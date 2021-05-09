NASCAR DFS: 2021 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway DraftKings & Fanduel Lineup Plays

The Cup Series makes a stop at Darlington Raceway this weekend for what could be an interesting race at the egg-shaped oval. Already one of the tougher tracks on the schedule thanks to the abrasive surface and narrow racing grooves, Sunday's Goodyear 400 will also feature a different rules package than the one used in the three races at the track a year ago.

Instead of the 550-horsepower package, which has also been used at the other intermediate, non-drafting ovals this year, the 750-horsepower, low-downforce package will be used. This is the same package NASCAR has been using at tracks one mile in length or less and at road courses.

Certain drivers and teams have performed better with the 550-horsepower package than the 750 package and vice versa, and it will be interesting to see if the track size or the rules package is the reason behind the disparity.

Maybe the rules package will be a game-changer, but when assembling NASCAR DFS lineups, I am putting most of my trust in drivers who have been running well at the intermediate ovals this year and the drivers who ran well at Darlington last season.

Must-Own Drivers

Kyle Larson ($11,400 DK, $13,000 FD)

Larson has been in his own zip code in terms of speed at the non-drafting, intermediate ovals this year. He has led more than 500 laps in those four races, leading 363 more laps than any other driver. Larson has been no slouch at Darlington either. He has led 40+ laps in four straight starts here, leading 120+ laps twice and finishing third or better three times. Throw in a few place differential points from the 14th starting spot, and Larson looks like the total package.

Martin Truex Jr. ($10,300 DK, $13,500 FD)

Nobody led more laps in the three races at Darlington last year than Truex, and he led a race-high 196 laps in the third and final event at the track. He has also been strong throughout 2021, and he heads into Sunday's race with multiple wins under his belt. Rolling off fourth, Truex is in a good spot to pile up dominator points and contend for the win.

Chase Elliott ($9,200 DK, $12,000 FD)

Elliott was in the mix for the win in all three races at Darlington last year, and his 142 laps led across the three events ranked third in the series. Starting sixth, Elliott will have dominator points within reach from the drop of the green, and at DraftKings in particular, his salary can easily be fit into lineups as a No. 3 option.

Cash Plays

Brad Keselowski ($10,000 DK, $12,500 FD)

He has been a steady performer at Darlington throughout his career, and Keselowski will have the inside track to some dominator points when he starts from the pole. He was in the same situation last year, and he led 80 laps from the pole in the first of three Darlington races.

Alex Bowman ($9,400 DK, $11,000 FD)

Bowman was a constant at the front of the field at Darlington last year, finishing eighth or better in all six stages across the three races. He finished sixth or better in two of those three events, leading 41 laps and finishing second in the first race. Starting in Row 10, Bowman has the place differential category working in his favor to go along with his top-5 upside.

Erik Jones ($8,200 DK, $7,300 FD)

While he is no longer driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, equipment alone can't explain Jones' incredible results at Darlington. He has a 5.2 average finish in six starts here, winning in 2019 and finishing eighth or better in every start. Rolling off in 26th, Jones is positioned to deliver a solid score even if he can't approach his previous Darlington numbers.

Aric Almirola ($8,000 DK, $7,500 FD)

His luck and his results at the mile-and-a-half ovals in 2021 have been terrible, but he cracked the top 12 in all three races at Darlington last season, posting a 9.3 average finish. More importantly, he starts outside the top 25 this weekend, so he is little to lose and plenty to gain in the place differential category. At both sites, Almirola is an affordable option with a solid floor.

Ryan Newman ($7,200 DK, $6,000 FD)

Newman starts 20th on Sunday, but he finished in the top 15 in all three Darlington races last year, and he owns a 13.5 average finish in the four races at larger, non-drafting ovals so far this season. He should be a safe source of cap relief at both DFS sites.

GPP Specials

Kevin Harvick ($9,600 DK, $10,500 FD)

He has lacked elite speed all year, but if Harvick is going to regain his dominant form, it is a good bet to happen at Darlington. He has never finished outside the top 10 in nine starts here in the No. 4 Ford, logging eight top-5s and three wins. Last year, Harvick won two of the three races and finished third in the other, leading double-digit laps in all of them. From the front row, this could be a breakout opportunity for Harvick.

William Byron ($8,800 DK, $11,500 FD)

Byron was fast in all three races at Darlington last year, and he delivered a top-5 in the finale. This season, he has emerged as one of the best performers at the cookie cutter-type ovals, and he has posted a 6.5 average finish in the four races at 1.5-mile tracks, winning at Homestead. Byron could be a surprising source of dominator points Sunday, and he could be a real steal at DraftKings as an alternative to Chase Elliott or Martin Truex Jr.

Christopher Bell ($8,600 DK, $9,000 FD)

He hasn't had much success at the intermediate ovals this year, but Joe Gibbs Racing has been strong at Darlington in recent years, and Bell is now driving for the same No. 20 team that was a perennial top-10 threat here with Erik Jones behind the wheel. Set to start outside the top 20, I like Bell as a contrarian play to Alex Bowman.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($7,600 DK, $5,500 FD)

Sure, he crashed out of the first Darlington race last year without completing a lap, but Stenhouse has been a top-15 threat at the mile-and-a-half tracks this year. He also starts outside the top 25, so differential points are there for the taking. Consider using him as a pivot to Aric Almirola and/or Erik Jones.

Chris Buescher ($6,500 DK, $7,000 FD)

Starting 11th, Buescher carries plenty of risks this weekend, but he has delivered solid results at the intermediate ovals this year. He has a 12.0 average finish in the four races, cracking the top 15 in three of those starts and leading 57 laps at Homestead. Buescher could be a surprise top-10 threat Sunday.

