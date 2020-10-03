Fantasy NASCAR: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Quick Picks

For the fourth and final time in 2020, Fantasy NASCAR owners will have to deal with a superspeedway race when the Cup Series heads to Talladega this weekend. Superspeedway events can get ugly in a hurry with violent, multi-car wrecks, and even though Sunday’s YellaWood 500 could be a little tamer since it is a playoff race, there is still the potential for significant attrition.

The race will almost inevitably be a boom-or-bust affair in many fantasy leagues, and if you are sitting atop the standings, Talladega is the biggest remaining hurdle between you and a title. If you are trying to chase down the leader in your league, Sunday’s race is a golden opportunity for a major swing in points. Your strategy this weekend needs to factor in your current position in the standings, but in general, I recommend trying to minimize the damage at superspeedway events.

For Fantasy Live, I won’t be as conservative as I was during the regular season, but even with driver allocations being reset, I will be saving the elite fantasy options. History says you can still post a strong score at superspeedways with a combination of mid-tier options and sleepers, so there is no reason to risk wasting any starts from the most valuable drivers.

In the Driver Group Game, I will stick with my usual superspeedway strategy and avoid using any of the top options in Group B and Group C. This late in the year, budgeting starts becomes even more difficult, and you need to take advantage of any chance to save starts from the stars without sacrificing much in the way of performance. Fortunately, a track like Talladega provides exactly this type of opportunity.

I will be stacking the back of the field in Slingshot Fantasy Auto to maximize my upside and minimize my risk in the place differential category. I am not worried about leaving any salary on the table, and I don’t care if my lineup is completely devoid of the typical big names. I target drivers who are starting outside the Top 25 who have shown above average success at the superspeedways. This is the safest and smartest strategy this weekend.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Aric Almirola

Almirola has been one of the safest options at the superspeedways, and over the last 10 races, his 13.0 average finish and six Top 10s are both tied for the series lead. He has also reeled off a series-best eight straight Top 10s at Talladega, cracking the Top 5 in three of the last four races here.

Alex Bowman

The Hendrick cars have had speed to spare at the superspeedways the last couple of years, and Bowman ranks fifth in points scored over the last 10 races. He has two Top 10s in the three races this year, and he has been the runner-up in two of the six stages in those events.

Ryan Blaney

With Blaney already eliminated from the playoffs, I am a little more inclined to use him this weekend despite his overall value. Plus, he has been one of the best options at the superspeedways recently. He has won back-to-back races at Talladega, leading 63 laps in a dominating showing here in June. Meanwhile, his 137 points scored in the three superspeedway races this season are the most in the series and 18 more than any other driver.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse knows how to run up front and battle for wins at the superspeedways, and he ranks second in points scored in the last 10 events. He has been particularly strong at Talladega, logging six Top 10s and five Top 5s in the last eight races. Stenhouse finished second in the June race here earlier this year, winning Stage 2. He has as much upside as any driver in the field.

Chris Buescher

Ford teams have enjoyed a lot of success at the superspeedways, and Chris Buescher’s move to Roush Fenway Racing has resulted in a noticeable uptick in performance. Buescher has scored the third-most points in the three races this year, cracking the Top 10 in all of them while posting a 6.0 average finish.

Garage Driver – Jimmie Johnson

His 21.7 average finish in the three superspeedway races leaves a lot to be desired, but the No. 48 has had plenty of speed. Johnson has earned points in five of the six stages across these three events, notching four Top 5 finishes. If he can avoid late trouble, he could easily finish among the top scorers this weekend.

If you want to go with a more unconventional lineup to try to gain a lot of ground, Ty Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Bubba Wallace, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell and Brendan Gaughan are among the drivers from smaller teams who have delivered solid results at the superspeedways.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Denny Hamlin (A)

I’m going chalk with my Group A play and picking the current king of the superspeedways. Joey Logano is another chalkier play, but Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch are some high-upside contrarians to consider if you are looking to gain some ground.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (B)

His aggressive tactics at the superspeedways are well known, but it is hard to argue with the results. Stenhouse is a former winner at both Daytona and Talladega, and he ranks second in points scored over the last 10 events. He was the runner-up in the June race here, and he has six Top 10s and five Top 5s in his last eight Talladega starts. Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola are the other elite superspeedway options in Group B, but both are too valuable overall for me to risk using this weekend.

Chris Buescher (B)

Buescher’s offseason move to Roush Fenway Racing is paying dividends at the superspeedways. He is one of only three drivers to crack the Top 10 in all three of the races in 2020, and his 6.0 average finish and 98 points scored in those starts both rank third in the series. I am going to play the hot hand this weekend. Austin Dillon or Ryan Newman are two other options to consider if you are trying to save starts from the top guys in this tier.

Bubba Wallace (C)

There is no shortage of intriguing Group C options this weekend, but Wallace has been a relatively steady performer at the superspeedways. In 12 combined starts at Daytona and Talladega, he has nine finishes inside the Top 20. He has cracked the Top 15 in all three superspeedway events this year, scoring the seventh-most points. John Hunter Nemechek is another one of my favorite plays in this tier.

Fantasy Racing Online Slingshot Fantasy Auto

Tyler Reddick ($9,000)

Reddick hasn’t had a lot of success at the superspeedways at the Cup level yet, at least in terms of finishing position. However, he led 19 laps and won Stage 1 at Talladega in June, and he finished third in Stage 1 at Daytona in August. Starting back in 30th, I am going to roll the dice and hope the Top 5 speed he has shown at the superspeedways finally leads to a strong finish and a bucket of place differential points.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($8,500)

His checkers-or-wreckers style at the superspeedways is well known, but it has allowed Stenhouse to score the second-most points over the last 10 races. He has four Top 10s and three Top 5s in five starts at Talladega during that stretch, including a runner-up effort here in June. Throw in the fact that he starts 26th, and Stenhouse’s upside is well worth the risk in this format.

Brendan Gaughan ($8,100)

The superspeedway ringer is a Top 10 scorer over the last 10 races, and Gaughan has gained an average of 15.9 spots in those starts. This year, he owns a 12.0 average finish in the three superspeedway events, gaining a massive 27.3 spots per race. Set to start dead last in 39th, he is a must-play option in this scoring system.

Corey LaJoie ($6,900)

LaJoie has been an absolute fantasy stud at the superspeedways since joining the No. 32 team. He has a 12.4 average finish in seven starts, notching three Top 10s and gaining an average of 18.6 spots per race. Rolling off 29th, he can again use the place differential category to post a big score.

Ty Dillon ($6,700)

Dillon starts 28th, and he has been one of the most consistent performers at superspeedways. His 13.7 average finish in the last 10 races is the third-best mark in the series, and he has been at his best at Talladega. In seven starts here, he owns a 13.3 average finish and has never finished worse than 17th. Dillon has gained at least 11 spots in six of those starts, posting an average place differential of +12.1.