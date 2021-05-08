Fantasy NASCAR: 2021 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway Quick Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to one of its most historic tracks this weekend. Darlington Raceway will host Sunday's Goodyear 400, and whether you call it "The Lady in Black" or the original superspeedway, the egg-shaped oval has as much tradition as any track on the schedule.

In addition to its unique layout and long history in the sport, Darlington is known for having one of the most abrasive surfaces and most aggressive tire wear of any track. Homestead and Atlanta are two tracks we have already visited that can be decent comps in this regard, and driver performance at all of the 550-horsepower, non-drafting ovals this season isn't a bad reference point when building fantasy lineups this weekend.

Of course, these are the types of tracks that tend to be dominated by the bigger names, and while we can see a little more attrition at Darlington, I still stuck to many of the top options when assembling my lineups for Fantasy Live and the Driver Group Game. When choosing among the top options, I prioritized track position and consistency. There will be some attrition this weekend as drivers inevitably pick up some Darlington stripes and take each other out on restarts, and I need my drivers around at the finish.

For Slingshot, I found myself drawn to drivers positioned in the top half of the field with a combination of stage point potential and place differential upside. There weren't any elite options starting deep in the field, and chasing differential points with a lineup full of midrange and sleeper drivers isn't going to get the job done at Darlington.

NASCAR.com Fantasy Live

Brad Keselowski

He has been solid at the intermediate ovals this year, logging a pair of top-3 finishes in the four races and leading 25+ laps three times. Keselowski has also been strong at Darlington throughout his career, and he starts from the pole this weekend. Double-digit stage points and a top-10 seem like his floor.

Kyle Larson

How good has Larson been at the 550-horsepower, intermediate ovals? Not only has he scored the most points in the four races, but he has led more than 500 laps in those events while no other driver has even led 150 laps. Larson has finished third or better in three of his last four Darlington starts, leading 40+ laps in all of those races and more than 100 laps in two of them. He is my pick to win and my pick for top Chevrolet driver.

Kevin Harvick

Nobody had a better year at Darlington in 2020 than Harvick. He had two wins and a third-place finish in the three races, leading a series-high 201 laps. Harvick has never finished outside the top 10 here in nine starts in the No. 4 machine, notching eight top-5s in that span. Starting on the front row, I think Harvick can hang near the front and deliver 40-plus points.

Kyle Busch

Busch has been a top-10 machine at the 550-horsepower ovals dating back to last season, and the same can be said when it comes to his performance at Darlington. He offers one of the safest floors of any driver this weekend, and his victory last weekend at Kansas was a reminder that he can still deliver elite performances. I love the blend of reliability and upside.

Chase Elliott

If not for a bump from Kyle Busch in one race and contact with Martin Truex Jr. in another, Elliott could have amassed three top-5s and two wins in the three Darlington races last year. On the heels of a strong run at Kansas and starting sixth, I think Elliott can pick up where he left off at "The Lady in Black" on Sunday.

Garage Driver – William Byron

Byron had fast cars in all three races at Darlington last year, and he capped the trio of events with a top-5 effort in the finale. This year, his performance at intermediate ovals has gone to another level. In the four races at 1.5-mile tracks, he has a 6.5 average finish, and his 167 points scored rank third. Byron starts in the top 5, and if he stays near the front, I will swap him in and save a start from one of my starters.

Fantasy Racing Cheat Sheet Driver Group Game

Chase Elliott (A)

There are plenty of healthy options in this tier, including Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Martin Truex Jr., but I think Elliott could be a sleeping giant. He had a 20.7 average finish in the three Darlington races last year, but that mark doesn't do him justice. Elliott finished fourth in the first race and ran second in the next event when he was dumped on a late restart. In the final race, he led 114 laps before getting into the wall while battling for the lead in the final laps. He starts sixth, and I think he will be in the mix for the win.

Kyle Larson (B)

Larson has been almost unstoppable at the non-drafting, 550-horsepower ovals this year, and he could have easily won three of the four races. Throw in an equally impressive record at Darlington, and I expect him to be the man to beat Sunday. I wouldn't be surprised to see him sweep both stages and go to victory lane.

Kyle Busch (B)

Fresh off his win at Kansas, Busch should have no trouble extending his run of success at the 550-horsepower, intermediate ovals. He has finished seventh or better in seven of his last eight starts at Darlington, and he was the runner-up in the second of three races here a year ago. If you are looking for a sleeper, Chris Buescher had great runs at Homestead and Atlanta earlier this year, and both tracks have aggressive tire wear in line with what we see at Darlington.

Ross Chastain (C)

He has been a steady top-20 performer for Chip Ganassi Racing this year, and Chastain has finished 17th or better in three of the four aces at mile-and-a-half ovals, notching a couple of top-15s. He starts 18th, and I think he lands between comfortably in the top 20. Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez are other drivers to consider. Both have been overachieving at the 550-horsepower tracks all year.

Fantasy Racing Online Slingshot Fantasy Auto

Kyle Larson ($12,400)

Larson has been a monster at the 550-horsepower, intermediate ovals, scoring more points and leading by far the most laps of any driver. He has also been excellent at Darlington, finishing third or better in three of his last four starts and leading 40+ laps in all of those starts. Rolling off 14th, Larson is also looking at 20+ place differential points. I have him pegged as the top scorer.

Chase Elliott ($11,500)

His final results might not show it, but Elliott was one of the best at Darlington last year. I already mentioned his bad luck at the end of the races last year, and he should have at least cracked the top 5 in all three events, possibly winning two of them. Elliott starts up in sixth, and I expect him to contend for stage wins, and the race wins.

Alex Bowman ($10,700)

Bowman performed well across all three races at Darlington last year. He was the runner-up in the first race and finished sixth or better in two of the three events. He also finished eighth or better in every stage in those races, finishing fourth or better four times. Set to stat 19th on Sunday, Bowman is positioned to be an all-around fantasy force in this format.

Erik Jones ($8,200)

His move to Richard Petty Motorsports will likely cap his upside slightly, but Jones' record at Darlington speaks for itself. He has compiled a 5.2 average finish in six starts, and he has never finished worse than eighth. I'm not sure he can crack the top 10 Sunday, but I do think he runs in the top 20, possibly the top 15. Starting back in 26th, he should feast on differential points. Ryan Newman is a solid alternative in this price range.

Ross Chastain ($7,200)

He has been solid at the intermediate ovals this year, finishing 17th or better in three of the four races and logging back-to-back top-15s at Atlanta and Kansas. Starting 18th, Chastain probably won't gain many spots, but I think he can post a solid score for the price based on finishing position alone. Bubba Wallace and Ryan Preece are some alternative options with a little more differential upside.

