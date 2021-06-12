NASCAR DFS: 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway DraftKings & FanDuel Lineup Plays

For the first time in the event’s history, the NASCAR All-Star Race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway. The D-shaped, mile-and-a-half oval will host the non-points exhibition race this Sunday with a winner-take-all, $1 million purse up for grabs.

While many seasonal Fantasy NASCAR contests don’t include the All-Star Race in their scoring, you can still get in on the action and win some money of your own by playing NASCAR DFS. Both DraftKings and FanDuel are offering contests this weekend.

The structure of the All-Star Race makes building lineups a little tricky. Not only do we have a smaller field to work with, but there are only 100 laps on tap. The setup impacts the value of both the place differential category and the dominator categories, and it puts an added emphasis on selecting drivers who deliver strong finishes.

You also have to keep in mind that we won’t even know the entire 21-car field until Sunday night. Before the main event, the NASCAR Open will be held, and the three-segment winners of that race and the fan vote winner will transfer to the All-Star Race.

All four drivers who transfer to the All-Star Race will start behind the 17 drivers currently locked in. This means that these four drivers will have the most upside in the place differential category and could become valuable additions to DFS lineups, especially for cash contests. Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher are the two drivers who I think could make the most noise if they transfer, but Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ross Chastain, and Danial Suarez are some sleepers to watch.

Must-Own Drivers

Kyle Larson ($10,200 DK, $13,500 FD)

This format is designed to create chaos, but Larson has been burying the competition at the 1.5-mile ovals all year. He has four top-5 finishes in the five races, including two wins, and he has led 100+ laps four times. Larson’s 836 laps led at mile-and-a-half tracks this year are an incredible 684 more than any other driver, and he has topped 50 fastest laps in four of those starts. After drawing the pole position for the race, he should find his way to plenty of dominator points despite the All-Star format.

Ryan Blaney ($9,600 DK, $10,500 FD)

He has had his share of success at the mile-and-a-half ovals the last couple of years, and Texas has been one of his strongest tracks. He led 148 laps here in the spring of 2017 while driving for Wood Brothers Racing, and he has finished eighth or better in five of his six starts for Team Penske. Last year, Blaney led 150 laps in the July race at Texas, and he has led 20+ laps in four of his last five starts at the track. Starting last among the locked-in drivers, he should exploit the place differential category for a big point total.

Cash Plays

Denny Hamlin ($9,900 DK, $12,500)

Hamlin has cooled off slightly in recent weeks, but he still has 12 top-10s in 16 races this year, and his 7.6 average finish in the five races at 1.5-mile ovals ranks fourth in the series. Starting back in 16th, he should be one of the biggest movers and safest options among the big names.

Alex Bowman ($9,300 DK, $8,000 FD)

He tends to be a little more inconsistent than some of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates, but Bowman has three top-10s in the five races at 1.5-mile tracks this year, notching top-5s at Atlanta and Charlotte. He also has top-5s in the last two fall races at Texas, leading 11 laps in 2019 and 43 laps last year. Among drivers with legitimate top-5 upside, Bowman has an easier pathway to a big score than most, thanks to his 15th-place starting spot. He is available for a steal pricing at FanDuel.

Martin Truex Jr. ($9,100 DK, $13,000 FD)

He has logged four top-10s in the five races at 1.5-mile ovals this season, and outside of Kyle Larson, I’m not sure any driver has shown a higher ceiling than Truex. His three wins are tied for the series lead, and he ranks third with 627 laps led. Rolling off 10th, Truex will essentially start in the middle of the pack when it comes to place differential upside. He offers the combination of a solid floor and plenty of upside, and he is surprisingly cheap at DraftKings in particular.

Kurt Busch ($6,900 DK, $5,500 FD)

He hasn’t had the best year at mile-and-a-half tracks, but Texas always seems to bring out the best in Kurt Busch. He has reeled off eight straight top-10s here, posting an 8.3 average finish. His elite restarting ability should also come in handy in the event that he will be split up into several, shorter segments. Set to start 13th, he has the place differential category working in his favor.

GPP Specials

Kevin Harvick ($8,700 DK, $11,500 FD)

Although Harvick hasn’t led a lap at a 1.5-mile oval this year, he does have four top-10s in the five races. He also owns an excellent record at Texas. He has won three of the last four falls races here, and he has led at least 28 laps in seven of the last eight Texas races, leading 70+ laps four times. Harvick could be a sneaky dominator candidate, and a starting spot outside the top 10 gives him another avenue for padding his point total. Either way, I like Harvick’s potential as a pivot to Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Busch ($8,200 DK, $12,000 FD)

Busch has eight straight top-10s at 1.5-mile tracks dating back to last season, including a win at Texas last fall when he led 90 laps. He has a series-best 4.4 average finish in the five races at mile-and-a-half ovals this year, and he picked up the win at Kansas. Set to start on the front row, Busch is the driver to target if you are fading Kyle Larson or being aggressive with your Larson pairings.

William Byron ($8,000 DK, $10,000 FD)

Byron has had the speed at the 1.5-mile ovals this season, and he is one of two drivers to crack the top 10 in all five races thus far, picking up a win at Homestead. He has scored the second-most points in the series at mile-and-a-half tracks, and his 6.0 average finish and 148 laps led both to rank third. You have to love Byron’s dominator potential, and a top-10 starting spot makes him a great pivot to guys like Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, and Denny Hamlin.

Joey Logano ($7,500 DK, $8,500 FD)

The mile-and-a-half tracks haven’t been kind to Logano this year, but he has a great track record at Texas. He has nine top-10s in the last 10 races here, and he has finished third or better five times in that span, leading 22 laps in a third-place effort last July. A top-10 starting spot limits his place differentia points, but Logano could be worth a flier if you fade the Hendrick drivers.

Austin Dillon ($6,600 DK, $6,000 FD)

Pit strategy allowed him to pick up the win at Texas last July, but Dillon delivered decent results at the track overall, logging five straight top-15s. He has also been reliable at the 1.5-mile ovals in 2021, posting a 9.2 average finish and finishing 12th or better in all five races. Drawing a top-5 starting spot means Dillon needs a strong showing to deliver a worthwhile point total, but Dillon could be a surprise contender Sunday night.

