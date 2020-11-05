Fantasy NASCAR: Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway Driver Rankings

One of the most unbelievable, storyline-filled seasons in Cup Series history will come to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Sunday's appropriately named Season Finale 500 will mark an end to a year that was interrupted by a pandemic, felt the impact of the racial tension that reached a fever pitch in the country, and saw the regular season champion fail to reach the Championship 4 for the first time since the playoff format was implemented.

I've been critical about many decisions NASCAR has made over the years, but I have to give the sanctioning body some credit. While I wouldn't say the chaos and controversy were handled perfectly by any means, NASCAR found a way to put on a full season, and on Sunday, a champion will be crowned.

Fantasy NASCAR championship will also be decided this weekend, and if nothing else, you at least know where you stand and what you need to do going into Phoenix. If you are winning your league, play the percentages and stick with the championship hopefuls and the other dependable options.

If you are in the hunt for your league title, you probably need to think about going against the grain with a pick or two to have a chance at gaining the necessary points on your league leaders. If a championship isn't in the cards, why not get creative and go with a lineup full of contrarians? Maybe you'll get lucky and make a jump up in the final standings.

1. Chase Elliott: Fresh off a win at Martinsville, Elliott will try for his first career Cup championship at a Phoenix track where he led a race-high 93 laps before a loose wheel forced him into recovery mode. He still rallied to finish seventh. Starting from the pole this weekend, I like his chances of leading the most laps, winning a stage or two, taking the win and the title.

2. Joey Logano: Logano will try to take home his second Cup title and complete a season sweep at Phoenix this weekend. He led 60 laps in his win here in March, and he led 93 laps on his way to a Top 10 last fall. Team Penske has been strong at the 750-horsepower tracks all year and rolling off from the front row, Logano should be battling near the front of the field all afternoon.

3. Denny Hamlin: He was involved in an early wreck at Phoenix in March that saddled him with a mid-pack finish at Phoenix in March, but Hamlin led 143 laps in an impressive win here last fall and has three Top 5s in the last five Phoenix races. He has a history of choking in these big spots, but there is no reason Hamlin shouldn't have a car capable of winning Sunday.

4. Kevin Harvick: The best overall team in 2020 won't be competing for the title this Sunday, but I fully expect Harvick to try to cap his season with a win at his best track. He led 67 laps in a runner-up effort here in March, and he is a nine-time Phoenix overall. Harvick has finished in the Top 10 in his last 14 starts here, logging 12 Top 5s and six wins in that stretch.

5. Brad Keselowski: Phoenix hasn't been his best track overall, but Keselowski did lead 87 laps and won Stage 2 here in March before fading on a series of late restarts. He also has a strong record at flat tracks and has been fast with the 750-horsepower package. I wouldn't hesitate to use him in Fantasy Live.

6. Kyle Busch: Busch has been one of the best in the business at Phoenix, reeling off 10 straight Top 10s and logging nine Top 5s in that span. He has finished third or better in the last five Phoenix races, winning twice and leading at least 69 laps four times. Outside of the Championship 4, Kevin Harvick and Busch should be the best fantasy plays.

7. Martin Truex Jr.: If not for a loose wheel in the closing laps at Martinsville, Truex would likely be competing for a title this weekend. Instead, he should at least battle for a Top 5 in the finale at Phoenix. Truex has finished sixth or better in three of the last five races here, and he led 11 laps in the March race earlier this year before being involved in a late wreck.

8. Ryan Blaney: Blaney was taken out in an early wreck here in March, but he finished third in both Phoenix races last year, leading 94 laps in the spring. He is also part of the Team Penske bunch that has performed well at the 750-horsepower tracks. Blaney should be a Top 5 threat Sunday, and he is my top Group B option in the Driver Group Game.

9. Aric Almirola: Phoenix has quietly become one of Almirola's best tracks, and he has finished in the Top 10 in four of his five starts here for Stewart-Haas Racing. He gained eight stage points and finished eighth in the March race earlier this year, and Almirola should deliver another solid run Sunday. He could be the perfect Group B option in the Driver Group Game for fantasy owners who want to play it safe in the finale.

10. Kurt Busch: Busch has been piling up solid finishes at Phoenix recently, logging four finishes of 11th or better in the last five races. He finished sixth in the March race here earlier this year, and Busch should offer a Top 10 floor once again this Sunday.

11. William Byron: He struggled a bit at Phoenix last year, but Byron has three finishes of 12th or better in five starts here overall, including a Top 10 run in March. He has performed well at shorter, flatter tracks in general in 2020, and he should have Top 10 upside again this weekend. Starting deeper in the field, I really like him for Slingshot Fantasy Auto and DFS contests.

