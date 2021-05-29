Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Coca-Cola 600 Driver Rankings

After an eventful debut trip at the Circuit of the Americas that ended under a red flag thanks to a combination of darkness and unsafe racing conditions, the NASCAR Cup Series gets back to its roots this weekend in more ways than one.

Charlotte Motor Speedway, located in the sport's backyard, will host Sunday's Coca-Cola 600, the longest race on the schedule, and NASCAR's most prestigious events. The 400-lap, marathon-style race tests all aspects of a race team, and while it takes a fast car to win, it also takes endurance and execution on the part of the driver, pit crew, and crew chief.

The length of the race alone naturally leads to an increase in attrition through wrecks and mechanical issues and from mistakes and pit road penalties. Since the race starts in the daylight and ends under the lights, teams also have to deal with the changing track conditions, and making the right adjustments at the right time could ultimately make the difference.

As it relates to Fantasy NASCAR, the race distance and resulting attrition deserve obvious attention. Yes, Charlotte is a mile-and-a-half oval, and if you've been reading my articles, you know that I typically lean on the bigger names at this type of track. However, I am willing to get a little more creative with my lineups for the Coca-Cola 600 because this isn't your routine 400-miler and a 1.5-mile track.

I will not go crazy rostering risky sleepers, but I think this is a chance to use some quality mid-level options in place of the elite drivers. Last year, for example, rookies Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Cole Custer all finished inside the top 12 in the Coca-Cola 600, and Chris Buescher picked up a top-10.

