Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Echopark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas Driver Rankings

When NASCAR rolled out the 2021 schedule, one of the most significant changes was an added emphasis on road courses. The Cup Series will make a record six trips to road courses, including this weekend's trip to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), which will be making its NASCAR debut.

Like many road courses, COTA has multiple layouts that various series can use, and NASCAR will be using the long course for Sunday's Echopark Texas Grand Prix. The 3.41-mile layout features 20 turns across the COTA's hilly landscape, and the massive course will result in a 68-lap event that will be broken down into stages of 15 laps, 17 laps, and 36 laps.

There will undoubtedly be a learning curve in the inaugural event at COTA, but the transition should be a little easier thanks to the practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for this weekend. We also have big names, including Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, pulling double duty in the XFINITY race to grab extra seat time.

On the flip side, there are also some XFINITY regulars jumping up into the Cup race, including road course aces A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric. From a fantasy standpoint, this is a golden opportunity to grab some quality results from part-time drivers, saving valuable starts from a few full-time studs in the process.

Road courses are the perfect time to build some creative lineups that rely on some alternative options. Yes, there are a couple of weekly fantasy juggernauts that also happen to be road course aces, but there are plenty of mid-tier options that also excel at the discipline. You should be able to assemble strong Fantasy NASCAR lineups without loading up on your typical studs.

1. Chase Elliott: He has won five of the last eight road races, and he has led at least 27 laps in five straight, leading a race-high 44 laps at the Daytona Roval earlier this year. He is a lock to be running at or near the front Sunday.

2. Martin Truex Jr.: Since the start of the 2018 season, Truex leads all drivers with a 5.4 average finish in the nine road course events, and his seven top-10s in that span are tied for the series lead. His two wins, five top-5s, and 142 laps led in those same nine races all rank second, so he offers plenty of upside to go with the high floor.

3. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin has had his issues with the Charlotte Roval, but he has been a stud at every other road course on the schedule, cracking the top 5 in the other four events since 2019. He led five laps, earned 18 stage points, and finished fourth at the Daytona Roval in February, and Hamlin should be one of the main contenders for the win again Sunday at COTA.

4. Alex Bowman: Bowman has been one of the steadiest performers at the road courses, posting a 9.7 average finish in nine starts with Hendrick Motorsports. He has cracked the top 15 in all of those races, logging five top-10s. Earlier this year, Bowman gained 26 spots on his way to a 10th place effort at the Daytona Roval.

5. Kurt Busch: He has been one of the stronger road course options throughout his career, and Busch has posted a 9.4 average finish in nine races over the past three seasons. He has six top-10s in that span, and he has finished fourth in the last two road course events. This is a great week to target Busch at Fantasy Live and the Driver Group Game.

6. Ryan Blaney: In eight road course starts with Team Penske, Blaney has notched seven top-15s and four top-5s, including a win at the Charlotte Roval. For Fantasy Live, I recommend saving Blaney for a mile-and-a-half oval, but with top-5 upside, he could be a sneaky Group A contrarian for the Driver Group Game.

7. Kevin Harvick: Harvick might not be a frontrunner for the win this weekend, but he has quietly been one of the more dependable road course options recently. His 7.9 average finish since 2018 ranks second in the series, and he has eight finishes of 11th or better in that stretch, including a sixth-place run at the Daytona Roval this year. In most fantasy formats, I'd save him for a track where he has higher upside, but Harvick should still deliver a top-10 Sunday.

8. A.J. Allmendinger: Allmendinger made his first road course start in a Cup race since 2018 earlier this year, and he promptly delivered a top-10 at the Daytona Roval despite starting 34th. The road course race has 10 top-10s in 22 career road course starts in the Cup Series, including a win. I plan on using him as my Group C option in the DGG and Fantasy Live.

9. Joey Logano: He has run hot and cold at the road courses in his career, but Logano has been locked in recently. He has four straight top-10 finishes, including back-to-back runner-up efforts at the Charlotte and Daytona road courses. If you are looking for a Group A sleeper in the DGG, you may want to ride Logano's hot hand.

10. Christopher Bell: After lackluster finishes in his first two career road course starts, Bell's first road race with Joe Gibbs Racing ended with a trip to victory lane at the Daytona Roval. One race is a small sample size, but Bell had the best green flag speed and fourth-best average running position in the win. You have to like his upside in both the DGG and Fantasy Live.

11. Kyle Larson: Although he ended up 30th, Larson was battling for the lead in the finals laps at the Daytona Roval before wrecking while trying to make a pass. He still has five top-15s in his last seven road course starts, including three top-10s. He is too valuable at the intermediate ovals to use in the DGG this weekend, but don't be surprised if Larson flirts with a top-5.

12. William Byron: Some bad luck and some unforced errors in the closing laps at the Daytona Roval saddled Byron with a bad finish, but he ran in the top 10 for portions of the events. Meanwhile, he had finished eighth or better in his three previous road course starts, and he has led 20+ laps in three of the last six road races. There is some serious upside here, and Byron could be a real X-factor in all fantasy formats this weekend.

