Fantasy NASCAR: Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway Driver Rankings

The 2020 Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend with a trip to Richmond Raceway. The low-banked, 0.75-mile short track will host Saturday night's Federated Auto Parts 400, the second of three races in the postseason opening round.

This weekend's race is also just the third short track event of the season, although when comparing Richmond to other tracks, I prefer to look at low-banked ovals, especially smaller, flatter tracks like Phoenix and New Hampshire.

Both short tracks and flat tracks often allow you to get a little more creative with your Fantasy NASCAR lineups, and Richmond falls into both categories. It combines the potential for high attrition of a short track with the importance of track position that is a staple of flat tracks, giving drivers multiple avenues for stealing solid finishes.

With that in mind, I definitely recommend using Saturday's race as a chance to save some allocations from the top options in the Driver Group Game, especially in the Group B tier. This is also the type of track where you may want to roll the dice on some sleepers in your GPP lineups at the DFS sites.

Last year, for example, we saw Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer pick up Top 5s at Richmond while Paul Menard logged a Top 10. Bubba Wallace had a Top 12 effort, and Front Row Motorsports teammates David Ragan and Matt Tifft managed to crack the Top 20.

Yes, I am still expecting many of the playoff drivers to run well, but I don't think you need to go with a chalk lineup to have success. In fact, I don't think you will want to go with a chalk lineup if you want to take down any of the big DFS contests this weekend.