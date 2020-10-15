Fantasy NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway Driver Rankings

The opening six races of the 2020 Cup Series playoffs included a trip to egg-shaped Darlington, a superspeedway, a couple of short tracks, and a road course. Still, when the Round of 8 begins this weekend, it will begin with a trip to a more conventional oval, Kansas Speedway. Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 will be just the second race of the postseason at a mile-and-a-half track, but it will be the 10th race overall at a cookie-cutter oval and the second at Kansas.

I always point out how the top drivers and top teams tend to dominate at this type of track, and back in July, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick took home the first four spots at Kansas. Erik Jones, Aric Almirola, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, and William Byron rounded out the Top 10. While a few of those drivers could be considered surprises, they all drive for powerhouse organizations.

There are always exceptions, but for the most part, drivers from smaller teams aren't going to have an easy time competing at tracks like Kansas without high attrition or other strange circumstances. When building Fantasy NASCAR lineups this weekend, I suggest keeping that trend in mind and sticking to as many big names as possible in season-long contests.

1. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin has logged five Top 5s in the last seven races at 1.5-mile tracks this season, winning twice and leading 50-plus laps three times. One of those victories came at Kansas, and Hamlin has won the last two races here, leading 57 laps in his win in July and leading 153 laps in his win last fall.

2. Kevin Harvick: He is having another strong season at the 1.5-mile tracks, and his five Top 5s and eight Top 10s in the nine races are both tied for the series lead. Harvick also leads all drivers with 366 laps led at the mile-and-a-half ovals, leading 40 or more laps four times. He finished fourth at Kansas this summer, and he has led 70-plus laps in three of the last five races here.

3. Martin Truex Jr.: Truex has scored the second-most points at 1.5-mile tracks in 2020, logging five Top 5s in the last six races and leading 44 laps, and finishing third at Kansas in July. Truex has six finishes of sixth or better in his last seven starts here, winning twice and leading more than 30 laps four times.

4. Chase Elliott: He ranks fourth in points scored at the mile-and-a-half tracks this season, and Elliott has led at least 26 laps in six of the nine races. He also has three Top 5s in the last four races at Kansas, winning the fall race in 2018 and finishing second in the fall event last season.

5. Brad Keselowski: His eight Top 10s in the nine races at mile-and-a-half ovals this season are tied for the most in the series, and his 7.4 average finish in those starts ranks second. Keselowski has three finishes of sixth or better in the last four races at Kansas, winning the spring race last year and leading 30 laps, and finishing second back in July.

6. Ryan Blaney: The 1.5-mile tracks have been his bread and butter all season, and Blaney leads all drivers with 400 points scored and a 7.1 average finish in the nine races. He led 15 laps and logged 16 stage points at Kansas in July, and he picked up 13 stage points here last fall. This is a good spot to use him as a Group B option in the Driver Group Game.

7. Kyle Busch: It hasn't been a banner year for Busch at the mile-and-a-half ovals, but he still ranks seventh in points scored in the nine races. He also had one of his better performances at Kansas, leading 52 laps and winning the opening stage. He finished third in the fall race here last year, and over the last 10 Kansas races, Busch leads all drivers with six Top 5s and eight Top 10s. Starting 20th, he should be a cash game staple at the DFS sites.

8. Joey Logano: Logano has been a little boom or bust at Kansas throughout his career, and his performance in July was a perfect example. He led 27 laps early in the race but crashed out shortly after. Still, Logano ranks in the Top 10 in points scored at the 1.5-mile tracks this season and in points scored over the last 10 races at Kansas. He won't be my Group A pick in the DGG or one of the top options at Fantasy Live, but he should contend for a solid finish.

9. Erik Jones: Kansas seems to bring out the best in Jones, and in five starts here with Joe Gibbs Racing, he has a 5.2 average finish and has never finished worse than seventh. Jones drove from 21st to fifth in the July race here, picking up points in both stages. He also leads all drivers with a 7.0 average finish in the playoffs. I love him as a Group B play in the Driver Group Game.

10. Kurt Busch: Busch has been the model of consistency at mile-and-a-half ovals in 2020, notching seven Top 10s in the nine races and posting the fourth-best average finish (9.2). He has also been solid at Kansas, and he has cracked the Top 10 in all three starts here with Chip Ganassi Racing. Busch is a high-floor option for season-long contests.

11. Alex Bowman: He has had speed at the 1.5-mile tracks all year, and he is finally starting to get the finishes that reflect his overall performance. Bowman finished eighth at Kansas in July, and he followed that up with a fifth-place run at Las Vegas in the playoffs. He has finished 11th or better in five of his six starts at Kansas in the No. 88, finishing second here last spring. Bowman is a high-upside play that could be an X-factor in Fantasy Live and the Driver Group Game.

12. Aric Almirola: Almirola has been solid at Kansas with Stewart-Haas Racing, finishing 12th or better in four of his five starts. He logged 11 stage points on his way to a sixth-place run back in July, and he has four Top 10s in the last five races at mile-and-a-half tracks this year. He should be a reliable Group B option in the DGG.

13. Tyler Reddick: Reddick has done some of his best work at the 1.5-mile tracks this year, posting a 13.7 average finish and scoring the 12th-most points in the series. In fact, his 249 points in the nine races are 54 more than any other Group C option in the Driver Group Game. Use him in that contest if you have starts available.

