Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Coca-Cola 600 Quick Picks

The Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the longest race of the year, the Coca-Cola 600. It takes 400 laps around the 1.5-mile oval to make up the distance of Sunday's race, and needless to say, a lot can wrong between the drop of the green flag and when the checkered flag waves.

Whether it is mechanical issues, wrecks, mistakes on pit road, or simply bad adjustments as day fades into night, there will probably be some higher-than-normal attrition this weekend. Even though we are dealing with a mile-and-a-half oval, fantasy owners don't necessarily have to be tied to solely big names when assembling their lineups. The marathon nature of the event usually allows for some surprise names to deliver solid finishes.

Aiding our ability to target a few sleeper picks is the fact that we have practice and traditional qualifying for this race. Granted, you can't on the practice charts being a perfect representation of what happens on Sunday, but if you are thinking about rolling the dice on a particular driver, a solid showing in practice and/or qualifying can certainly help you pull the trigger.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex has become a force at Charlotte, and over the last 10 races here, he leads all drivers with three wins, seven top-5s, nine top-10s, and a 4.4 average finish. All three of those wins came in the Coca-Cola 600, and he has led at least 87 laps in five of his last six starts in the event. Starting inside the top 10, he should continue his run of success at Charlotte.

Chase Elliott

He nearly swept both Charlotte races a year ago, finishing second in the Coca-Cola 600 and winning the second event at the track. Elliott has cracked the top 5 and led double-digit laps in four of his last five starts here, scoring at least 49 driver points in three straight. Set to start in Row 2, he should be headed for another big point total.

Kyle Larson

Charlotte hasn't been his best track statistically, but Larson's move to Hendrick Motorsports this offseason has transformed him into a force at the 1.5-mile ovals. He has scored the most points of any driver in the four races, leading 100+ laps three times and posting a 6.5 average finish. After posting the best average speed in practice and winning the pole, he is my pick to win this weekend.

Austin Dillon

Dillon had a couple of top-15s at Charlotte last season, and he currently owns a 10.0 average finish in the four races at 1.5-mile ovals this year. Dillon has finished 12th or better in all four of those events, and he turned the sixth-best lap in qualifying Saturday. I don't think double-digit stage points and a top-10 are out of the question. Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney are two of my favorite alternatives among the big names.

William Byron

He has emerged as a steady contender at the 1.5-mile tracks this season, cracking the top-10 in each of the first four races and winning at Homestead. Byron ranks third in total points scored in those events, and his 6.5 average finish is tied for the third-best mark. Throw in a strong showing in practice and a top-5 qualifying run, and I can't pass up Byron's top-5 upside.

Garage Driver – Kyle Busch

Busch has been the model of consistency at the mile-and-a-half ovals, reeling off nine straight top-10s dating back to last season. This year, he leads all drivers with a 4.8 average finish in the four races at 1.5-mile tracks. To top it off, Busch has finished fourth or better in the last four Coca-Cola 600s, leading 377 of the 400 laps in a win in 2018. He qualified in the middle of the pack, but Busch should still be a safe option to have available off the bench.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Chase Elliott (A)

Elliott won the second race at Charlotte last year, and if not for a late caution in the Coca-Cola 600, he would have swept both events. He settled for a runner-up finish, and he has four top-5s in his last five starts here, leading a least 28 laps in three straight. Starting third on Sunday, another Top 5 seems likely. Martin Truex Jr. is another driver to consider for this spot.

Kyle Larson (B)

Larson has had speed to spare at the 1.5-mile ovals this season, scoring a series-high 186 points in the four races. Perhaps more impressively, he has led 509 laps in those starts, 363 more than any other driver. He will start on the pole this weekend, and Larson should be at or near the front all night long.

Tyler Reddick (B)

Reddick delivered a couple of top-15s at Charlotte as a rookie, including an eighth-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600. He has been a little boom or bust at the 1.5-mile ovals this year, but after showing excellent long-run speed in practice, I am rolling the dice on his upside. Kyle Busch and William Byron have been among the best performers at 1.5-mile ovals this year if you want a safer option.

Daniel Suarez (C)

I've been surprised with how competitive Suarez has been at the 1.5-mile ovals this season, finishing 17th or better in three of the four races. After the No. 99 looked like a borderline top-5 car during Friday's practice, I think his success continues this weekend. If you are not ready to trust Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who qualified on the front row, also looked strong in practice and has been solid at the mile-and-a-half ovals in 2021.

Fantasy Racing Online Slingshot Fantasy Auto

Brad Keselowski ($11,600)

Keselowski will start 13th Sunday, but he is the defending winner of the Coca-Cola 600, and he has seven top-10s in the last 10 races at Charlotte. He ranks sixth in points scored at the 1.5-mile ovals in 2021, finishing in the top 3 in two of the four races. I think Keselowski can finish in the top 10 while delivering 10+ stage points and 10+ place differential points.

Kyle Busch ($11,300)

He had a disappointing 20th-place qualifying run, but Busch could now be staring at 30+ differential points on the plus side. After all, he leads the series with a 4.8 average finish at mile-and-a-half ovals this year, and he has finished fourth or better in the last four Coca-Cola 600s.

Ryan Blaney ($10,700)

Dating back to last season, no driver has scored more points than Blaney in the last 10 races at 1.5-miles. He finished third in both races at Charlotte last year, and he picked up a win at Atlanta earlier this season. Blaney will start just outside the top 10 Sunday, putting him in a good position to post a big point total with a combination of a strong finish, stage points, and differential points.

Matt DiBenedetto ($8,300)

DiBenedetto has been trending in the right direction at the 1.5-mile ovals this year, finishing 16th, 11th and fourth in the last three races. He will start Sunday's race in 22nd, and I think he can at least crack the top 15 this weekend and add double-digit place differential points to his final score.

Chris Buescher (7,800)

Although he hasn't shown a ton of speed this weekend, Buescher's recent numbers suggest that he will figure things out. He has a 12.0 average finish in the four races at 1.5-mile ovals this year, and he ranks ninth in points scored in those events. Buescher also has two top-10s in his last three Charlotte starts. Rolling off back in 27th, he has a safe floor and plenty of upside.

