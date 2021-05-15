NASCAR DFS: 2021 Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway Lineup Plays

Must-Own Drivers

Martin Truex Jr.

He crushed the field last weekend at Darlington, and Truex could do the same this weekend at Dover. After all, he has finished in the top 5 in eight of the last nine races here, notching a win and three second-place finishes in the last four races alone. Truex will start on the pole, and I like him to lead the most laps and go to victory lane.

Kyle Larson

Larson dominated to the tune of 154 laps led and a win in his last Dover start, and he has cracked the top 5 in five of his eight starts here overall. Throw in the fact that he looks better than ever in his first season with Hendrick Motorsports, and Larson should do some damage in the dominator categories on Sunday.

Cash Plays

Alex Bowman

Among drivers who have run up front at Dover recently, Bowman offers the most place differential upside. He starts back in 17th, but he has finished in the top 5 in three of the last four Dover races, logging a pair of top-3 finishes.

Kurt Busch

It has been a disappointing season for Busch overall, but he has been solid at Dover recently, He has five top-15s in his last six starts at the track, including three in four starts here for Chip Ganassi Racing. Starting outside the top 20, Busch should have a safe floor thanks to the place differential category.

Aric Almirola

I'm not sure any driver has had worse luck this year than Almirola, but you don't have much to lose with him this weekend. He starts back in 31st, but he finished seventh in the most recent Dover race and has never finished worse than 17th at the track since joining Stewart-Haas Racing. Look for Almirola to land somewhere around the top 15 and post a solid score.

Cole Custer

It has been a tough 2021 season for Custer, but he has nothing but upside in the place differential category this weekend when he starts 29th. He finished 11th and 10th in two Dover starts as a rookie, and if he can just manage a mid-pack finish on Sunday, he will end up with a decent point total.

GPP Specials

Kevin Harvick

He still hasn't been piling up dominator points in 2021, but Harvick appears to be headed in the right direction with three straight finishes of sixth or better. He also happens to be starting on the front at a Dover track where he has been excellent. Harvick led 200+ laps in a win here last season, and he has finished sixth or better in six straight starts. This could be the week he regains his elite form.

Denny Hamlin

A few other big names have better overall resumes at Dover, but Hamlin has been coming on strong. He has led 100+ laps in two of the last three races here, winning the first of two races at the track a year ago. Starting from Row 2, he could certainly do his share of damage in the dominator categories.

Christopher Bell

He continues to show a much higher ceiling now that he is in Joe Gibbs Racing equipment, and Bell could be a surprise contender at a Dover track where he won two of his four XFINITY starts. I think he could be a surprise top-5 threat and an excellent pivot to midrange options like Aric Almirola and Erik Jones.

William Byron

Byron finished fourth the last time the series visited Dover, and more importantly, he is in the middle of a breakout season. He has finished inside the top 10 in the last 10 races coming into Dover, and starting in the top 5, he could be cheaper pivot to the popular dominator candidates.

Daniel Suarez

He has been surprisingly competitive with Trackhouse Racing in the organization's first season, and Suarez has performed well at Dover in the past. He never finished outside the top 15 in six starts here between Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing, logging four top-10s. Suarez starts 21st, but he could be a sneaky top-15 option.