14. Austin Dillon: The last two races at 1.5-mile tracks have ended poorly for Dillon, but don't write him off. He still has a 13.0 average finish and seven Top 15s in the nine races, and he had plenty of speed in the playoff race at Las Vegas, finishing sixth in Stage 1 and Stage 2 before an overheating issue ruined his night. Keep Dillon in mind as a Group B sleeper in the DGG.

15. Matt DiBenedetto: DiBenedetto has nearly pulled off a couple of upsets at 1.5-mile tracks this year, finishing third at Kentucky and second in both races at Las Vegas. He has been more of a Top 15 option at the mile-and-a-half ovals overall, but a decent floor and the Top 5 upside make him an intriguing sleeper for both season-long and DFS contests.

16. William Byron: He has had an up-and-down season overall, and his performance at the 1.5-mile ovals has mirrored the trend. However, Byron did lead 27 laps on his way to a 10th-place finish at Kansas in July, and he finished fifth in the fall race here a year ago. Byron could be a boom-or-bust sleeper for fantasy owners trying to gain ground with contrarian plays in the final weeks.

17. Clint Bowyer: Bowyer hasn't been bad at the 1.5-mile tracks this year, compiling a 16.6 average finish in the nine races and reeling off five straight Top 15s. That being said, he doesn't have a single Top 10 in those events, and the lack of upside combined with a Top 15 starting spot limits his fantasy appeal in most formats.

18. Cole Custer: Custer has enjoyed a respectable rookie season at the mile-and-a-half ovals, compiling a 17.0 average finish in the nine races and cracking the Top 20 seven times. He has finished 16th or better in three of the last four races at 1.5-mile tracks, picking up a surprise win at Kentucky and finishing seventh at Kansas. I love him as a Group C option in the Driver Group Game.

19. Jimmie Johnson: A fast start at the 1.5-mile tracks has faded to mediocre results, and Johnson has finished outside the Top 15 in four of the last five races. He did show a little life with an 11th-place run in the playoff race at Las Vegas, but Johnson doesn't offer enough upside in terms of finishing potential or place differential points to move the fantasy needle.

20. Christopher Bell: It has been an inconsistent season for the rookie at the 1.5-mile tracks, but Bell has shown some upside, logging three Top 10s in the nine races. He will start outside the Top 20 this weekend, making him a potential DFS sleeper for GPP contests.

21. Ryan Newman: Newman isn't going to be a difference-maker for any fantasy lineup, but he has managed to finish between 13th and 17th in five of his eight starts at 1.5-mile tracks. Set to start outside the Top 25, Newman could be a useful addition to DFS lineups, especially in cash contests.

22. Chris Buescher: He crashed out of the July race at Kansas, but Buescher has been decent at mile-and-a-half tracks overall, posting a 19.1 average finish and finishing 23rd or better eight times. What continues to hurt his fantasy value is NASCAR's qualifying format. With Buescher starting and finishing in the middle of the pack, the place differential points that he took advantage of on a routine basis last year are no longer available. He's a low-upside source of cap relief at the DFS sites.

23. Matt Kenseth: He still isn't showing a lot of upside at the 1.5-mile ovals, but Kenseth has finished 18th, 17th, and 18th in the last three races. The 17th-place finish came at Kansas in July, and while a Top 20 isn't going to do much for DFS lineups, it could make him a decent Group C alternative in the DGG. Starting deep in the field, Kenseth could make a serviceable DFS option in cash contests.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: After a surprisingly solid start to the year at the mile-and-a-half tracks that included a pair of Top 5s, Stenhouse's numbers have declined dramatically. He has three finishes of 29th or worse in the last four races, including a last-place finish at Kansas. He is no more than a shot-in-the-dark DFS option for GPP contests.

25. John Hunter Nemechek: The rookie has held his own at the 1.5-mile ovals this season, posting a 21.3 average finish overall and cracking the Top 20 in five of the nine races. Nemechek only has one finish outside the Top 25 at the mile-and-a-half ovals, and he finished 19th at Kansas this summer. Keep Nemechek in mind as a source of cap relief at the DFS sites.

26. Bubba Wallace: Wallace has managed three Top 15s in the nine races at mile-and-a-half ovals this year, but he has also torpedoed lineups on many occasions. He has finished outside the Top 20 in the other six races, finishing 27th or worse five times. At best, Wallace is a DFS lottery ticket this weekend.

27. Michael McDowell: Among the drivers for smaller teams, McDowell has been one of the steadier performers at the 1.5-mile tracks. He has cracked the Top 25 in eight straight starts, and he has finished 16th or better in three of the last five races, including the July race at Kansas. McDowell could have some value as a DFS punt play at Kansas.

28. Ty Dillon: It has been feast or famine for Dillon at the mile-and-a-half tracks this season. He has finished 25th or worse in six of the nine races, but he has gained at least 14 spots and finished 16th or better in his other three starts. Dillon gained 21 spots and finished 15th at Kansas in July, so he could be worth a roll of the dice in DFS contests this weekend.

29. Corey LaJoie: For a driver in low-budget equipment, LaJoie's 22.9 average finish in the nine races at 1.5-mile tracks isn't bad. He has gained an average of 5.2 spots per race in those events, and he gained 10 spots and finished 21st at Kansas earlier this year. LaJoie has potential as a punt play at the DFS sites this weekend.

30. Ryan Preece: The mile-and-a-half tracks have been a nightmare for Preece all year, and even after a 19th-place run at Las Vegas, he still has a 29.3 average finish in the nine races overall. There isn't a fantasy format where he is worth taking a chance on, especially with him starting inside the Top 20.

