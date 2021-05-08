Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Driver Rankings

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action this weekend at Darlington Raceway. One of the oldest tracks in the sport, the egg-shaped oval has become famous for its collection of nicknames, its prominent high groove, and its abrasive surface.

The combination of the track's last two features has created a term you will hear a lot this weekend - Darlington stripe. Drivers will drift closer and closer to the outside wall to search for speed and grip as their tires wear out. Inevitably, drivers will get into the wall, creating a "stripe" on the side of their car.

Unfortunately, not all Darlington stripes are created equal. Some are cosmetic, but some cause cut tires and throw off the handling of a car. A driver needs speed to compete this weekend, but they also need to keep their car as clean as possible to make it to the finish. Don't be surprised when a brush with the wall ends the night for a contender or two.

From a Fantasy NASCAR standpoint, I took a long look at the results from other 550-horsepower, intermediate ovals when trying to build my rankings. So far in 2021, we have had four races that fall into this category, all at mile-and-a-half ovals. I paid close attention to the results from Homestead and Atlanta, two tracks with higher tire wear.

We also had a trio of races at Darlington last season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, so I went back and looked at the results from those three events. As is often the case with these 550-horsepower, non-drafting ovals, you have many big names and top teams separating themselves from the rest of the competition.

There are a couple of Darlington specialists that you could try to steal starts from this weekend, but for the most part, this is another track where I will lean heavily on the top options at Fantasy Live and the Driver Group Game.

