Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway Driver Rankings

In the last several seasons, the NASCAR All-Star Race has become an opportunity to experiment, both with the rules package for the cars and the rules for the event itself. The 2021 version will continue the trend, and for the first time, Texas Motor Speedway will play host to the non-points exhibition event.

As in past years, the winner of the race will pocket $1 million, and four drivers will be added to the main event via the three segments of the NASCAR Open and the fan vote winner. Things are a little more complicated when it comes to the All-Star Race itself, but I'll try my best to cover the important details.

Round 1 will be a 15-lap segment, and after the round, the field will be inverted, starting anywhere from the eighth to 12th spots. A random draw will determine the starting point of the inversion. It will be another 15-lap segment for Round 2, but the entire field will be inverted after this segment.

Round 3 will essentially be identical to Round 1 both in terms of length and the post-segment inversion procedure. Round 4 will be 15 more laps, leading into a 30-lap segment for Round 5. Before this round, the field will be set by the cumulative average finish from the first four segments. The driver with the best average will start from the pole. During Round 5, all drivers must pit for a mandatory four-tire stop.

The sixth and final segment will be a 10-lap shootout for the win. The finishing order from Round 5 will determine the lineup for Round 6.

Only green-flag laps will count during the All-Star Race, and teams will be using the high-downforce aero package. They will also be using a tapered spacer engine package designed to produce horsepower in the same range of NASCAR targets for superspeedways.

Most season-long Fantasy NASCAR contests don't include the All-Star Race in their scoring, but the DFS sites typically offer contests. With that in mind, I have ranked the 17 drivers who are currently locked into Sunday night's main event.

Kyle Larson: Larson has been slaughtering the competition at the 1.5-mile ovals this year. He has won two of the five races, scoring a series-high 256 points and leading 684 more laps than any other driver. The format is a wild card, but I'll take my chances with Larson's raw speed. Kyle Busch: Busch has been rolling along at the mile-and-a-half ovals, posting a series-best 4.4 average finish in the five races and picking up a win at Kansas. He has also been strong at Texas. Busch led 90 laps in a win here last fall and has finished in the top 10 and led double-digit laps in four straight starts at the track. Chase Elliott: He got off to a slow start at the 1.5-mile tracks, but Elliott has found his groove, finishing fifth at Kansas and second at Charlotte. He hasn't been the most consistent performer at Texas in the past, but Hendrick Motorsports appears to be on another level at the intermediate ovals. Elliott should be a contender Sunday. William Byron: He is one of two drivers who have finished in the top 10 in all five races at 1.5-mile ovals this year, notching a win at Homestead. Byron ranks second in points scored in those races, and he has led the third-most laps. He should have a fast car to work with Sunday night. Alex Bowman: Bowman was part of the Hendrick Motorsports show of force at Charlotte, and the fifth-place finish was his second top-5 and third top-10 in the five races at 1.5-mile tracks this year. He has also cracked the top 5 in the last two fall races at Texas, leading 11 laps in 2019 and 43 laps last year. Bowman has some dominator potential this weekend. Ryan Blaney: He has two top-5s, including a win at Atlanta, in the five races at mile-and-a-half ovals in 2021, and Blaney has been excellent at Texas. In six starts here for Team Penske, he has five finishes of eighth or better, and he has led at least 20 laps four times. Blaney has led 40+ laps three times in that same stretch, leading 150 laps in the July race last season. If you fade Kyle Larson and/or Kyle Busch Sunday, Blaney could be a sneaky alternative. Martin Truex Jr.: He has four top-10s and a 10.6 average finish at the 1.5-mile ovals this year, but Truex hasn't shown elite upside. Since leading 37 laps and finishing third at Homestead, Truex has led just six laps in the next four races at mile-and-a-half ovals and hasn't had another top-5. He did lead 53 laps in a runner-up effort at Texas last fall, but I'm expecting a good, not dominant, performance out of him Sunday. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin has yet to win at a 1.5-mile oval this year, but he has finished 12th or better in all five races, posting a 7.6 average finish and leading laps in four of those starts. Hamlin has been hit-and-miss at Texas in his career, but he did win the spring race in 2019. He isn't my top pick among the big names, but Hamlin could be worth a look as a contrarian dominator in GPP contests. Kevin Harvick: Harvick has held his own at the mile-and-a-half tracks this year, logging four top-10s and a pair of top-5s in the five races. On the flip side, he hasn't led a single lap in those starts. He has typically been excellent at Texas, and he has three wins in the last seven races here, leading at least 28 laps in six of those starts. Harvick could have some sleeper dominator potential at one of his best tracks, but I just haven't seen the speed out of the No. 4 team in 2021 to consider him a serious threat for the win. Brad Keselowski: His results have been up at the 1.5-mile ovals this year, and while he finished second at Las Vegas and third at Kansas, Keselowski has finished outside the top-10 in the other three events. He has led laps in four of the five races, but I'm not sure he has the consistent, overall speed to contend for the win in this format. Austin Dillon: He used pit strategy to steal the win at Texas last July, but Dillon has been solid at the track overall, logging five straight top-15s. He is also enjoying a lot of success at the 1.5-mile ovals in 2021. Dillon has finished 12th or better in all five races, posting a 9.2 average finish and notching three straight top-10s. Joey Logano: He has had plenty of success at Texas over the years, and Logano has nine top-10s in the last 10 races here, finishing third or better five times in that span. Still, it is tough to ignore his struggles at the 1.5-mile ovals this year, and he is sitting on a 16.6 average finish after five races. I may throw him in a lineup or two, but I don't plan to have much exposure to Logano this weekend. Kurt Busch: It has been a struggle for Busch at the mile-and-a-half tracks this year, but the veteran knows his way around Texas. He has cracked the top 10 in eight straight starts here, posting a 7.9 average finish. If he ends up staring towards the back, I'll have no problem plugging him into my lineups. Christopher Bell: Bell finished third at Texas last fall as a rookie, but despite moving to Joe Gibbs Racing this year, he has just one top-20 in the five races at 1.5-mile ovals. He has the equipment and talent to deliver a strong finish this weekend, but he is a high-risk, high-reward option that I'd only use in GPP contests. Cole Custer: After delivering solid results at 1.5-mile tracks as a rookie, Custer has posted forgettable numbers in 2021. He has a 22.2 average finish in the five races, landing between 18th and 25th in every start. Custer is a roll-of-the-dice flier, at best. Michael McDowell: McDowell has had a respectable season at the 1.5-mile ovals, cracking the top 20 in all five races and posting a 15.0 average finish. However, overachieving in a full field carries a lot more fantasy value than overachieving in the 21-car field of the All-Star Race. I don't see him providing much help to DFS lineups. Ryan Newman: He has five straight top-20s at Texas with three top-15s in that stretch, but Newman's last top-10 here came in the fall of 2016. He has been decent at the mile-and-a-half ovals this season, but top-15 finishes have been his ceiling. I don't see Newman being more than a DFS lottery ticket this weekend in a smaller field.

