six-time Richmond winner continues to deliver excellent results at the short track. He won both races here in 2018, and he led more than 100 laps in both races last year, leading 202 laps in a runner-up effort in the fall event. Busch offers plenty of upside, especially in DFS contests.
- Joey Logano: Logano has shown the perfect blend of reliability and upside. He has a 6.0 average finish in the last ten races here, cracking the Top 15 in every start and notching six Top 5s. Logano has led at least 25 laps five times in that same stretch, leading 52 laps on his way to a second-place finish last spring. Dial him up in Fantasy Live.
- Brad Keselowski: He just keeps reeling off solid finishes at Richmond, and Keselowski has finished 11th or better in nine straight starts here. He has led more than 30 laps in the last three Richmond races, leading 89 laps and finishing fourth last fall. Keselowski has dominator upside for DFS contests, and I love him as a starter for Fantasy Live.
- Chase Elliott: Elliott hasn't struggled at Richmond by any means, but he hasn't exactly been dominant here either. Yes, he delivered a pair of Top 5s here in 2018, but he only has three Top 10s in nine total starts. As strong as he has been in 2020, I expect one of his better showings this weekend, but I don't think Elliott is a must-own option.
- Clint Bowyer: He is usually at his best at short tracks, and the former Richmond winner has reeled off four straight Top 10s here, finishing third and eighth last season. I love him as a Group B option in the Driver Group Game this weekend, and Bowyer could even be worth a look at Fantasy Live. He has a legitimate Top 5 upside.
- Jimmie Johnson: Johnson has been the model of consistency at Richmond recently, finishing 12th or better in all ten races here since 2015 while posting an 8.1 average finish. He doesn't have the Top 5 upside and dominator potential of some other mid-tier options, but he should be a reliable Group B option in the Driver Group Game.
- Kurt Busch: Busch remains a dangerous short track driver, and he ranks seventh in points scored over the past 10 Richmond races, posting a 10.4 average finish. He has finished 11th or better in seven of those 10 starts, finishing no worse than 18th in that span. Busch should be a high-floor fantasy option Saturday night.
- Erik Jones: His 20.0 average finish is a little misleading because his fourth-place finish last fall was wiped out because of a post-race inspection issue. Throw out the DQ, and Jones is sitting on five straight Top 15s at Richmond heading into Saturday's race. He offers Top 10 upside, if not Top 5 potential.
- Tyler Reddick: The rookie has been a little more boom-or-bust in recent weeks, but he still offers the most upside among the Group C options in the Driver Group Game. Reddick has also shown some muscle at flatter tracks, running in the Top 5 at Phoenix before cutting a tire and picking up a Top 10 at New Hampshire. I'd save his allocations for the 1.5-mile tracks still to come, but dial him up Saturday night if you have the starts to spare.
- William Byron: Byron has enjoyed decent success at shorter, flatter tracks throughout his career, and he has two Top 15s in four career Richmond starts. He has also finished 10th, 8th, and 11th at Phoenix, Martinsville, and New Hampshire, respectively. Byron should be a Top 10 threat Saturday night, and I like him as an aggressive Group B play in the Driver Group Game when he rolls off from inside the Top 5.
- Ryan Newman: The veteran knows how to muscle a car around a short track, and he has been particularly solid at Richmond recently. He finished ninth and fifth in two races last year, and he has five Top 15s and four Top 10s in his last six starts at the track. Newman could be a Group B sleeper in the DGG and a solid value at the DFS sites.
- Matt DiBenedetto: He had a career-best 14th-place finish at Richmond last fall while driving the No. 95 machine, and now that he has Team Penske equipment, his ceiling has only increased. At the very least, DiBenedetto should be able to challenge for another Top 15 this weekend.
- Aric Almirola: Outside of a fifth-place effort in the fall race in 2018, Almirola's results at Richmond have been largely pedestrian. In fact, that Top 5 run is his only Top 15 in four starts here with Stewart-Haas Racing. When searching for mid-tier options, you can do better than Almirola this weekend.
- Ryan Blaney: Speed hasn't been an issue for Blaney this season, but his record at Richmond has been downright awful. He has an ugly 25.5 average finish in eight starts at the track, and he has never finished in the Top 15. While I wouldn't be surprised to see him change that this weekend, I see no reason to roll the dice on him in season-long contests.