13. Brad Keselowski: Keselowski hasn't had the same level of sustained road course success as some of the other big names, but he has three top-10s in his last five starts, including a fifth-place run at the Daytona Roval back in February. He's a threat for a solid finish, but I don't think this a track where you will maximize his value.

14. Kyle Busch: He won the Busch Clash at the Daytona Roval to start Speedweeks, but Busch has been in a horrible slump at road courses in general. He finished 35th in the regular season event at the Daytona road course, and he has five finishes of 30th or worse in his last seven road races, including four straight. Busch always has a chance to contend, but I wouldn't use him outside of GPP contests at the DFS sites this weekend.

15. Michael McDowell: Road racing is his bread and butter, and McDowell has six finishes of 18th or better in his last eight road course starts. He has been even better recently, finishing 12th or better in three of his last four starts, notching an eighth-place finish at the Daytona Roval in February. This is a rare opportunity to use McDowell in Fantasy Live.

16. Austin Cindric: Cindric will be making his fifth Cup Series start this weekend and his first road course, but don't be surprised when he makes a little noise. He has an extensive road racing background, and Cindric has 10 top-5s, including four wins, in 14 road course starts at the XFINITY level. You want to take advantage of him in Fantasy Live and the DGG.

17. Erik Jones: Jones was a consistent top-10 performer with top-5 upside at the road course while he was with Joe Gibbs Racing, and if his 14th-place run at the Daytona Roval is any indication, he will still have some fantasy upside in the No. 43. This could be a good spot to try to steal a start out of Jones in the DGG.

18. Chris Buescher: Buescher has quietly become an underrated road course driver, and since 2018, he has compiled a 14.7 average finish in the nine races. He has finished inside the top 20 in every start in that span, and he finished 11th at the Daytona Roval earlier this year. He is a top-15 threat and a legitimate Group B sleeper in the DGG.

19. Cole Custer: He had some road course success in the lower series, and Custer has put up quality results in a limited sample size at the Cup level. Custer finished ninth at the Charlotte Roval last fall, and he ran 13th at the Daytona road course this season. He could be a Group B sleeper in the Driver Group Game this weekend.

20. Daniel Suarez: Suarez and Trackhouse Racing have overachieved all season, and he gained 19 spots and finished 16th at the Daytona Roval in February. He was always a top-15 threat at the road courses in his time with Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas, and another top-20 this weekend is more than reasonable.

21. Chase Briscoe: Early damage made for a long race at the Daytona Roval, but Briscoe logged seven Top 10s, including two wins, in 10 road races at the XFINITY level. The skills are there for a solid run. Don't forget about him as a Group C sleeper in the DGG or as a DFS option.

22. Aric Almirola: His 15.7 average in nine road course starts with Stewart-Haas Racing isn't bad, but his best finish in that span is eighth, and that came back in 2018. He will likely land somewhere in the top 20 this weekend, but he will need to have someplace differential upside to jump on to the fantasy radar.

23. Matt DiBenedetto: Although his overall numbers have improved since joining Wood Brothers Racing, DiBenedetto has seen a decline in his road course numbers. He has finished 15th or worse in all three of his starts in the No. 21, making him a qualifying-dependent option this weekend.

24. Tyler Reddick: An early crash saddled him with a terrible finish at the Daytona road course in February, but Reddick managed a pair of top-20s in a pair of road course starts as a rookie. If he happens to start deep in the field Sunday, he could be worth a look in DFS contests.

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: There isn't a ton of upside with Stenhouse, but he has managed six top-20s in his last eight road course starts, including five straight. If he starts outside the top 25, he will offer some DFS appeal.

26. Ross Chastain: He crashed out early at the Daytona Roval, but Chastain seems to have found his footing with Chip Ganassi Racing. He has finished 17th or better in each of the last five races, reeling off three straight top-15s. Chastain has become one of the top Group C options in the DGG overall, but I'd probably save him for a different track with several road course ringers in the tier.

27. Ryan Preece: After a rough start to his road racing career, Preece notched a 14th-place finish at the Charlotte Roval last fall and a top-10 at the Daytona road course in February. It remains to be seen if the recent success is a sign of things to come, but if he starts towards the back, Preece is at least worth a flier in some GPP contests.

28. Ryan Newman: There was a time when Newman seemed to salvage decent results at the road courses, but he has been slumping recently. He has finished 19th or worse in five straight starts, finishing 25th or worse three times in that span. Unless he starts way in the back, Newman will be a reach this weekend.

29. Austin Dillon: Road racing isn't exactly Dillon's specialty. Going back to 2018, he hasn't even cracked the top 15 in nine attempts, posting a 26.6 average finish. He has finished 23rd or worse in six of those starts, and no matter where he starts, it is hard to see him offering much fantasy value.

30. Ty Dillon: Dillon will be back with Gaunt Brothers Racing this weekend, but despite lackluster road course numbers throughout his Cup career, he managed a top-20 for the team at the Daytona road course early in the season. He could be a DFS sleeper if he qualifies in the back.

