The second round of the Cup Series playoffs begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and after back-to-back short track events to close the Round of 16, we will get back to the bread and butter of the schedule with a trip to a mile-and-a-half oval.

Sunday's South Point 400 is actually the second race of the year at Vegas, but the first event took place way back in February. While the first Vegas race seems like an eternity ago, we have had plenty of other races at 1.5-mile tracks, eight in total in 2020 thus far.

Looking at how drivers performed at Las Vegas the first time around is definitely worth your while, I think it is even more helpful to look at how drivers have performed across all the races at mile-and-a-half tracks this season. The same drivers and team tend to have success at all the high-speed, intermediate ovals like Las Vegas, and I don’t expect the trend to end now.