- Austin Dillon: Fresh off a surprise runner-up effort at Darlington, Dillon will try his hand at a Richmond track where he has three Top 15s in the last four races, including two six-place runs. Unfortunately, from a fantasy standpoint anyway, last weekend's second-place finish will result in a Top 5 starting spot for Dillon, putting him in a dangerous position as far as place differential is concerned. He could be a longshot Group B option in the DGG, but I don't see using him at all in DFS contests.
- Alex Bowman: While Bowman hasn't been terrible at Richmond, it won't register as one of his best tracks either. He is still looking for a Top 10 here, and he has finished outside the Top 15 in three of his four starts in the No. 88. Bowman just doesn't have enough upside to grab my attention in season-long contests.
- Cole Custer: He will make his first Cup start at Richmond this weekend, but he finished first and third in the two XFINITY events here a year ago. Perhaps more importantly, he has shown some speed at the shorter, flatter tracks this year, logging Top 10s at both Phoenix and New Hampshire. Custer should be a solid Group C option in the DGG, and he will have plenty of sleeper potential for DFS contests, as well.
- Christopher Bell: Bell's results at shorter, flatter tracks have left a lot to be desired this year, but he was excellent at Richmond at the XFINITY level, winning three of his five starts. He is far from a sure thing Saturday night, but there is enough upside here to consider Bell as a Group C option in the DGG or as a flier in DFS contests.
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: He has managed respectable results at Richmond in his career, and Stenhouse has finished 13th, 16th, and 15th in his last three starts at the track. He has also been a Top 20 performer at most of the low-banked tracks this year. Stenhouse is always a crash risk, but he could be a sneaky GPP play at the DFS sites if you are willing to take the plunge.
- Bubba Wallace: After three rough outings at Richmond to begin his career, Wallace notched a 12th-place finish here last fall. He has also had decent results at shorter, flatter tracks in 2020, including a Top 20 at Phoenix and an 11th-place run at Martinsville. Starting deep in the field, Wallace could be a useful low-priced DFS play.
- Chris Buescher: Normally a borderline Top 20 performer, Buescher has had his issues at Richmond. He owns an ugly 27.0 average finish in eight starts, and he has managed just a single Top 20 finish. On the plus side, he has been enjoying his best stretch of 2020 in recent weeks, and I am not opposed to taking a chance on him in a DFS lineup or two.
- Matt Kenseth: Kenseth has had his share of great runs at Richmond over the years, but he ended his career with four straight finishes of 23rd or worse at the track. Throw in his overall struggles since jumping in the No. 42 machine and I'm not expecting much out of Kenseth Saturday night.
- Ryan Preece: He finished 20th and 30th in his first two Cup starts at Richmond last season, and while it is a small sample size, he also managed to crack the Top 20 at both Phoenix and New Hampshire this year. Preece could have some potential as a cheap DFS option.
- Ty Dillon: Dillon has been the picture of mediocrity at Richmond, logging a 23.8 average finish in six starts and finishing 26th and 21st in the two races last year. Flirting with the Top 20 is the best-case scenario this weekend, giving him limited appeal in all fantasy formats.
- Michael McDowell: His career numbers at Richmond leave a lot to be desired, and McDowell owns a 26.9 average finish in nine starts here. However, he has had decent results at some similar tracks in 2020. McDowell has cracked the Top 20 at Phoenix, Martinsville, and New Hampshire, posting a 16.3 average finish across those events. He could have some value as a source of cap relief for DFS lineups.
- John Hunter Nemechek: Nemechek has one of the highest ceilings among the drivers form smaller teams, but his crashing has been a bigger problem of late, and he hasn't had much success at the shorter, low-banked tracks. The rookie is a roll-of-the-dice GPP-only play for me this weekend.
- Daniel Suarez: If you are looking for a GPP punt play for the DFS sites, Suarez could be worth a roll of the dice. For one, he was solid at Richmond while driving for bigger teams, logging three Top 10s and a 12.2 average finish in six starts. Suarez has also had some of his better runs this year at low-banked, smaller tracks, gaining 10 spots and finishing 21st at Phoenix and gaining 11 spots at New Hampshire.