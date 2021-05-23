NASCAR DFS: 2021 Echopark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas DraftKings & Fanduel Lineup Plays

The Circuit of the Americas, a massive, 20-turn road course, will make its debut on the Cup Series schedule this weekend, and while COTA will be a new track, it will feature a throwback schedule of events. Practice and traditional qualifying will be part of the weekend activities for the Echopark Texas Grand Prix.

While it will be nice to have some action on the track to look at when assembling NASCAR DFS lineups at DraftKings and Fanduel, it would be nicer if the practice session wasn't expected to be run in rainy conditions. It would be even better if qualifying weren't being held the same day as the race.

Given the condensed nature of the schedule, I decided to go ahead and reveal the drivers I have my eye on for DFS contests this weekend. Obviously, new options could emerge after the field is officially set, and drivers I have listed as GPP options could slide into the cash section and vice versa.

I'll make all necessary updates following qualifying, but in the meantime, here is a closer look at the drivers I expect to utilize for the Echopark Texas Grand Prix. Feel free to start experimenting with your lineup combos, and make sure to check back before the race for my final picks.

Must-Own Drivers

Martin Truex Jr. ($10,600 DK, $14,000 FD)

Nobody has been more consistent at the road courses the last couple of years, posting a series-best 5.4 average finish in the nine races since 2018. His seven top-10s in that span are tied for the series lead, and he ranks second in wins, top-5s, and laps led.

Chase Elliott ($10,500 DK, $14,500 FD)

Elliott has won five of the last eight road courses races, including four of the last five, and while he didn't win at the Daytona Roval in February, he did lead a race-high 44 laps. He has now led at least 27 laps in each of the last five road course races.

Cash Plays

Alex Bowman ($8,900 DK, $9,800 FD)

He keeps on piling up solid finishes at the road courses, and since joining Hendrick Motorsports, he has never finished outside the top 15 in nine attempts. Bowman has compiled a 9.7 average finish in those starts, notching five top-10s.

A.J. Allmendinger ($8,500 DK, $8,000 FD)

Allmendinger does carry some risk since his only focus will be on winning, but he is an elite road racer and a top-5 threat who is available for a midrange price. He made his first Cup start since 2018 earlier this year, and it ended with a seventh-place finish at the Daytona Roval.

Christopher Bell ($8,300 DK, $9,500 FD)

We don't have a big sample size for Bell, but in his first road course start for Joe Gibbs Racing, he went to victory lane at the Daytona Roval while posting the best green flag speed. After such an impressive showing, he seems like a no-brainer addition to cash lineups for a midrange price.

Kurt Busch ($8,100 DK, $9,000 FD)

It has been a down year for Busch, but this is a steal of a price for one of the most dependable road racers in the series. His 9.4 average finish since 2018 ranks fifth in the series, and Busch has six top-10s in that stretch, including back-to-back top-5s.

Michael McDowell ($7,400 DK, $8,500)

With an extensive road racing background, it is no surprise that McDowell has been a solid performer despite mediocre equipment. He has six finishes of 18th or better in the last eight road course events, and he has finished 12th or better in three of the last four races. McDowell offers a top-15 floor for a great price.

Chris Buescher ($6,900 DK, $7,700 FD)

In recent years, he has become one of the steadier road course options, posting a 14.7 average finish in the nine races dating back to 2018. Buescher has cracked the top 20 in every race in that span, and he finished 11th at the Daytona Roval back in February. He should be one of the safer sources of cap relief this weekend.

GPP Specials

Denny Hamlin ($10,100 DK, $13,000 FD)

He has been a staple at the front of the field at the road courses, and since 2019, Hamlin has four top-5s in the six races. He has been the top road racer outside of Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott, making Hamlin one of my go-to options when I fade either of them.

Joey Logano ($9,500 DK, $11,000 FD)

Logano tends to run hot and cold at the road courses, but he has four straight top-10s coming into COTA, including back-to-back runner-up efforts at the Charlotte and Daytona road courses. I have Logano on my shortlist of pivots to my two must-own options.

William Byron ($9,200 DK, $10,000 FD)

He had a rough finish to the race at the Daytona Roval, but Byron had a top-10 run going before his issues. He had also finished eighth or better in his three previous road course starts, and Byron has led 20+ laps in his three of the last six road course events. He could be a real X-factor as a contrarian dominator.

Austin Cindric ($8,700 DK, $8,200 FD)

Cindric will make his first road course start at the Cup level this weekend, but he is no stranger to road racing success. He has four wins and 10 top-5s in 14 road course starts at the XFINITY level, and a Truck Series win in two starts. I recommend gambling on Cindric's upside in a few lineups.

Erik Jones ($7,500 DK, $6,000 FD)

Moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Petty Racing has definitely impacted his performance this year, but Jones delivered a 14th-place finish at the Daytona Roval. He might not be the top-5 threat he was with JGR, but Jones could still be worth a look as a pivot to guys Like Kurt Busch or A.J. Allmendinger.

Daniel Suarez ($6,600 DK, $7,300 FD)

I'm not sure anyone outside of the Trackhouse Racing shop expected Suarez to be so competitive for a first-year organization. He has been a weekly top-20 threat, and Suarez finished 16th at the Daytona Roval in February. Keep him in mind as a contrarian to the lower-priced guys listed in the cash game section.

Chase Briscoe ($6,400 DK, $7,000 FD)

He never got a chance to showcase his road racing skills thanks to early damage at the Daytona Roval, but in 10 road course starts in the XFINITY Series, he has seven top-10s and a pair of wins. He is a high-risk, high-reward alternative to guys like Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell.

