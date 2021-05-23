Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Echopark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas Quick Picks

The Circuit of the Americas is set to make its Cup Series debut this weekend, and in addition to the unknowns that come with a new track, especially a road course, Fantasy NASCAR owners also have a different schedule of events to deal with for Sunday's Echopark Texas Grand Prix.

Not only will drivers get a chance to practice on the massive, 20-turn road course, but the field will be set by traditional qualifying instead of the formula-based method that was developed to handle COVID protocols.

The good news is that traditional qualifying could shake up the running order a bit and create some opportunities to use some sleeper picks. The bad news is that qualifying is on Sunday, a few hours before the race.

Rather than waiting until the field is set to post any content, I will post my preliminary lineups for Fantasy Live and the Driver Group Game to give you an idea of who I am planning to target this weekend. I may modify a pick or two after qualifying and will update the article accordingly. Due to the importance of place differential points, I will also add my Slingshot picks after qualifying.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Martin Truex Jr.

Since 2018, Truex leads all drivers with a 5.4 average finish in nine road course races and is tied for the series lead with seven top-10s. He has a couple of wins and five top-5s in that same stretch, and while there are plenty of intriguing sleepers, I can't pass up anchoring my lineup with a road course juggernaut like Truex.

Chase Elliott

The other road course stud that I want in my lineup this weekend is Elliott. He has won five of the last eight road races, and he has led at least 27 laps in five straight, leading a race-high 44 laps at the Daytona Roval earlier this year. He is a lock to be running at or near the front Sunday.

A.J. Allmendinger

Stage points won't necessarily be a priority for a part-time driver like Allmendinger, but I still expect him to be running near the front of the field when it counts. He finished seventh at the Daytona Roval in February, and I can't pass up a great chance to grab a top-10 finish while saving a start from the full-time options.

Christopher Bell

He doesn't have an extensive road racing resume, but Bell was a stud at the Daytona Roval in February in his first road course start for Joe Gibbs Racing. Not only did he go to victory lane, but he finished with the best green flag speed in the race. I'm expecting him to be fast again this weekend with a shot at a top-5.

Kurt Busch

Heading to COTA for the first time, I like that Busch has offered a solid blend of reliability and upside at road courses. His 9.4 average finish since 2018 ranks fifth in the series, and he has six top-10s in that span, including fourth-place finishes at both the Charlotte Roval last fall and the Daytona Roval in February.

Garage Driver – Austin Cindric

I know Cindric has never made a Cup start at a road course, but he has been an absolute killer at these tracks in the XFINITY Series, piling up four wins and 10 top-5s in 14 starts. Driving a Team Penske entry, he will have the equipment to showcase his skills this weekend. I don't think a top-10 is out of the question, and I want him available if he makes his presence felt.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Chase Elliott (A)

Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. have been in a class by themselves at the road courses, but since I have already used Truex several times, going with Elliott was an easy decision. Not to mention the fact that he led a race-high 44 laps at the Daytona Roval in February, and he has five wins in the last eight road course events.

Kurt Busch (B)

It has been a down season for Busch overall, but his road racing skills looked as sharp as ever when he notched a fourth-place finish at the Daytona Roval. He owns a 9.4 average finish in the nine road course events since the start of 2018, logging six top-10s in that span and scoring the fifth-most points of any driver.

Christopher Bell (B)

Bell's first road course start with Joe Gibbs Racing couldn't have gone better. He picked up the win at the Daytona Roval in the second race of the year, finishing with the fourth-best average running position at the best green flag speed. If you are looking for contrarian plays, Cole Custer, Chris Buescher, and Erik Jones are three midrange options to consider.

A.J. Allmendinger (C)

Allmendinger has been a contender at road courses throughout his NASCAR career, and that didn't change despite two-year hiatus from the Cup Series. He notched a seventh-place finish at the Daytona Roval in February, and he will be back behind the wheel this weekend in a Kaulig Racing entry. This a golden opportunity to grab a top-10 out of a part-time driver. Austin Cindric and Michael McDowell are two other options I like this weekend.