12. Tyler Reddick: A cut tire ruined his Phoenix debut, but Reddick appeared to be headed to a Top 5 finish. He started 29th, but the rookie finished ninth in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2, ranking seventh in green-flag speed and sixth in fastest laps run. If you have a start left from Reddick in the Driver Group Game, I'd suggest using it this weekend. I also love him for Slingshot Fantasy Auto.

13. Clint Bowyer: Stewart-Haas Racing has been solid at Phoenix, and Bowyer has finished 11th or better in four of his last five starts here, finishing eighth last fall and fifth back in March. Expecting another Top 5 is a little optimistic, but Bowyer should at least flirt with a Top 10 in his final Cup start. He's a viable Group B option in the DGG.

14. Alex Bowman: Bowman nearly won at Phoenix while subbing for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2016, but he has been unable to match the success since jumping in the No. 88 full time. He did manage a Top 15 run here in March, and I plan on a similar performance out of him this weekend.

15. Matt DiBenedetto: DiBenedetto delivered a career-best 13th-place finish at Phoenix last fall, and he matched that result in the March race earlier this year. Being a Team Penske affiliate should help his chances of success this weekend, and he should at least battle for another Top 15. DiBenedetto could be a sneaky Group B sleeper in the Driver Group Game.

16. Jimmie Johnson: His luck has been terrible in recent weeks, but Johnson has had some decent speed, and he has been solid at Phoenix the last couple of years. He has five straight Top 15s at the track, gaining at least seven spots in his last three starts. Starting 26th, Johnson could be a stud in DFS contests and the Slingshot game.

17. Erik Jones: He has been hit and miss at Phoenix recently, and while Jones logged a seventh-place finish here last fall, he has finished outside the Top 15 in three of his last four starts, logging a pair of finishes outside the Top 25. He has more upside than most mid-tier options, but Jones is more of a Hail Mary-type DFS play.

18. Cole Custer: The rookie took advantage of Stewart-Haas Racing's success at Phoenix, notching a ninth-place finish in his track debut. Custer also ranked in the Top 15 in green-flag speed in the March race, so the final result was no fluke. He's an excellent Group C option in the Driver Group Game.

19. Ryan Newman: He missed the March race at Phoenix after his wreck in the Daytona 500, but Newman always seems to deliver decent results here. He has 12 Top 20s in his last 13 starts here, including seven straight, and he has finished 12th or better 10 times in that span. Newman might not have the most upside, but he is a safe bet for a solid finish.

20. Chris Buescher: Buescher has four straight finishes of 18th or better at Phoenix, and he has to start way back in 31st on Sunday. The place differential upside could make him a useful option in Slingshot and cash contests at the DFS sites.

21. Christopher Bell: He struggled in his Phoenix debut, but Bell brings a streak of three straight Top 15s into Sunday's finale. Expect the rookie to improve on his 24th-place result from the March race.

22. Austin Dillon: Dillon crashed out of the March race at Phoenix, and he has three straight finishes outside the Top 20 at the track and four finishes outside the Top 15 in his last five starts. Starting 18th this weekend, I don't see him having much value in any format.

23. Ty Dillon: Phoenix has been one of his better tracks, and Dillon has four straight Top 20s here, logging a pair of Top 15s and gaining at least nine spots three times. He has potential as a source of cap relief at the DFS sites.

24. Matt Kenseth: It has been a forgettable return to the Cup Series for Kenseth, but he has been decent at short tracks and flatter tracks. In the playoffs alone, he has finished 16th or better at Richmond, Bristol, and Martinsville. He could be a great Group C alternative in the DGG for fantasy owners looking to gain ground in the finale.

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: He finished 22nd at Phoenix back in March, and another Top 20 is probably the best-case scenario for Stenhouse this weekend. Starting 20th, he doesn't have enough upside to be worth the gamble.

26. Bubba Wallace: Wallace finished a respectable 19th at Phoenix in March, but he has been quiet in recent weeks, managing just a single Top 20 since the playoffs began. I wouldn't expect him to be a game-changer for any fantasy lineup Sunday.

27. John Hunter Nemechek: The rookie finished 26th in his Phoenix debut in March, and while he has shown Top 20 upside throughout the year, you can't count on more than a Top 25 this weekend.

28. Ryan Preece: Although he cracked the Top 20 at Phoenix in March, Preece finished outside the Top 25 in both starts here a year ago. He is a DFS dart throw, at best.

29. Michael McDowell: McDowell delivered a surprise 16th-place finish at Phoenix earlier this year, but for the most part, he has struggled to crack the Top 30 at the track. He does start back in 29th Sunday, but he is still a risky punt play for DFS lineups.

30. Corey LaJoie: Phoenix has not been kind to LaJoie. He has a 32.3 average finish in his six starts, and he is still looking for a Top 25 at the track. Look elsewhere for a DFS punt play this weekend.

