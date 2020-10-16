Fantasy NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway Quick Picks

The Cup Series playoffs continue this weekend with a return trip to Kansas Speedway. Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 will kick off the Round of 8, and while it will be just the second race of the postseason at a mile-and-a-half oval, it will be the 10th race featuring a 1.5-mile layout overall.

Back in July, Kansas produced one of the more entertaining races of the season. There was higher-than-normal attrition for a race at a 1.5-mile track, and the abundance of cautions brought pit strategy and restarts to the forefront. The result was seven drivers leading at least 15 laps with six drivers leading at least 27 laps.

I wouldn't count on as much shuffling at the front of the field this weekend, and even when all was said and done in the summer race, most of the top finishers were your typical big names, or at least drivers from bigger teams. That tends to be the trend at these mile-and-a-half tracks, and it is something you will want to take advantage of when building your Fantasy NASCAR lineups.

For the most part, I loaded up my rosters in both Fantasy Live and the Driver Group with the top options. Two notable exceptions in Fantasy Live were Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. Between the short track races and road course events that we have already had during the playoffs, I am running low on starts from both drivers. Since both have been excellent flat track performers, I decided to leave them off my roster this weekend with Martinsville and Phoenix still looming.

For Slingshot, I stuck with my strategy of pairing my top pick for the win with a balanced overall lineup. There weren't as many quality mid-priced plays sitting on a bunch of place differential points this week, and while I did get a little more aggressive with my picks, I was still able to build a roster with a solid floor and plenty of upside.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Kevin Harvick

His five Top 5s and eight Top 10s at 1.5-mile tracks are tied for the most in the series. Harvick leads all drivers with 366 laps led in those events. He finished fourth at Kansas earlier this year, and no driver has scored more points in the last 10 races at the track. Starting in the Top 5, he should deliver another big point total.

Martin Truex, Jr.

He has been one of the top performers at the mile-and-a-half ovals all year, and Truex heads into this weekend with the second-most points scored in the nine races. He led 44 laps, notched 11 stage points, and finished third in the July race at Kansas, and he has six finishes of sixth or better in his last seven starts at the track, including a couple of wins. A Top 5 starting spot only bolsters his upside.

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski has been the model of consistency at 1.5-mile tracks this year. His eight Top 10s in the nine races are tied for the most in the series, and his 7.4 average finish ranks second. Keselowski earned 16 stages in a runner-up effort at Kansas this summer, and he has finished sixth or better in three of the last four races here, winning the spring event last season. He is scheduled to start in the Top 10 on Sunday, and I expect him to run near the front all afternoon.

Ryan Blaney

No driver has been better at piling up points at the 1.5-mile tracks than Blaney. His 400 points in the nine races are easily the most in the series, and his 7.1 average finish also leads all drivers. Blaney earned 16 stage points at Kansas earlier this year, and he earned 13 stage points in the fall race here last season.

Kyle Busch

A lot has been made about his struggles this season, but Busch has still managed five finishes of sixth or better in the nine races at mile-and-a-half tracks. More importantly, one of his best performances of the year came at Kansas in July when he led 52 laps, won Stage 1, and finished with 16 total stage points.

Garage Driver – Erik Jones

I'll admit that he hasn't been the most reliable option over the year, but Jones has been dialed in recently. He has five Top 10s in the last six races, including four Top 5s, and he has three straight Top 10s at 1.5-mile ovals. Jones finished fifth at Kansas in July, and he has never finished worse than seventh in five starts here in the No. 20. Starting 11th, double-digit stage points aren't out of the question, and I want him available if his hot streak continues. Alex Bowman is another high-upside play to consider.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Denny Hamlin (A)

Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and Chase Elliott should all be excellent plays, but Hamlin has won the last two races at Kansas, leading 153 laps last fall and 57 laps back in July. I also like that he had the car to beat in the most recent race at a 1.5-mile track, leading 121 laps at Las Vegas to open the second round of the playoffs.

Ryan Blaney (B)

Maximizing production from the top drivers in each tier is a must in this format, and no driver has been better at the 1.5-mile ovals this year than Blaney. His 400 points scored in the nine races are the most in the series and 56 more than any other driver. Blaney has finished seventh or better in seven of those starts, and he led 15 laps and picked up 16 stage points at Kansas in July.

Erik Jones (B)

Although he missed the playoffs, Jones has quietly been on a tear in recent weeks. He has five Top 10s, including four Top 5s, in the last six races, and he has three straight finishes of eighth or better at 1.5-mile ovals. Jones has also finished seventh or better in all five starts at Kansas with Joe Gibbs Racing, logging a Top 5 here back in July. Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola are a couple of high-floor alternatives if you prefer to play it safe, and Alex Bowman is an aggressive pivot.

Tyler Reddick (C)

Even with his wreck at Las Vegas a few weeks ago, Reddick remains the class of this tier at the mile-and-a-half ovals. He has a 13.7 average finish in the nine races, and his 249 points scored in those events are 54 more than any other Group C option. Back in July, Reddick earned five stage points and finished 13th at Kansas. If you are out of starts from Reddick, Cole Custer is my top alternative.

Fantasy Racing Online Slingshot Fantasy Auto

Denny Hamlin ($12,800)

There is a lot to love about Hamlin this weekend. Not only has he won back-to-back races at Kansas, but he also had the best car in the first playoff race at a 1.5-mile track. Starting seventh, he even has a little place differential upside compared to the other favorites. Hamlin is positioned to be an all-around force in this scoring system.

Kyle Busch ($11,800)

The 2020 season has been a forgettable one by Busch's standards, but he is still delivering good results. He has finished sixth or better in five of the nine races at 1.5-mile tracks, posting a 10.9 average finish in those starts. Busch also had a great run at Kansas in July, leading 52 laps and piling up 16 stage points. Set to start 20th, Busch should be looking at 20-plus place differential points and 100-plus points overall.

Erik Jones ($10,600)

I thought long and hard about using Ryan Blaney, and while he has been arguably the best driver at 1.5-mile ovals in 2020, Jones has been on fire in recent weeks, and I was able to use the extra salary space to beef up my remaining roster. Since the playoffs began, Jones leads all drivers with four Top 5s and a 7.0 average finish, and he has three straight Top 10s at 1.5-mile tracks, including a Top 5 run at Kansas in July.

Matt DiBenedetto ($8,000)

This pick came down to either Matt Kenseth or DiBenedetto. Starting 30th, Kenseth is the safer pick, but DiBenedetto offers a much higher ceiling in terms of finishing position. I'm currently sitting 11th in the overall standings, so I will be a little aggressive to try to break into the Top 10. DiBenedetto starts 18th, but he has three Top 3 finishes at 1.5-mile tracks this year and a 14.6 average finish in the nine races overall.

John Hunter Nemechek ($6,600)

Nemechek will have to start outside the Top 30 after a horrible outing at the Charlotte Roval, but he started 30th at Kansas in July and drove to a 19th-place finish. Overall, the rookie has a 21.3 average finish in the nine races at 1.5-mile tracks, notching five Top 20s and finishing inside the Top 25 eight times. Nemechek offers decent upside in addition to the significant cap relief.

NASCAR guru Brian Polking has been committed to producing Fantasy NASCAR coverage for nearly a decade and written countless articles for his devoted audience who swear by his advice year after year.