Kyle Larson: Larson has been a force at the 550-horsepower, intermediate ovals in 2021, scoring the most points and leading 363 more laps than any other driver. Look for the trend to continue at Darlington. Larson had finished third or better in three of his last four starts here, leading 40+ laps in every race and 120+ laps on two occasions. Denny Hamlin: He has three wins, and 13 top-10s in 17 career starts at Darlington, and Hamlin was strong across all three races here a year ago. He posted a 6.0 average finish, winning the second race and leading double-digit laps in two of the three events. Hamlin should be a high-floor option in all formats. Martin Truex Jr.: Truex finished in the top 10 in the first two races at Darlington last year, and if not for contact with Chase Elliott in the closing laps of the third event, he would have likely gone to victory lane. Truex led a race-high 196 laps in that race, winning both Stage 1 and Stage 2. Kevin Harvick: Harvick has been on an incredible run at Darlington. He has never finished outside the top 10 in nine starts here with Stewart-Haas Racing, logging eight top-5s and three wins. Last year, he had two wins and a third-place finish in the three Darlington events, leading 10+ laps in all of them. At the very least, you should start him in Fantasy Live when he rolls off from the front row. Kyle Busch: He continued his run of success at 550-horsepower ovals with a win last weekend at Kansas, and Busch should be in line for another solid outing this weekend. He has finished seventh or better in eight of his last 10 Darlington starts, and he was the runner-up in the second race here last year. Busch starts in the top 5 and should be an excellent option in Fantasy Live and the Driver Group Game. Chase Elliott: Don't let Elliott's lackluster results from Darlington last year fool you. After finishing fourth in the first of three trips to the track, he was spun from second place on a late restart in race No. 2 and led 114 laps in the third race before crashing while battling for the lead in the closing laps. Elliot should be a factor this weekend. Brad Keselowski: He is coming off a strong run at Kansas, and Keselowski will start from the pole at a Darlington track where he has been one of the steadier performers. He has eight straight top-15s here, and he has logged four top-5s in that span, including a fourth-place run in the second of three races last year. At worst, I think he runs in the top 10 Sunday. William Byron: Byron has had plenty of speed at the 550-horsepower ovals this year, posting a 6.5 average finish in the four races at 1.5-mile tracks and wining at Homestead. He also showed some upside at Darlington last year. Yes, he crashed in the opening race, but not before he won Stage 1. He then went on to finish 12th and fifth in his next two starts. Byron could be a sneaky top-5 play on Sunday. Alex Bowman: He was fast in all three races at Darlington a year ago. Bowman had two finishes of sixth or better, including a runner-up effort in the opener when he led 41 laps. He finished eighth or better in all six stages across those three events, finishing fourth or better four times. Starting in the middle of the pack, he should be a top target in Slingshot and DFS contests. Kurt Busch: The veteran knows how to get around the rough surface of Darlington. He finished third, 15th and eighth in the three races here last season, and he has six straight top-15s at the track overall, posting a 7.0 average finish in that span. Consider taking advantage of Busch's high floor in the DGG or for cash lineups at the DFS sites. Joey Logano: Logano finished sixth or better in two of the three Darlington races last year, but it is hard to ignore his lack of high-end speed at the 550-horsepower tracks this season. He could still end up battling for a top-10 Sunday, but you need to save him for the 750-horsepower tracks in most fantasy leagues. Austin Dillon: He has been solid at the 550-horsepower tracks dating back to last season, and Dillon posted an 11.0 average finish in the three Darlington races last year, finishing second in the final race. He has finished 12th, 12th, sixth and 10th in the four races at 1.5-mile ovals this year, and he should have a similar run on Sunday. Tyler Reddick: Reddick managed a couple of top-15s in his three starts at Darlington as a rookie, and the track's high groove and high tire wear should play to his strengths. He was the runner-up at Homestead earlier this year, and Darlington has some similar traits. Reddick offers some upside as a midrange sleeper. Matt DiBenedetto: Can we talk about the solid stretch DiBenedetto has been enjoying? Since a horrible first three races to open 2021, he has finished 16th or better in eight straight starts, reeling off three straight top-10s and back-to-back top-5s. DiBenedetto cracked the top 15 in two of the three Darlington races last year, so he should keep the momentum going on Sunday. Christopher Bell: The intermediate ovals haven't been his strong suit this year, but Erik Jones was an absolute stud at Darlington in his time with the No. 20 team. Bell could benefit from the same setup info. Starting in the middle of the pack, he is at least worth looking at in GPP contests at the DFS sites. Ryan Blaney: Blaney is on the cusp of becoming a star in the sport, but he is still trying to figure out Darlington. He has never finished better than 13th in eight starts here, posting a 20.4 average finish overall. Last year, Blaney finished outside the top 15 in all three races. This probably isn't the week to use him in your fantasy leagues. Aric Almirola: His luck and results at the 550-horsepower, intermediate ovals this season have been terrible. Heck, Anthony Alfredo is outscoring him at those tracks. However, Almirola finished 12th or better in all three races at Darlington last year and ranked ninth in total points scored across those events. Starting outside the top 25 Sunday, he has some fantasy upside in formats that include place differential scoring. Erik Jones: In eight Cup starts at Darlington, Jones has logged a 5.2 average finish and has never finished worse than eighth, winning here in 2019. While he no longer has Joe Gibbs Racing equipment, I think that Jones' style has to have a little to do with his success at Darlington. From the 26th starting spot, he is well worth a look in Slingshot and for DFS contests. Chris Buescher: Buescher struggled at Darlington last year, but he has been surprisingly fast at the 550-horsepower, non-drafting ovals in 2021. He led 57 laps at Homestead and won Stage 1, and he finished in the top 15 at Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Kansas. Buescher has a 12.0 average finish in those four races overall, and he could be a sneaky top-10 threat Sunday. Ryan Newman: He has remained consistent at Darlington in the latter stages of his career, and Newman cracked the top 15 in all three races here a year ago. He also owns a respectable 13.5 average finish in the four races at mile-and-a-half tracks this season. Newman could be a Group B sleeper in the Driver Group Game. Ross Chastain: Chastain has been solid at the 1.5-mile ovals this year, and he finished 17th and 14th at Homestead and Atlanta, respectively. Like Darlington, both of those tracks feature higher tire wear. Chastain has come close to winning a couple of XFINITY races here, and he was the runner-up in the September race a year ago. A top-15 isn't out of the question, and I like him as a Group C play in the DGG this weekend. Michael McDowell: His performances at the superspeedway races have been his best moments of 2021, but McDowell has been solid at 550-horsepower tracks in general. He has a 13.8 average finish in the four races at 1.5-mile ovals, and he finished sixth at Homestead. You have to consider him one of the safer Group C options in the DGG. Daniel Suarez: He has been overachieving all year, and Suarez has been shockingly competitive at the intermediate ovals. He has finished 17th or better in three of the four races, logging top-15s at Homestead and Kansas. Suarez doesn't have much differential upside starting 15th, but he should be a strong Group C option in the DGG. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: His hot start at the intermediate ovals came to an end with a crash last weekend at Kansas, and Stenhouse could be in for another tough race this weekend. He finished outside the top 15 in all three races at Darlington last year, failing to complete a single lap in the opening race. Bubba Wallace: The success of Joe Gibbs Racing at 1.5-mile tracks hasn't been rubbing off on Wallace and 23XI Racing, and he heads to Darlington with a 23.0 average finish in those four races. Granted, Darlington has a unique layout, but I don't see Wallace making a major jump in performance. I have him pegged for a mid-pack finish. Cole Custer: Bad luck played a part, but Custer's numbers at the intermediate ovals this year have been ugly. He has a 22.5 average finish in the four races, and he still hasn't recorded a top-15 finish. Custer had one decent run in the three races at Darlington last year, but I think a top-20 is his season this weekend. Chase Briscoe: Briscoe starts 22nd on Sunday, and he has been struggling to crack the top 20 at the intermediate ovals during his rookie campaign. He did win the XFINITY race here last spring, but he is still searching for success at the Cup level. He is no more than a DFS longshot this weekend. Ryan Preece: After finishing 21st and 15th in the first two races at mile-and-a-half tracks this year, Preece has struggled in his last two starts. He is a risky play, but he did crack the top 20 in two of the three races at Darlington last year, making Preece a potential flier in DFS contests from the 29th starting spot. Anthony Alfredo: There isn't a lot of upside with Alfredo, but he has been steady at the intermediate ovals, especially for a rookie driving for a smaller team. He has snuck into the top 25 in three of the four races and hasn't finished worse than 27th. Alfredo starts 25th Sunday and could be a DFS punt play if you need cap space. Justin Haley: Haley is essentially in the same basket as Anthony Alfredo with a few more spots to gain but a lower ceiling. He has finished 30th or better in the four races at mile-and-a-half ovals, posting a 28.8 average finish in those starts. Haley rolls of 31st this weekend.