Kyle Larson: He has never been particularly consistent at Charlotte, but Larson has been an absolute force at the 1.5-mile ovals in his first season with Hendrick Motorsports. He has scored a series-high 186 points in the four races, and he has led a series-best 509 laps, leading 100+ laps three times. Chase Elliott: Elliott has been dialed in at Charlotte recently, posting a 4.0 average finish in the last five races at the track. He has led double-digit laps in four of those starts, leading at least 28 laps in each of the last three races. Last year, Elliott finished second and first in the two Charlotte events. Martin Truex Jr.: Truex is one of three drivers who have finished in the top 10 in every race at mile-and-a-half ovals so far this year, and he is in the middle of a dominant stretch at Charlotte. He owns a 4.4 average finish in the last 10 races here, logging seven top-5s, nine top-10s, and winning the Coca-Cola 600 three times in that span. Kyle Busch: He has been the model of consistency at the 1.5-mile ovals for more than a year, and in the four races this season, Busch leads the series with a 4.8 average finish and picked up a win at Kansas. He also has three top-5s in the last for Charlotte races, winning the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 in dominating fashion. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin has been fast all year, and while he doesn't have a win at a 1.5-mile track, he does rank fourth in points scored in those events. He was the runner-up in the second race at Charlotte in 2020, and he has four top-5s in his last six starts at the track. Expect another strong run out of the No. 11 bunch. Ryan Blaney: His recent hot stretch at the 1.5-mile tracks includes a win at Atlanta earlier this season, and Blaney finished third in both Charlotte races a year ago. At worst, he is a top-5 threat this weekend, and he could be a sneaky contender for the win. Blaney should be an excellent option in Fantasy Live and a potential Group A sleeper in the Driver Group Game. Alex Bowman: Although Bowman finished 19th and 31st in the two Charlotte races last year, the final results don't do him justice. He led 164 laps in the first event and 51 in the second race. Throw in top-10 finishes in the Coca-Cola 600 in 2018 and 2019, and there is plenty to love about Bowman this weekend. William Byron: Byron has had minimal success at Charlotte to date, but we have never seen him perform this well at the 1.5-mile tracks. He has finished in the top 10 in each of the first four races, winning at Homestead and scoring the third-most points of any driver. Byron has cracked the top 10 in all four events, logging a 6.5 average finish. Brad Keselowski: Keselowski is the defending winner of the Coca-Cola 600, and while he has been a boom-or-bust option in terms of results at the 1.5-mile tracks in 2021, he has still shown plenty of upside. He finished second at Las Vegas and third at Kansas, and Keselowski has led at least 27 laps in three of the four races at mile-and-a-half ovals. Kevin Harvick: He hasn't led a lap at a mile-and-a-half track this year, but Harvick does have three top-10s and two top-5s in the four races. He also has three straight top-10s at Charlotte, including a fifth-place effort in last year's Coca-Cola 600. Harvick probably isn't dominator material at the DFS sites, but he is a safe bet for a solid finish. Joey Logano: After going through a rough stretch at Charlotte, Logano finished second in the 2019 Coca-Cola 600 and led 25+ laps in both races here last season. On the flip side, the 1.5-mile ovals have been a bit of an issue for him this year, so I still have a tough time using him as a Group A option for the DGG or even as a Fantasy Live starter. Austin Dillon: Dillon has been piling up solid results at the mile-and-a-half ovals for more than a year, and he has opened the 2021 season by finishing 12th or better in all four races at these tracks. He finished 14th and eighth in the two Charlotte races last year, and a top-15 seems like his floor. Dillon is worth a look as a Group B option in the DGG and could even be a Fantasy Live sleeper. Chris Buescher: He has finished in the top 10 in his last two starts in the Coca-Cola 600, and Buescher has quietly been enjoying a solid season at the 1.5-mile ovals. He has a 12.0 average finish in the four races overall, and he has logged back-to-back top-10s at Atlanta and Kansas. Buescher is a legitimate Group B starting option in the DGG. Matt DiBenedetto: He had a couple of decent finishes at Charlotte last season, finishing 17th in the Coca-Cola 600 and 15th in the second race at the track. DiBenedetto has also been trending in the right direction at the 1.5-mile ovals this year. Since a rough outing at Homestead, he has finished 16th, 11th and fourth in the next three races. Keep him in mind as a Group B sleeper in the DGG. Kurt Busch: Busch's numbers have slipped a bit in 2021, and in four races at 1.5-mile ovals, he owns a 20.3 average finish. That being said, Charlotte has always been a good track for him. He finished seventh and fifth in the two races here last season, and he has eight top-10s in the last 10 races at the track. This could be the week to take a chance on him, especially in DFS contests. Tyler Reddick: It has been an all-or-nothing season at the 1.5-mile tracks for Reddick, and in the first four races, he has two finishes outside the top 20 and two finishes of seventh or better. Considering he finished eighth and 14th in two starts at Charlotte as a rookie, you may want to roll the dice on his upside this weekend. Christopher Bell: He has finished 20th or worse in three of the four races at mile-and-a-half ovals this year, but Bell did finish seventh at Las Vegas, and he finished ninth in last year's Coca-Cola 600. Moving to Joe Gibbs Racing this year has boosted his ceiling, but with his inconsistent numbers, Bell is a DFS-only play for me this weekend. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: Stenhouse crashed and finished 34th at Kansas, but he also led 23 laps in that event and has finished in the top 15 in the other three races at 1.5-mile ovals. He has also been surprisingly solid at Charlotte. Stenhouse has five top-15s in the last six races here, and he has three top-10s in his last four starts, including a couple of top-5s. If you are brave, he could be a real X-factor for fantasy lineups. Ryan Newman: Newman has been holding his own at the mile-and-a-half ovals in 2021, compiling a 13.5 average finish in the four races and finishing no worse than 18th in any of those starts. There isn't much upside with Newman, he hasn't had a top-15 at Charlotte since the 2017 Coca-Cola 600, but he will likely land somewhere in the top 20. Ross Chastain: He has made steady improvement throughout his first season with Chip Ganassi Racing, and in his last two starts at 1.5-mile ovals, Chastain has 14th-place finishes at Atlanta and Kansas. He should have top-15 potential again this weekend, making him one of the strongest Group C options in the Driver Group Game. Daniel Suarez: Suarez has performed surprisingly well at the mile-and-a-half ovals despite driving for a first-year organization. He has finished 17th or better in three of the four races, logging a pair of top-15s efforts. Suarez's DFS value depends on where he qualifies, but he should be a solid Group C option in the DGG regardless. Aric Almirola: The mile-and-a-half tracks have been a nightmare for Almirola this season, and he currently owns a 29.3 average finish in the four races and ranks behind Anthony Alfredo in points scored. He isn't as bad as those numbers suggest, but it is still hard to recommend Almirola until he has few decent outings under his belt. Bubba Wallace: He has a brutal 29.0 average in four previous starts at Charlotte, and despite a move to 23XI Racing this offseason, Wallace continues to struggle at the mile-and-a-half oval. Michael McDowell: McDowell has snuck into the top 20 in two of his four Charlotte starts with Front Row Motorsports, but it is his performance at 1.5-mile ovals in 2021 that should have your attention. McDowell has a 13.8 average finish in the four races, and he has yet to finish outside the top 20. He could be a useful low-priced option at the DFS sites. Cole Custer: He enjoyed a lot of success at the 1.5-mile ovals as a rookie, but Custer has regressed this season, posting a 22.5 average finish and finishing 18th or worse in all four starts. He did finish 12th and 18th in two Charlotte starts last year, but it is hard to see him delivering more than a mid-pack finish. Chase Briscoe: Briscoe hasn't been great at the 1.5-mile ovals by any means, but the rookie has at least been consistent. He has a 20.5 average finish in the four races, finishing between 18th and 23rd in all of them. If Briscoe starts outside the top 25 Sunday, he becomes a potential DFS sleeper. Erik Jones: Charlotte was never the best track for Jones when he was driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, and I don't see that trend ending this weekend. He has finished 24th or worse in three of the four races at 1.5-mile tracks this year for Richard Petty Motorsports, and Jones is no more than a shot-in-the-dark DFS play. Ryan Preece: After finishing 21st and 15th in the first two races at 1.5-mile tracks. Preece has finished 25th or worse in the last two. He owns a 25.7 average finish in his three Charlotte starts, and another top-25 finish is probably his ceiling. Preece will need to start deep in the field to warrant fantasy consideration. Anthony Alfredo: His numbers at mile-and-a-half ovals certainly aren't impressive, but he has cracked the top 25 in three of the four races, posting a 24.5 average finish. If he ends up qualifying outside the top 30, he could have some value as a DFS punt play. Justin Haley: Haley owns a 28.8 average finish in the four races at 1.5-mile ovals this year and can probably sneak into the top 30 this weekend. The seat time should help his development, but you are drawing dead with Haley from a fantasy standpoint.

